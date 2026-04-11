Trump auf Steinzeit-Kurs – eine kurze, sehr verrückte Woche im Karikaturen-Rückblick
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
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Heute probieren wir etwas Neues: WENN DU AB HIER WEITER SCROLLST, DANN ...
Civilizational collapse— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 16:26
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Quizfrage: Wer hat es gesagt?
Trump says the darndest things. Today's cartoon by @emadelrosso.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Iran #Trump #quiz— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 9. April 2026 um 06:46
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GoT-Vibes in 3, 2, 1 ...
Auslöschung einer Zivilisation? Fragt sich, welche
Steven Camley @CamleyCartoons on #Trump #Iran #IranWar @Herald – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 11:54
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ALLERALLERLETZTE, äh, WARNUNG !1!11!1
#Western— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 9. April 2026 um 14:15
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Also gut
#trump #ultimatum #iran— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 20:30
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Die Nach-Osterwoche lieferte den endgültigen Beweis: Satire ist tot
Trump ranting about the war he's waging on the people of Iran while standing next to the Easter Bunny is going to be one of those videos I think about for a long time.— Parker Molloy (@parkermolloy.com) 7. April 2026 um 14:42
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Wie es in Nahost wirklich läuft
Middle East map. Today's cartoon by Z. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Iran #MiddleEast #Trump #Netanyahu— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 7. April 2026 um 06:42
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Was Trump «neuerdings» unter Bombardierung versteht
#trump #war #iran #TACO #news— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 20:36
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Die Mullahs tragens mit Fassung
Bombs Away For @contrariannews.org Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 17:45
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Das stabile Genie hat hart verhandelt
The ceasefire on his terms #Trump #ceasefire #liar #Iran #loser @cartoonmovement.com @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 09:52
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Im Führungsbunker
Martin Rowson on Trump’s bunker #Trump #IranWar @Guardian – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 18:10
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Harry Burton @HBtoons on #Trump @irishexaminer – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 4. April 2026 um 13:27
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Was die Kriegsparteien von der Waffenruhe haben
Cartoon by @deadder.bsky.social.— Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 9. April 2026 um 00:25
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Verlierer: Die Gotteskrieger und ihre Anhänger – auf Trumps Seite
“It was the worst of times and it was the worst of times…”— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 9. April 2026 um 01:41
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Derweil lacht die Ukraine über die roten Linien des Kremls
Nicht nur Putin hat im Geschichtsunterricht gepennt
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 18:04
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Die NATO muss hoffentlich nicht schon bald beweisen, dass sie kein Papiertiger ist
#NATO— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 14:10
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Wenn nur noch das Recht des Stärkeren gilt, muss sich Europa warm anziehen
Nenne die grössten historischen Fehler der Vereinigten Staaten
Please enjoy my cartoon in today's Toronto Star— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 14:04
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Die perfekte Überleitung zum nächsten heissen Thema
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 19:25
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The New #Moon Race: U.S. vs. China © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich 👉chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 15:33
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Insider-Witz für ältere Semester
“Artemis II” by Michael de Adder on Bluesky, Bluesky deEP State and on Substack THE deEP STATE. “[for] The Globe and Mail” Please support Editorial Cartoonists, whenever possible directly, whose work is shown on Bluesky. This #EditorialCartoon was found on THE deEP STATE.— Marc Wing (@6-rue-d-alsace.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 21:45
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Was uns auf der dunklen Seite des Mondes wirklich interessiert
The Dark Side of the Moon For @rawstory.com Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 20:03
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Funkspruch abgefangen
Please enjoy my cartoon for Tuesday's Toronto Star— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 22:06
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Nein, der Drohnenkrieg hat noch nicht den Mond erreicht
#DroneWars— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 13:37
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Wir schliessen, wie gewohnt, mit etwas Erfreulichem
My cartoon for Thursday's Metro— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 11:53
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PS: Bald ist (mindestens) ein Möchtegern-Diktator Geschichte
Wednesday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 21:45
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Bonus
Das hast du dir verdient
This is Milka. She'll get around to chasing her tail eventually. But for now she is just getting to know it. 12/10 (TT: milka_collie5)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 7. April 2026 um 00:13
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Groovy!
This is Colby. He is movin, but more importantly, he is groovin. 13/10 (TT: ty2344583)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 2. April 2026 um 18:19
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(dsc)