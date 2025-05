Bündner Wildhüter nach 3 Luchsabschüssen zu Geldbusse verurteilt

Der Luchs tanzt

This lynx looks like she's learnt to throw some crazy dance moves - but in fact she's trying to grab a piece of meat a few feet above her head. The female wild cat stretches out to display her full length - while her eyes remain fixed on the mouth-watering prize.



The photos were taken at the Wildlife Heritage Foundation in Ashford, Kent, where staff were holding meat on a raised stick for the hungry Lynx. SEE OUR COPY FOR DETAILS.



Pictured: The jumping lynx.



Please byline: Colin Langford/Solent News



© Colin Langford/Solent News & Photo Agency

UK +44 (0) 2380 458800 (FOTO: DUKAS/SOLENT NEWS)

