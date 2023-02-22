Navigation
faible pluie
DE | FR
Envoyer
    International
    guerre

    Ces 18 caricatures ne vont pas plaire à Poutine

    Ces 18 caricatures ne vont pas plaire à Poutine

    La guerre en Ukraine vue par le prisme des caricaturistes.
    22.02.2023, 20:4722.02.2023, 21:12
    Plus de «International»

    Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson : si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour accéder à notre assistance informatique, ou comptez jusqu'à cinq, à haute ou basse voix, puis faites défiler la page.

    Comment se déroule «l'opération spéciale» de Poutine

    Image
    bild: via @Valgusvoidab

    Cela devait être une opération rapide...

    Les origines de la guerre selon Poutine

    La Saint-Valentin en Ukraine💔

    Les Américains n'ont rien à craindre des ballons espions russes

    Image

    La neutralité n'est pas toujours une bonne idée

    SI vous êtes neutre dans les situations d'injustice, cela veut dire que vous avez choisi le côté de l'oppresseur.
    SI vous êtes neutre dans les situations d'injustice, cela veut dire que vous avez choisi le côté de l'oppresseur.image: @uamemesforces

    23 caricatures qui montrent comment la guerre de Poutine a dégénéré

    Image
    image: @uamemesforces

    Meme sur Poutine
    twitter/@josephi14190562

    Bonus

    Fatigués de «l'opération spéciale» de Poutine? Voici quelque chose de mignon pour vous remonter le moral

    Thèmes

    Le costume de Miss Ukraine rend hommage à son pays

    1 / 11
    Le costume de Miss Ukraine rend hommage à son pays
    source: instagram @missukraine_universe
    partager sur Facebookpartager sur Twitterpartager par WhatsApp

    Le Leopard 2 livré à l'Ukraine peut aussi servir des bières

    Video: watson

    Plus d'articles sur les pays neutres et la guerre en Ukraine

    Analyse
    «Neutralité coopérative» de Cassis: comment la neutralité suisse a évolué
    Analyse
    Comment la guerre et l'ONU forcent la Suisse à réinventer sa neutralité
    Interview
    Adhésion à l'Otan: «La Finlande se sent menacée dans son existence»
    3
    Le Sénat américain valide l'entrée de la Suède et de la Finlande dans l'Otan
    0 Commentaires
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    Les plus lus
    1
    «21 centimètres»: pourquoi la taille compte pour les femmes
    2
    Voici pourquoi le mois de mars pourrait être glacial
    3
    Céline Lasek, l'avocate de Pierre Palmade, a une arme redoutable
    Pas encore d'accord entre les 27 sur le dixième paquet de sanctions ++
    Suivez en direct les dernières infos sur la guerre en Ukraine et ses implications en Suisse et dans le monde.
    L’article