    Elon Musk défie Poutine en duel et Twitter a déjà son pronostic

    L'homme le plus riche du monde a défié Vladimir Poutine dans un «combat homme à homme» sur Twitter. Le gagnant remporterait l'Ukraine.
    14.03.2022, 22:46
    Fabien Feissli
    Fabien Feissli
    L'espace ne le passionne visiblement plus assez. Elon Musk s'est trouvé un nouveau défi: mettre fin au conflit en Ukraine. Pour cela, l'homme le plus riche du monde a une idée toute simple: défier Vladimir Poutine dans un combat homme à homme. L'enjeu? L'Ukraine, tout simplement.

    «Je défie par la présente Vladimir Poutine en combat singulier»
    Elon Musk

    Et si le défi paraît tenir davantage du coup de communication que d'une véritable envie d'en découdre, les Internautes eux ont déjà leurs pronostics. Certains sont persuadés qu'Elon Musk va profiter de son avantage de taille et de sa jeunesse pour écraser le patron du Kremlin. D'autres rappellent que Vladimir Poutine est un ancien du KGB, les services secrets russes.

