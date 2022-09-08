Navigation
averses éparses 16°
DE | FR
Envoyer
    En direct

    🇬🇧 Charles succède à Elizabeth +++ Profonde émotion à Londres

    Image: sda
    La reine Elizabeth II est morte ce jeudi après-midi à l'âge de 96 ans. En l'espace de deux jours, son état de santé s'était considérablement dégradé.
    08.09.2022, 20:2408.09.2022, 22:29
    Team watson
    Team watson
    Suivez-moi
    Plus de «International»
    Elle régnait déjà à leur naissance: ces politiques rendent hommage à la Reine
    Vidéo
    Voici comment le présentateur de la BBC a annoncé la mort de la Reine
    Reportage
    «Sans elle, le monde va changer», témoignages dans une Londres en deuil
    En direct
    🇬🇧 Charles succède à Elizabeth +++ Profonde émotion à Londres
    3
    Elizabeth II
    La reine Elizabeth II s'est éteinte: 96 ans qui ont marqué l'éternité
    1
    Native Ad
    7 grandes questions sur la vie que vous vous êtes sûrement déjà posées
    1
    Promotion
    L'heure est venue de préparer l'hiver (et la raclette!)
    • La reine Elizabeth II a été placée sous surveillance médicale ce jeudi après-midi; son état de santé avait brusquement empiré pendant la journée.
    • Elle est morte pendant l'après-midi. Son décès a été annoncé vers 19h30 heure suisse.
    • Charles devient roi.
    Envoyez-nous votre contribution
    0:03
    Le moment où la BBC annonce la mort d'Elisabeth II
    Peu après 19h30 (heure suisse), la BBC a annoncé le décès de la reine Elizabeth II. Voici comment ce moment historique a été transmis à la télévision nationale britannique. 👇
    Vidéo
    Voici comment le présentateur de la BBC a annoncé la mort de la Reine
    0:01
    Le monde politique rend hommage à la Reine sur Twitter
    Les hommages du monde politique n'ont pas tardé à pleuvoir. Du haut de ses 96 ans, la Reine représentait, pour beaucoup, un roc intemporel au milieu d'un monde qui change parfois très vite. Elle régnait déjà alors que beaucoup d'entre eux n'étaient pas encore nés. La suite ici 👇
    Elle régnait déjà à leur naissance: ces politiques rendent hommage à la Reine
    22:28
    Profonde émotion à Londres
    Les habitants de Londres sont descendus dans la rue ce jeudi soir pour exprimer leur émotion suite au décès de la reine Elizabeth II. Des fleurs, des bougies et des messages ont été posés devant le palais de Buckingham.
    Bild: watson
    Bild: watson
    Bild: watson
    Bild: watson
    Le reportage de notre correspondante 👇
    Reportage
    «Sans elle, le monde va changer», témoignages dans une Londres en deuil
    de Alice Rizzo / londres
    21:49
    Elizabeth II, 2e souveraine au monde en termes de longévité
    La reine Elizabeth II, morte jeudi à l'âge de 96 ans, était la deuxième monarque d'un Etat souverain en termes de longévité, derrière le roi de France Louis XIV, décédé en 1715.

    Devenue reine le 8 février 1952 à la mort de son père, George VI, Elizabeth II s'est éteinte jeudi après 70 ans et sept mois de règne.
    Bild: sda
    21:31
    L'hommage des Pompiers de France
    Les hommages se succèdent depuis l'annonce de la mort de la Reine. Mais pas uniquement les dirigeants du monde ont exprimé leurs condoléances à la famille royale. Des annonces plus inattendues ont également été publiées. Dernier exemple en date: les Pompiers de France.

    21:28
    C'est officiel, le nouveau roi prend le nom de Charles III
    Le nouveau souverain britannique, connu jusqu'ici sous le nom de Prince Charles, prend le nom de Charles III, ont annoncé jeudi ses services, Clarence House. Charles, 73 ans, est devenu automatiquement roi à la mort de sa mère la reine Elizabeth II dans son château de Balmoral en Ecosse, jeudi.

    Son épouse Camilla devient reine consort, un souhait exprimé par la reine en février dernier. Le sujet restait sensible chez les Britanniques. Après son mariage avec le prince Charles en 2005, Camilla avait choisi de ne pas prendre le titre de princesse de Galles, trop associé à la princesse Diana.

    Son couronnement devrait intervenir au mieux dans quelques semaines, une fois dépassé le traumatisme du décès de sa mère à 96 ans. Elle-même avait été couronnée en juin 1953, seize mois après avoir été proclamée reine.
    21:13
    L'ambassade suisse au Royaume-Uni rend hommage à la Reine
    L'Ambassade de Suisse au Royaume-Uni a exprimé «ses plus sincères condoléances» suite au décès de la reine d'Angleterre.

    «Nos pensées vont aux membres de la famille royale et au peuple du Royaume-Uni et du Commonwealth», peut-on lire sur Twitter.

    21:02
    Le prince Harry arrive (enfin) à Balmoral
    Il était en chemin depuis plusieurs heures, mais l'annonce ne pouvait pas l'attendre... Le prince Harry est arrivé — sans Meghan Markle — au château de Balmoral, en Ecosse.

    21:01
    L'hommage des Obama
    Barack Obama a également rendu hommage à la Reine, dans un tweet conjoint publié avec sa femme Michelle. L'ancien président des Etats-Unis a écrit:

    «Comme beaucoup d'entre vous, Michelle et moi sommes reconnaissants d'avoir été témoins du leadership dévoué de Sa Majesté, et nous sommes impressionnés par son héritage de service public inlassable et digne. Nos pensées vont à sa famille et au peuple du Royaume-Uni en ces moments difficiles.»

    20:58
    L'avis officiel du décès de la reine est placé à l'extérieur du palais.
    Deux membres du personnel ont affiché l'avis officiel du décès de la Reine sur un chevalet fixé aux grilles du palais de Buckingham.

    «La Reine est morte paisiblement à Balmoral cet après-midi. Le Roi et la Reine Consort resteront à Balmoral ce soir et rentreront à Londres demain».
    A member of royal household staff posts a notice on the gates of the Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
    Bild: sda
    20:46
    L'hommage de Zelensky
    Le président ukrainien Volodymyr Zelensky a rendu hommage à la Reine. «C'est avec une profonde tristesse que nous avons appris le décès de Sa Majesté la Reine Elizabeth II», a-t-il écrit sur Twitter.

    «Au nom du peuple ukrainien, nous présentons nos sincères condoléances à la famille royale, à l'ensemble du Royaume-Uni et au Commonwealth pour cette perte irréparable. Nos pensées et nos prières sont avec vous.»

    20:41
    Charles devient le Roi Charles III
    Elizabeth II n'est plus. Son fils Charles lui succède sur le trône britannique et devient le roi Charles III.

    20:37
    Les Anglais se rassemblent devant le palais de Buckingham
    Suite à l'annonce du décès de la Reine, une foule a commencé à se rassembler à l'extérieur du palais de Buckingham, à Londres. Selon notre correspondante sur place, il y a des personnes en pleurs. Le drapeau anglais a été mis en berne.
    Bild: watson
    Bild: watson
    20:15
    Une première annonce sur Twitter
    Dans la modernité jusqu'au bout: la première annonce du décès de la Reine est tombé sur Twitter, sur le compte de la famille royale britannique, avant même l'annonce officielle de la BBC:

    20:13
    Ignazio Cassis rend honneur à la Reine
    Ignazio Cassis a rendu hommage à feu la reine Elizabeth II sur Twitter, où il écrit en anglais: «Je suis profondément attristé par la disparition de Sa majesté la reine Elizabeth II. Mes sincères et chaleureuses condoléances à la famille royale, au nom du Conseil fédéral et du peuple suisse. Nous nous souviendrons d'elle comme d'une femme d'une grande force et de stabilité.»

    20:09
    La famille royale émet un communiqué officiel
    Charles, désormais roi, a émis un communiqué officiel entourant le décès de la reine Elizabeth II sur Twitter.



    Voici son texte: «Le décès de notre mère bien-aimée, Sa majesté la Reine, est un moment de grande tristesse pour moi-même et les membres de ma famille. Nous sommes profondément en deuil à l'heure de la disparition d'une souveraine et d'une mère aimée. Je sais que sa perte sera un grand moment d'émotion pour le pays», dit notamment le texte.
    20:00
    Un arc-en-ciel à Buckingham Palace
    Nous le dévoilions peu de temps avant l'annonce de la mort de la reine Elizabeth II, mais il est toujours là: un impressionnant arc-en-ciel peut être vu en face de Buckingham Palace.
    epa10170327 A rainbow appears above the Queen Victoria Memorial as people gather in front of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, upon the advice of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. EPA/NEIL HALL
    Bild: EPA
    19:56
    Charles succède à Elizabeth
    Le prince Charles succède automatiquement à sa mère, feu la reine Elizabeth II, et devient roi du Royaume-Uni.
    Bild: sda
    «La reine est morte paisiblement à Balmoral cet après-midi. Le Roi et la Reine consort resteront à Balmoral ce soir et retourneront à Londres demain», a indiqué le palais de Buckingham dans un communiqué, une annonce accueillie par une énorme émotion au Royaume-Uni où Elizabeth II était très populaire.
    19:32
    La reine Elizabeth II est décédée
    La reine Elizabeth II est décédée, a confirmé la BBC. Le Royaume-Uni se trouvait depuis plusieurs heures dans l'attente de la triste nouvelle.
    Bild: sda
    L'information a été annoncée en direct sur la télévision publique britannique vers 19h30, heure suisse. La Reine est décédée «paisibilement» cet après-midi, au château de Balmoral, en Ecosse, résidence secondaire de la famille royale britannique.
    Bild: sda
    La reine Elizabeth II rejoint son mari, le prince Philippe, décédé l'année dernière.
    19:16
    Un arc-en-ciel à Buckingham Palace
    Un signe de légèreté au milieu de la morosité ambiante: en face de Buckingham Palace, où une foule de plus en plus importante se rassemble en l'honneur de la reine, un arc-en-ciel a coloré le ciel et a été capturé par cette utilisatrice de Twitter:

    19:07
    L'ambassade britannique en France affiche un grand portrait de la Reine
    L'ambassade du Royaume-Uni en France, à Paris, a affiché un grand portrait de la reine Elizabeth II aujourd'hui en fin d'après-midi. Le signe d'une annonce à suivre?

    18:57
    Joe Biden a envoyé un message de soutien à la famille royale
    La Maison Blanche a déclaré via un communiqué que les pensées du président américain Joe Biden allaient à la reine Elizabeth II et à sa famille.
    President Joe Biden speaks at a United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 event in West Mifflin, Pa., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, to honor workers on Labor Day. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Joe Biden
    Bild: sda
    18:12
    Le prince William est arrivé à Balmoral
    Selon toute vraisemblance, un convoi de voitures noires transportant le prince William est arrivé à Balmoral. Le prince Andrew et la princesse Sophie en feraient également partie. Les trois avaient atterri à l'aéroport d'Aberdeen il y a moins d'une heure.

    17:54
    Le site de la BBC est en noir
    Le site de la BBC, le média public britannique habituellement en rouge, est en noir depuis quelques minutes. Un signe annonciateur d'une mauvaise nouvelle? S'agit-il d'une disposition du plan «London Bridge»?

    Plus d'informations sur «London Bridge»:
    2
    «London Bridge»: voici le plan activé au décès de la Reine
    de Marine Brunner
    17:43
    Meghan Markle restera à Londres ce soir
    Le prince Harry (aka le Duc de Sussex) se rend à Balmoral par moyens séparés des autres membres de la famille royale. Selon la BBC, la Duchesse de Sussex — Meghan Markle, donc — n'est toutefois pas à ses côtés.

    Selon le Guardian, la belle a prévu de rester à Londres ce soir, mais a toutefois annulée sa venue au gala de charité auquel elle était conviée. N'est-elle pas acceptée auprès du reste de la famille royale pour raisons de procédure? A-t-elle refusé de s'y rendre? Pour l'heure: mystère.
    Meghan Markle se confie sur sa nouvelle vie
    Bild: montage watson
    Au chevet de sa grand-mère, le duc fera sans sa duchesse.
    17:35
    La presse étrangère présente en nombre autour de Buckingham Palace
    «Devant le Palais de Buckingham, énormément de journalistes sont présents dont ITV News et NBC News», note notre correspondante à Londres Alice Rizzo.
    Selon elle, les journalistes britanniques sont habillés en noir, ce qui correspondrait au protocole prévu dans le plan «London Bridge».
    17:14
    Le prince William a atterri à Aberdeen
    On pensait qu'il était déjà à Balmoral, mais cette photo le dément: le prince William faisait partie du vol transportant sept membres de la famille royale à Aberdeen. Il devrait arriver dans une heure par voie terrestre au château de Balmoral.
    William descend de l'avion à Aberdeen et doit rejoindre Balmoral pour voir la Reine Elisabeth II, en mauvais santé.
    Le prince William a été vu en train de descendre de l'avion à Aberdeen.

    Deux des fils de la Reine, Andrew et Edward, l'accompagnent, selon la BBC. Le média public britannique nous informe aussi d'une particularité protocolaire qui tient, malgré la situation d'urgence: Harry et Meghan voyagent séparément des membres de la famille royale.

    17:05
    Justin Trudeau s'exprime sur Twitter
    «Mes pensées, et celles des Canadiens de tout le pays, vont à Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II en ce moment», a tweeté le premier ministre canadien Justin Trudeau.

    «Nous lui souhaitons bonne chance et transmettons nos meilleurs vœux à la famille royale», a-t-il ajouté.

    16:58
    Manuel Valls à Balmoral ?!


    Manuel Valls se rend à Balmoral?! Et non: il s'agit d'un tweet du média parodique bien connu Le Gorafi. On appréciera le trait d'esprit concernant le fameux et opportuniste ancien Premier ministre français. Retrouvez les meilleurs tweets sur la situation actuelle dans notre article:
    1
    Elizabeth II
    La Reine est morte 👑 Twitter est en deuil
    16:45
    Mais au fait, Balmoral, c'est où?
    Le château de Balmoral, résidence secondaire de la famille royale, est situé en plein cœur de l'Ecosse, au nord d'Edimbourg et de Glasgow. La ville la plus proche est celle d'Aberdeen, située sur la côte est écossaisse.

    16:35
    Sept membres de la famille royale encore en chemin
    Selon la BBC, un avion parti de Londres et transportant sept membres supplémentaires de la famille royale doit bientôt se poser à l'aéroport d'Aberdeen, en Ecosse, qui se situe à une heure en voiture du château de Balmoral. La BBC ne sait pas qui est à bord.
    16:13
    Tony Blair tweete son inquiétude
    L'ancien Premier ministre Tony Blair (1997-2007) a tweeté. Il se dit «profondément inquiet» d'entendre les informations provenant de Buckingham Palace. «Mes pensées et prières sont avec Sa Majesté la Reine et sa famille durant ces moments de doute.»

    16:07
    La BBC interrompt ses programmes
    La chaîne nationale britannique BBC a interrompu ses programmes télévisuels pour lancer un live sur la santé de la reine. Les intervenants sont notamment habillés tout en noir, comme le veut la procédure lors du possible décès d'un membre de la famille royale.
    15:58
    Débuts de rassemblements autour de Buckingham Palace et de Balmoral
    La population commence à se rassembler à Buckingham Palace à Londres, résidence officielle de la famille royale, selon le Guardian. L'habituel show de la relève de la garde, présentée aux touristes, a été annulée pour aujourd'hui. Des équipes de télévision sont en train d'installer leurs équipes, tout comme autour du Au château de Balmoral, une résidence secondaire de la famille royale en Ecosse, où la Reine se trouve actuellement.
    Bild: sda
    Des équipes de télévision se posent devant le château de Balmoral.

    Une dizaine de personnes se sont également rassemblées devant l'édifice. La police commence à installer des barrières, prévoyant une arrivée plus massive de personnes.
    Bild: sda
    La police installe des barrières.
    15:36
    Liz Truss s'exprime sur Twitter
    «Tout le pays est préoccupé» par les nouvelles sur la santé de la reine, a de son côté affirmé la nouvelle première ministre britannique Liz Truss. «Mes pensées - et celles de tous les habitants du Royaume-Uni - vont à Sa Majesté la reine et à sa famille».

    15:35
    La famille royale afflue à Balmoral
    Les membres de la famille immédiate de la reine ont été informés, selon la BBC. Le prince Charles, son héritier, et la princesse Anne, deux de ses enfants, sont à ses côtés. Le prince William est en route, accompagné des princes Andrew et Edward. Catherine, épouse de William, est restée au château de Windsor avec les princes et princesse George, Charlotte et Louis.

    Selon le Guardian, le prince Harry et Meghan Markle, qui se trouvaient en voyage au Royaume-Uni, doivent aussi se rendent auprès de la reine en Ecosse, en urgence.

    Note: une première information erronée indiquait que le prince William se situait déjà à Balmoral. Cette information a été corrigée.
    15:32
    Ouverture du direct: la reine Elizabeth II en mauvaise santé
    Les nouvelles ne sont pas bonnes du côté de Balmoral, la résidence d'été écossaise de la reine Elizabeth II. Bien que celle-ci ait pu accueillir dans son château l'ancien premier ministre Boris Johnson, suivi de sa successeure, Liz Truss, en début de semaine, son état de santé a brusquement empiré.

    Mercredi soir, le palais avait annoncé que la reine avait reporté une réunion en ligne, ses médecins lui ayant conseillé de se reposer.

    Jeudi, ses médecins ont annoncé être «préoccupés», a indiqué le palais de Buckingham dans un communiqué bref et laconique: «Après une nouvelle évaluation ce matin, les médecins de la reine sont préoccupés pour la santé de Sa Majesté et ont recommandé qu'elle reste sous surveillance médicale»
    Thèmes

    La reine d'Angleterre est une icône de pop culture

    1 / 11
    La reine d'Angleterre est une icône de pop culture
    partager sur Facebookpartager sur Twitterpartager par WhatsApp

    Plus d'articles sur la reine Elizabeth II

    Elle régnait déjà à leur naissance: ces politiques rendent hommage à la Reine
    Elizabeth II
    La reine Elizabeth II s'est éteinte: 96 ans qui ont marqué l'éternité
    1
    Reportage
    «Sans elle, le monde va changer», témoignages dans une Londres en deuil
    Elizabeth II
    La Reine est décédée et Netflix avait déjà tout prévu
    3 Commentaires
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    3
    Les plus lus
    1
    🇬🇧 Charles succède à Elizabeth +++ Profonde émotion à Londres
    2
    Oups! Darius Rochebin se plante en annonçant la mort de la Reine trop tôt
    3
    Voici comment le présentateur de la BBC a annoncé la mort de la Reine
    La Reine est morte 👑 Twitter est en deuil
    La reine, la queen, l'unique Elizabeth II est décédée ce jeudi. Son état de santé s'était considérablement dégradé ces dernières heures: en attendant la triste nouvelle, les réseaux ont pleuré, prié ou ri pour se préparer au pire.
    L’article