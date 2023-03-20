Navigation
    Credit Suisse: les memes les plus drôle sur la dégringolade

    Internet se moque de Credit Suisse

    La dégringolade de Credit Suisse aura au moins le mérite de faire rire la Toile. Les comptes de mèmes suisses et la twittosphère s'en sont donné à cœur joie.
    20.03.2023, 15:5420.03.2023, 16:19
    Plus de «Divertissement»

    Les meilleurs mèmes made in Suisse

    Credit Suisse devient Debit Suisse: la Suisse réagit avec un nouveau drapeau

    Image
    image: @wallstmemes

    Pour plus d'infos, par ici👇

    8
    Une banque monstrueuse vient de naître et c'est un problème
    de Philipp Löpfe

    Le forcing:

    Image

    L'équipe marketing est déjà sur le coup pour créer des goodies. C'est joli, n'est-ce pas?

    Image
    image: @wallstmemes

    Lol.

    Image
    cesmemespasdroles

    On se dit tous ça.

    Image
    cesmemespasdroles

    Je connais mal Dragon Ball, mais je suppose que les gaillards gueulent:«FUSIOOOOONNN!»

    Image
    cesmemespasdroles

    Une pièce rare déjà très recherchée

    Image
    memes_aoc

    Le mème est drôle, dommage que «parmi» soit mal écrit

    Image
    memes_aoc

    Mauvaise qualité de l'image, mais cette photo est toujours très efficace

    Image
    swissromande

    Z'ai rien compris (mais j'crois que c'est normal)

    Image

    Priorité aux priorités

    Image

    Ce bonnet est déjà très recherché...

    Image

    ...La preuve:

    Les prix sont en train de grimper!
    Les prix sont en train de grimper!ricardo

    On vous en parle ici👇

    Credit Suisse piétine son bonnet
    de Antoine Menusier

    Là aussi, il va falloir choisir un nouveau sponso:

    Image
    Image: swissromande

    Il manque les bottines Aldo et le parfum Lancôme Idôle.

    Image
    Image: swissromande

    Une question qui peut empêcher de dormir:

    Image
    Image: swissromande

    On passe aux mèmes et tweets internationaux

    Voici comment une banque fonctionne:

    Image
    Les banques quand vous êtes à découvert de 3 dollars.
    Les banques quand elles vous évaluent pour vous prêter 2000 dollars.
    Les banques qui évaluent leur propre portefeuille de 100 milliards de dollars.

    Le service des risques de Credit Suisse au cours des vingt dernières années

    Les Simpson ont toujours été dans le turfu

    «Too big to fail» en une caricature:

    Le modèle économique des banques: privatiser les bénéfices, socialiser les pertes

    La Confédération lorsqu'elle apprend qu'une banque a de nouveau des problèmes de liquidités

    La crise bancaire actuelle en un mème

    Image

    Pendant ce temps-là, aux Etats-Unis:

    Le système bancaire est sur le point d'exploser, on a besoin d'un apport de liquidités.
    Combien?
    Dix milliards de milliards de quadrillions de dollars.
    Hein?

    En vrai, c'est eux qui sont les plus touchés.

    (oli)

    Plus d'articles sur la débâcle de Credit Suisse

    C'est une catastrophe
    5
    Une banque monstrueuse vient de naître et c'est un problème
    8
    Rachat de Credit Suisse: «C'est une gifle pour tous les citoyens»
    UBS avale Credit Suisse: voici ce qu'il va se passer
    1

    A Dubaï, c'est pas la crise bancaire. La preuve en photos:

    1 / 10
    Si Dubaï vous fascine, voici d'autres photos
    source: imgur
    Les banquiers sont des requins? Voilà de vrais requins en plein festin:

    Vidéo: watson
    Thèmes

