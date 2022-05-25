24 dessins qui dénoncent l'amour mortel des Etats-Unis pour les armes à feu

Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à haute ou basse voix, puis faites défiler la page.
Selon la police, un jeune homme de 18 ans a ouvert le feu mardi midi dans l'école primaire de la petite ville américaine d'Uvalde. D'après les médias américains, au moins 19 enfants et deux adultes ont été tués. Le tireur aurait été tué par des agents.
En comparaison à l'Europe, la législation sur les armes est généralement très laxiste aux États-Unis. Les partisans invoquent le deuxième amendement de la Constitution, adopté en 1791, qui, selon eux, autorise les Américains à porter des armes. Les initiatives visant à durcir la législation sur les armes au niveau fédéral échouent régulièrement.
No words https://t.co/dVoM9aLh0b pic.twitter.com/9z3yBCvAkA— Matt Davies (@MatttDavies) May 24, 2022
I drew this years ago after another massacre. The shame of America is that no matter how many mass shootings there are, no matter how many kids, or grocery shoppers, or churchgoers get slaughtered, nothing will ever happen to make us safe. pic.twitter.com/4T8ZOZhEP3— Kevin Necessary (@knecessary) May 24, 2022
#RobbElementaryschool, It's a shame that this drawing is true. America 🇺🇸 loves ❤️ guns more than people especially kids. Congress will do nothing. Those 15 families don't want words today, they want action. They want their kids at home to eat dinner, laugh, play, etc... 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/Ar3SUDNZZy— Keith Grant (@KeithGrant09) May 24, 2022
Andy Marlette, The Pensacola News Journal @AndyMarlette pic.twitter.com/ryVHTSconx— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 25, 2022
I’m sure we’ll again hear about how it’s mental illness that leads to gun deaths. Well, here’s the real illness: pic.twitter.com/9SiNgKAfLg— Kevin Necessary (@knecessary) May 24, 2022
Fuck you, Texas. Fuck your open carry, no rules, don't mess with us bullshit. And while I'm at it, fuck every one of you "2A gun rights are freedom" fuckers in your pee-holes with a burning cactus. How many dead children will it take? #RobbElementaryschool pic.twitter.com/Rvk1XvD2Tv— 🇺🇦Noel T. Cumberland🇺🇦 (@Sage_Words) May 25, 2022
Nate Beeler, The Columbus Dispatch @natebeeler pic.twitter.com/eqAnZ69i2H— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 24, 2022
Walt Handelsman, The New Orleans Advocate @Walt_Handelsman pic.twitter.com/6zU56bR4Jb— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 24, 2022
#nra #guns PSYCHOLOGICAL FEARS by @MatttDavies pic.twitter.com/v1Mnx9pJcL #maga #kag #tcot #uspoli— Sur Plus (@otiose94) May 24, 2022
They say it’s wrong to hate. But, man, I hate these evil assholes— Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) May 25, 2022
These people are building wealth on the dead bodies of men, women and children
Children pic.twitter.com/PuAGHWApWp
Michael de Adder, https://t.co/pJG8Fm8998 @deAdder pic.twitter.com/AaXUWRhJgU— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 25, 2022
Congress is corrupt to the point of abetting ongoing murder of children just so long as they get their NRA blood money.— Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) May 25, 2022
Great cartoon by my friend @ThatSteveSack pic.twitter.com/iGa0bKXuBu
18 dead children. When will it be enough for Republicans to change their minds? #UvaldeMassacre #Uvalde #TexasSchoolMassacre #NRABloodMoney #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/6RdCvVoOAa— Benjamin Slyngstad (@SlyngCartoons) May 25, 2022
Walt Handelsman, The New Orleans Advocate @Walt_Handelsman pic.twitter.com/92vjh0moMq— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 25, 2022
Ed Stein, The Denver Rocky Mountain News (1999) pic.twitter.com/pKM8UD1pov— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 25, 2022
Herbert Lawerence Block (Herblock)— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 25, 2022
The Washington Post (1980) pic.twitter.com/8ioPF5G2UD
Herbert Lawrence Block (Herblock)— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 25, 2022
The Washington Post (1968) pic.twitter.com/cgVs3pFeGe
Opinion | Thoughts and prayers, again https://t.co/92ImulJJav pic.twitter.com/FFOhUhtj5x— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) May 25, 2022
Marshall Ramsey @MarshallRamsey @Uvalde pic.twitter.com/PIJFRwqdLS— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 25, 2022
I’m ashamed to be American more and more each day…#Congress continues to fail our children. And for what? off a few extremist POVs of a 255 year old piece of parchment? I’m so mad that I just feel empty inside. This isn’t fucking fair. #bantheNRA #Uvalde #RobbElementaryschool pic.twitter.com/lOR2vh04DO— Caro🌻 (@carorose93) May 24, 2022
Avec du matériel des agences de presse ATS et DPA. Traduit et adapté de l'allemand par sia.
