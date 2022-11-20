assez ensoleillé
    22 dessins qui montrent comment l'Ukraine a botté les fesses de Poutine

    La guerre en Ukraine inspire toujours autant les caricaturistes. Aujourd'hui, on vous offre même un bonus COP 27.
    20.11.2022, 16:30
    22 dessins qui montrent comment l'Ukraine a botté les fesses de Poutine
    Attention, cher utilisateur watson: si les tweets de cet article n'apparaissent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour accéder à notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou à voix basse, puis continuez à faire défiler.

    Qui est Poutine? Tout savoir sur le maître du Kremlin

    Image
    meme: twitter

    BONUS: Retour en dessins sur la COP 27

    1
    Analyse
    COP 27: Pourquoi les pays du Sud sont fâchés contre les Occidentaux
    de Michel Damian / the conversation

    (dsc)

    France: un homme avoue avoir étranglé une adolescente de 14 ans
    Dans le sud-ouest de la France, un homme de 31 ans a été interpellé vendredi soir par la police après l'enlèvement d'une adolescente à la sortie de l'école.

    Un trentenaire a été placé en garde à vue après avoir avoué le meurtre par étranglement d'une adolescente de 14 ans qu'il avait enlevée vendredi à la sortie de son collège à Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne), a-t-on appris samedi de sources proches du dossier.

    L’article