Dominik Schmid 🇨🇭
Alter: 28
Position: Linksverteidiger
Marktwert: 3 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2025/26: 48 Spiele, 3 Tore, 5 Assists
Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:
Welcome to the Reds, Andoni 👋 pic.twitter.com/lAq6tBynuI— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2026
Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2026
He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation.