Elon Musk défie Poutine en duel et Twitter a déjà son pronostic

L'espace ne le passionne visiblement plus assez. Elon Musk s'est trouvé un nouveau défi: mettre fin au conflit en Ukraine. Pour cela, l'homme le plus riche du monde a une idée toute simple: défier Vladimir Poutine dans un combat homme à homme. L'enjeu? L'Ukraine, tout simplement.
I hereby challenge— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
Владимир Путин
to single combat
Stakes are Україна
Et si le défi paraît tenir davantage du coup de communication que d'une véritable envie d'en découdre, les Internautes eux ont déjà leurs pronostics. Certains sont persuadés qu'Elon Musk va profiter de son avantage de taille et de sa jeunesse pour écraser le patron du Kremlin. D'autres rappellent que Vladimir Poutine est un ancien du KGB, les services secrets russes.
The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do how fast. Nothing else.— Jurij (@jurijfedorov) March 14, 2022
Elon is also 19 years younger. pic.twitter.com/8xjrpu19cP
Dude , he is ex-KGB. Plus have you seen this photo ? Anyway assuming you did....— Tesla + Bitcoin + Ethereum (@tsla2theluna) March 14, 2022
Hand-to-hand combat? Weapons allowed ? Whats your weapon? pic.twitter.com/uTpaiK9VUc
I AM BUYIN TON OF TESLA SHARE JUST NOW, @elonmusk dominated the fight with Putin. pic.twitter.com/oO2NEaZyia— Vanci.0✝️ (@Vanci_0) March 14, 2022
You would last 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/SDbx37FA5t— Nikita Bier 🇺🇦 (@nikitabier) March 14, 2022
You Win Elon! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4OSZsINfos— FinTechatoshi 🇺🇦 Ukraineamoto (@FinTechShark1) March 14, 2022
The man has a black belt in judo not sure if that a good idea Elon. pic.twitter.com/ZTvnvbUStg— sandro taruchaladze 🏴☠️ (@sandro410) March 14, 2022
Let the fight begin.......! pic.twitter.com/l2NqVBuB1e— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 14, 2022
Do something fast @danawhite pic.twitter.com/DmKCo9DVbg— BabyDoge (@BabyDogeCoin) March 14, 2022
