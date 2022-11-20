22 dessins qui montrent comment l'Ukraine a botté les fesses de Poutine

Attention, cher utilisateur watson: si les tweets de cet article n'apparaissent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien
Putin se retira de Kherson @courrierinter @CartooningPeace @lemondefr @mdessindepresse pic.twitter.com/211pOuNu1f— Ramses (@Ramsesdraw) November 9, 2022
Michael de Adder, The Washington Post @deAdder pic.twitter.com/1dpXnwSE3C— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) November 6, 2022
Russia breaks 80-year-old record of most military retreats in one year, previously held by France pic.twitter.com/BwoqffWFcC— Sputnik Not (@Sputnik_Not) November 11, 2022
Putin The Barbarian #PutinIsaWarCriminal #drones #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/452lwN8HH7— Emad Hajjaj Cartoons (@EmadHajjaj) November 6, 2022
Dave Simonds on #Putin #Ukraine #Russians #UkraineRussia - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/gfJSGfEl3U— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 11, 2022
Andy Davey: Little Poot #Putin looks to be pulling troops from #Kherson and "allowing" civilian evacuation, all despite his big talk - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdovuE pic.twitter.com/5hbzbLpbBf— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 5, 2022
#G20. #Putin muss bei Umzug helfen. pic.twitter.com/xXNitxXMPi— mister wy (@misterwy) November 11, 2022
Oh no, he’s about to go tactical! pic.twitter.com/bIDdTEzQ38— Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) November 10, 2022
Victory for democracy. Cartoon by @MarianKamensky1: https://t.co/LWEkGOyenG#Biden #Trump #Putin #Zelensky pic.twitter.com/5AYObrEVed— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) November 10, 2022
Someone voted for @ZelenskyyUa in Utah pic.twitter.com/qWJHphwmed— Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) November 10, 2022
BREAKING: Twitter revenue up 500% as Russian bots apply for blue checkmarks pic.twitter.com/UwYp2SYQe9— Sputnik Not (@Sputnik_Not) November 7, 2022
BREAKING: Sky’s international correspondent @alexrossiSKY is welcomed by crowds of Ukrainian civilians as Sky News team are the first foreign journalists to reach the liberated city of Kherson.— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 12, 2022
Live updates: https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r
📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/lGhmgzXkMA
Issues at COP27#COP27 #Globalwarming#climatechange#ClimateAction#ClimateEmergency#SharmElSheik#TogetherForImplementation#Climate#Ukraine #Russia#China#Taiwan#CO2 pic.twitter.com/OZ1UD3Pfkp— Niels Bo Bojesen (@nielsbobojesen) November 7, 2022
While #COP27 continues, let's still remember that African countries are still facing hardships that comes with climate change issues mostly caused by the rich countries.— Meddy (@dr_meddy) November 8, 2022
.@UNEP@CCNUCC @UNFCCC @NaomiAKlein@earthjournalism @AlexandriaV2005 pic.twitter.com/tbeuXIkVnK
COP27...#COP27 #climate #climatecrisis pic.twitter.com/40CN9GGNPa— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) November 6, 2022
Today's cartoon by @osamacartoons. More COP27 cartoons: https://t.co/99jSAtEGS6#climate #COP27 #pollution #environment pic.twitter.com/AR6HkyRLRL— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) November 8, 2022
Waiting room. Cartoon by OSVAL: https://t.co/RUHF9D19wR#COP27 pic.twitter.com/CZT6G5XwFd— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) November 10, 2022
Un trentenaire a été placé en garde à vue après avoir avoué le meurtre par étranglement d'une adolescente de 14 ans qu'il avait enlevée vendredi à la sortie de son collège à Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne), a-t-on appris samedi de sources proches du dossier.