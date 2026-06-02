Leon Frokaj 🇨🇭
Alter: 34 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 6 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2025/26: 21 Spiele, 1 Tor
Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:
Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2026
He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation.
Alexander Ende wird neuer Fortuna-Trainer ✍🏻— Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) April 12, 2026
Markus Anfang wurde mit sofortiger Wirkung ebenso von seinen Aufgaben entbunden und freigestellt wie sein
Assistent Florian Junge. Ilia Gruev bleibt der Fortuna als Co-Trainer erhalten.#f95 | 🔴⚪️ | 📸 IMAGO / STEINSIEK .CH pic.twitter.com/nCiGPwmbRJ