    24 dessins qui dénoncent l'amour mortel des Etats-Unis pour les armes à feu

    Les fusillades, notamment dans les écoles, semblent sans fin aux Etats-Unis. Voici comment cela inspire les dessinateurs.
    25.05.2022, 16:32
    24 dessins qui dénoncent l'amour mortel des Etats-Unis pour les armes à feu
    Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à haute ou basse voix, puis faites défiler la page.

    Selon la police, un jeune homme de 18 ans a ouvert le feu mardi midi dans l'école primaire de la petite ville américaine d'Uvalde. D'après les médias américains, au moins 19 enfants et deux adultes ont été tués. Le tireur aurait été tué par des agents.

    Un tireur âgé de 18 ans tue 19 écoliers, l'Amérique est abasourdie

    En comparaison à l'Europe, la législation sur les armes est généralement très laxiste aux États-Unis. Les partisans invoquent le deuxième amendement de la Constitution, adopté en 1791, qui, selon eux, autorise les Américains à porter des armes. Les initiatives visant à durcir la législation sur les armes au niveau fédéral échouent régulièrement.

    La fusillade fait réagir

    «Pourquoi êtes-vous ici?» Le discours d'un élu au sénat après la tuerie

    (😞li)

    Avec du matériel des agences de presse ATS et DPA. Traduit et adapté de l'allemand par sia.

    «Pourquoi êtes-vous ici?» Le discours d'un élu au sénat après Uvalde

