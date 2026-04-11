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Die besten Trump-Karikaturen und Memes der Woche

Trump auf Steinzeit-Kurs – eine kurze, sehr verrückte Woche im Karikaturen-Rückblick

Das aktuelle Geschehen in und um Trumpistan im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
11.04.2026, 06:0911.04.2026, 06:09

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️

Heute probieren wir etwas Neues: WENN DU AB HIER WEITER SCROLLST, DANN ...

Civilizational collapse

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— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 16:26

Quizfrage: Wer hat es gesagt?

Trump says the darndest things. Today's cartoon by @emadelrosso.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Iran #Trump #quiz

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 9. April 2026 um 06:46
«Eine ganze Zivilisation wird heute Nacht sterben ...»

GoT-Vibes in 3, 2, 1 ...

Trump Meme (April 2026)
meme: bsky.app

Auslöschung einer Zivilisation? Fragt sich, welche

Steven Camley @CamleyCartoons on #Trump #Iran #IranWar @Herald – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

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— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 11:54
«Heute wird eine Zivilisation sterben.» – Ist bereits passiert. Am 5. November 2024.»

Again...

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— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 16:46
«Zwingt mich nicht dazu, meine Drohungen zu verschärfen, sonst werde ich so übertreiben, wie man es noch nie in der Geschichte gesehen hat!»

ALLERALLERLETZTE, äh, WARNUNG !1!11!1

#Western

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— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 9. April 2026 um 14:15

Also gut

#trump #ultimatum #iran

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— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 20:30

Die Nach-Osterwoche lieferte den endgültigen Beweis: Satire ist tot

Trump ranting about the war he's waging on the people of Iran while standing next to the Easter Bunny is going to be one of those videos I think about for a long time.

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— Parker Molloy (@parkermolloy.com) 7. April 2026 um 14:42

Trump Meme (April 2026)
Bild: bsky.app

Wie es in Nahost wirklich läuft

Middle East map. Today's cartoon by Z. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Iran #MiddleEast #Trump #Netanyahu

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 7. April 2026 um 06:42

Was Trump «neuerdings» unter Bombardierung versteht

#trump #war #iran #TACO #news

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— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 20:36

Die Mullahs tragens mit Fassung

Bombs Away For @contrariannews.org Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 17:45

Das stabile Genie hat hart verhandelt

The ceasefire on his terms #Trump #ceasefire #liar #Iran #loser @cartoonmovement.com @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social

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— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 09:52

Im Führungsbunker

Martin Rowson on Trump’s bunker #Trump #IranWar @Guardian – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

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— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 18:10

Harry Burton @HBtoons on #Trump @irishexaminer – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

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— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 4. April 2026 um 13:27

Was die Kriegsparteien von der Waffenruhe haben

Cartoon by @deadder.bsky.social.

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— Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 9. April 2026 um 00:25

Verlierer: Die Gotteskrieger und ihre Anhänger – auf Trumps Seite

“It was the worst of times and it was the worst of times…”

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— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 9. April 2026 um 01:41

Derweil lacht die Ukraine über die roten Linien des Kremls

Video: YouTube/Фріоніс

Nicht nur Putin hat im Geschichtsunterricht gepennt

Cartoon

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— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 18:04

Die NATO muss hoffentlich nicht schon bald beweisen, dass sie kein Papiertiger ist

#NATO

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— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 14:10

Wenn nur noch das Recht des Stärkeren gilt, muss sich Europa warm anziehen



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— Guy Body (@bodycartoon.bsky.social) 5. April 2026 um 21:15

Nenne die grössten historischen Fehler der Vereinigten Staaten

Please enjoy my cartoon in today's Toronto Star

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— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 14:04

Die perfekte Überleitung zum nächsten heissen Thema

Cartoon

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— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 19:25

The New #Moon Race: U.S. vs. China © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich 👉chappatte.com

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 15:33

Insider-Witz für ältere Semester

“Artemis II” by Michael de Adder on Bluesky, Bluesky deEP State and on Substack THE deEP STATE. “[for] The Globe and Mail” Please support Editorial Cartoonists, whenever possible directly, whose work is shown on Bluesky. This #EditorialCartoon was found on THE deEP STATE.

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— Marc Wing (@6-rue-d-alsace.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 21:45

Was uns auf der dunklen Seite des Mondes wirklich interessiert

The Dark Side of the Moon For @rawstory.com Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 20:03

Funkspruch abgefangen

Please enjoy my cartoon for Tuesday's Toronto Star

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— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 22:06
«Bei all dem Trubel – können wir nicht einfach noch eine Weile hier (oben) bleiben?»

Nein, der Drohnenkrieg hat noch nicht den Mond erreicht

#DroneWars

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— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 13:37

Meme zu Mond-Mission 2026.
«Ausserirdische, wenn sie hören, dass wir vier Tage brauchen, um zum Mond zu gelangen.»meme: bsky.app

Wir schliessen, wie gewohnt, mit etwas Erfreulichem

My cartoon for Thursday's Metro

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— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 8. April 2026 um 11:53

PS: Bald ist (mindestens) ein Möchtegern-Diktator Geschichte

Wednesday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...

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— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 21:45

Bonus

Das hast du dir verdient

This is Milka. She'll get around to chasing her tail eventually. But for now she is just getting to know it. 12/10 (TT: milka_collie5)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 7. April 2026 um 00:13

Groovy!

This is Colby. He is movin, but more importantly, he is groovin. 13/10 (TT: ty2344583)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 2. April 2026 um 18:19

(dsc)

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Ab auf den Mond mit Amerika – eine crazy Woche im Karikaturen-Rückblick
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