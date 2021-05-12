Navigation
    Le Hamas a tiré plus de 1000 roquettes vers Israël +++ Vers une «guerre à grande échelle»?

    C'est la pire flambée de violence entre Israël et le Hamas depuis des années. Les affrontements ont déjà fait plusieurs morts. Pour le ministre de la défense israélien Benny Gantz, «ce n'est que le début».

    12.05.21, 09:31 12.05.21, 10:32
    Team watson
    Team watson

    Ce qu'il faut savoir

    Liveticker: L'escalade militaire entre Israël et le Hamas

    Envoyez-nous votre contribution
    10:59
    Une vidéo qui circule sur internet montre les conséquences de l'escalade militaire à Gaza
    La militante palestinienne Farah Baker vivant dans la bande de Gaza a, mercredi 12 mai, affirmé filmer l'escalade militaire depuis chez elle.
    10:36
    Boris Johnson appelle Israël et les Palestiniens à la «retenue»
    «Je demande instamment à Israël et aux Palestiniens de s'éloigner du gouffre et aux deux parties de faire preuve de retenue. Le Royaume-Uni est profondément préoccupé par l'augmentation de la violence et des pertes civiles et nous voulons voir une désescalade urgente des tensions», a écrit le premier ministre britannique sur Twitter.

    10:22
    Manuel Valls affiche son soutien à Israël... avec une photo de Gaza sous le feu israélien
    9:58
    Les violences s'étendent à d'autres régions israéliennes
    Les violences se sont étendues dans la nuit de mardi à mercredi à plusieurs localités arabes israéliennes. La police a arrêté 21 suspects lors des violentes manifestations à Jisr A-Zarqa et Wadi Ara (nord).

    A Lod, qui jouxte l'aéroport international Ben Gourion où les vols ont été temporairement suspendus, un état d'urgence a été décrété après des «émeutes» de la minorité arabe, d'après la police.

    9:46
    Le député européen Raphaël Glucksmann a réagi sur Instagram, pour dénoncer la colonisation
    9:43
    Manifestations pro-Palestine en Afrique du sud
    Mardi, des centaines de personnes ont manifesté à Cape Town, en Afrique du sud, pour protester contre les attaques israéliennes sur les Palestiniens.

    Depuis 1995, soit un an après la fin de l'apartheid, les Sud-africains ont tissé des relations diplomatiques avec la Palestine, faisant un parallèle entre les deux situations d'oppression. «Des gens meurent, des gens sont déplacés, ils sont blessés et traités injustement. Il s'est passé la même chose ici», témoignait hier un manifestant à l'AFP.

    L'Afrique du sud fait partie des 130 pays qui reconnaissent la Palestine comme un Etat.



    9:37
    Vers une «guerre à grande échelle»?
    Israël et le Hamas se dirigent vers une «guerre à grande échelle», a prévenu mardi l'émissaire de l'ONU pour le Proche-Orient Tor Wennesland, alors que l'escalade des violences ne laisse présager, pour l'instant, aucun signe d'apaisement.



    De son côté, le ministre israélien de la Défense Benny Gantz a affirmé qu'«il y a encore beaucoup de cibles dans le viseur, ce n'est que le début». Le Premier ministre Benjamin Netanyahu a affirmé que le Hamas «allait se prendre une raclée à laquelle il ne s'attend pas».
    9:34
    La situation en images
    Les affrontements en Israël
    13 Images
    Vers le slideshow
    9:30
    La CPI s'inquiète des crimes commis à l'intérieur et autour de Gaza
    La procureure de la Cour pénale internationale (CPI) s'est dite mercredi inquiète par l'escalade des violences entre Israéliens et Palestiniens, notant la commission de possibles crimes de guerre.

    «Je note avec une vive inquiétude l'escalade de la violence en Cisjordanie, y compris à Jérusalem-Est, ainsi qu'à l'intérieur et autour de Gaza, et la possible commission de crimes dans le cadre du Statut de Rome», texte fondateur de la juridiction, a déclaré sur Twitter Fatou Bensouda.
    9:27
    Les lieux des affrontements
    9:27
    Plus de 1000 roquettes tirées de Gaza vers Israël depuis lundi soir
    Plus de 1000 roquettes ont été tirées par des groupes armés palestiniens de la bande de Gaza vers Israël depuis lundi soir, a annoncé mercredi matin l'armée israélienne. 850 ont été interceptées par le bouclier antimissile ou s'étaient abattues sur Israël, et 200 qui étaient tombées du côté de l'enclave palestinienne.

    En Israël, ce sont cinq personnes qui ont été tuées au total dans les tirs de roquettes et des dizaines d'autres ont été blessées, selon la police et les services de secours.

