C'est la pire flambée de violence entre Israël et le Hamas depuis des années. Les affrontements ont déjà fait plusieurs morts. Pour le ministre de la défense israélien Benny Gantz, «ce n'est que le début».
This happened in front of my house #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/BsUgoq0Yrx— Farah Baker (@Farah_Gazan) May 12, 2021
I am urging Israel and the Palestinians to step back from the brink and for both sides to show restraint. The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 12, 2021
Mon soutien à Israël et ma solidarité avec les Israéliens face à l’ attaque du #Hamas. Une démocratie est agressée, aucune équidistance n’ est possible. pic.twitter.com/2GXldtk2f4— Manuel Valls (@manuelvalls) May 12, 2021
🇮🇱 FLASH - Le maire de Lod a demandé au Premier ministre de déclarer l’état d’urgence suite à des émeutes et réclame l’assistance de l’armée israélienne. (TOI) #Israel pic.twitter.com/WTTvld917t— Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) May 11, 2021
#AllahuAkbar: South Africa protest in solidarity with Palestine. #FreePalestine #AllahuAkbar#AllahuAkbar pic.twitter.com/TlH8McovPG— Danish ansari (@Danisha49317418) May 11, 2021
Honoured to see, once again, my cartoons used in protests, this time in the hands of supporters of the #Palestine Solidarity Campaign march to Parliament on May 11, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.— Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) May 11, 2021
Photo: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images/Getty Images#SaveSheikJarrah #SavePalestine pic.twitter.com/L0qqNamohA
Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of deescalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working w/ all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now— Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland) May 11, 2021