Jamie Costa postete am Montag ein Video auf seinem YouTube-Kanal, das eine fünfminütige Test-Aufnahme seiner Robin-Williams-Imitation zeigt. Inzwischen wurde das Video knapp 4,5 Millionen Mal geklickt.
Der Schauspieler und Impressionist drehte bereits einige Fan-Videos. Darunter sind Kurz-Filme über «Star Wars», «Batman» und «Jurassic World».
Das Netz flippt aus; die Fans sind begeistert.
Jamie Costa KILLED that Robin Williams scene.— Xan 🇵🇷 (@RealZeelo) October 15, 2021
I really hope he is the one who fills the role and drives it home!
Truly spectacular!✨❤️
Schauspieler #JamieCosta ist bekannt für seine Impressionen anderer Schauspieler. Das ist sein Meisterstück. Er IST #RobinWilliams Wahnsinn. Ich hoffe, es gibt ein Biopic und er kriegt die Hauptrolle: 👌 https://t.co/HI3EFDXuK5— Beate Geibel 🦁🏳️🌈 (@beategeibel66) October 13, 2021
Me, seeing Jamie Costa playing #RobinWilliams was like watching Robin come alive again. Give that man a movie deal! pic.twitter.com/SSfTKPOTWD— John Lee (@leejkp) October 15, 2021
I've never heard of Jamie Costa but if this gets made, the Oscar is in the bag https://t.co/C8ncIE39ST— Melissawatson 🇬🇧 (@MelissaWatsonUK) October 15, 2021
i love that people are now realising how freaking talented jamie costa is 👏🏼✨— nicole🌻 (@nic0leism) October 15, 2021
I am at a loss of words of how extraordinary this is.— Edward Hong (@CinnabonMonster) October 12, 2021
Jamie Costa encapsulates the essence of Robin Williams so perfectly that this "fan footage" for a proposed biopic is a clear sign this truly needs to happen.https://t.co/EI14YqRhvf
Das Ganze hat aber auch seine Kehrseite. So twittere Williams Tochter, Zelda Williams, am Mittwoch folgende Nachricht an die Fans ihres Vaters:
Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird.— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) October 12, 2021
(cmu)