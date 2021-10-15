Navigation
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Das Netz ist ausser sich: Robin-Williams-Imitation sorgt für Gänsehaut

    Der amerikanische Schauspieler Jamie Costa veröffentlichte ein Video, das seine Imitation von Robin Williams zeigt. Fans des verstorbenen Schauspielers sind begeistert.
    15.10.2021, 18:12
    Das Netz ist ausser sich: Robin-Williams-Imitation sorgt für Gänsehaut
    Jamie Costa postete am Montag ein Video auf seinem YouTube-Kanal, das eine fünfminütige Test-Aufnahme seiner Robin-Williams-Imitation zeigt. Inzwischen wurde das Video knapp 4,5 Millionen Mal geklickt.

    Der Schauspieler und Impressionist drehte bereits einige Fan-Videos. Darunter sind Kurz-Filme über «Star Wars», «Batman» und «Jurassic World».

    Jamie Costa imitiert Robin Williams:

    Video: YouTube/Jamie Costa

    Das Netz flippt aus; die Fans sind begeistert.

    «Jamie Costa war super in dieser Robin-William-Szene.
    Ich hoffe wirklich, dass er der eine ist, der diese Rolle erhält.
    Wahrhaftig spektakulär!»
    «Zu sehen, wie Jamie Costa #RobinWilliams spielt, war, als würde ich zuschauen, wie Robin wieder zum Leben erwacht. Gibt diesem Mann einen Filmvertrag!»
    «Ich habe noch nie von Jamie Costa gehört, aber falls das produziert wird, ist der Oscar auf sicher.»
    «Ich liebe es, dass die Leute jetzt realisieren, wie verdammt talentiert Jamie Costa ist.»
    «Mir fehlen die Worte, wie aussergewöhnlich das ist.

    Jamie Costa verkörpert die Essenz von Robin Williams so perfekt, dass dieses ‹Fan-Material› für eine vorgeschlagene Biografie ein klares Zeichen dafür ist, dass dies wirklich passieren muss.»

    Das Ganze hat aber auch seine Kehrseite. So twittere Williams Tochter, Zelda Williams, am Mittwoch folgende Nachricht an die Fans ihres Vaters:

    «Leute, ich sage das nur, weil ich nicht denke, dass es sonst aufhört ... Bitte hört auf, mir diese ‹Test-Aufnahme› zu schicken. Ich habe es gesehen. Jamie ist SEHR talentiert und das richtet sich nicht gegen ihn, aber, dass ihr mich mit einer Impression meines verstorbenen Vaters an einem seiner traurigsten Tage zuspamt, ist schräg.»

    (cmu)

    Zeit für ein neues Hollywood

