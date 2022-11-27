20 caricatures qui montrent comment Poutine a échoué en Ukraine

Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien
pour bénéficier de notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou en silence, et faites ensuite défiler la page.
"War spreads like a fire. And Putin is the arsonist."#Poland #Russia #missiles #polandmissiles— Evens Foundation (@EvensFoundation) November 17, 2022
🖌️@EmaDelRosso of @CartoonMovement pic.twitter.com/lFQDMqNmZU
We’ll take back everything that belongs to Ukraine. Including the racoon. Especially the Saint Racoon of Kherson. https://t.co/fiD2XHRe3l pic.twitter.com/JbhvEuPS7v— Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) November 16, 2022
#Kherson #Putin #Cartoon pic.twitter.com/L74k07Sws5— Emad Hajjaj Cartoons (@EmadHajjaj) November 13, 2022
Cleaning up in Kherson.#Kherson #Ukraine #Putin #Russia pic.twitter.com/VioKiITIW2— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) November 13, 2022
This is how the people of Kherson had hidden Ukrainian flags during the occupation, awaiting the arrival of Ukrainian troops - @verkhovna_rada pic.twitter.com/9SVWmUayPS— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) November 13, 2022
Times they are achanging pic.twitter.com/C4OfescSYb— Zdenda Sazovský ☮️🇺🇦 #fckPutin (@zdesaz) November 17, 2022
Banksy published a short video report of his visit to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ymSE07Ke1D— Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) November 17, 2022
Patrick Blower on #Putin #G20 #Biden #POTUS #XiJinping #Putin - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/jVx2HXug3q— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 15, 2022
Peter Schrank on #JoeBiden #XiJinping #VladimirPutin #G20 #Ukraine #nuclearweapons - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdovuE pic.twitter.com/1xtegcOIXl— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 16, 2022
"In Kherson, we have no electricity, no water, no central supply heating, no mobile&internet connections. BUT THERE ARE NO RUSSIANS! WE’RE FREE!" - listen to this absolutely happy man saying in English Kherson residents can survive everything, except being under Russia's ruling. pic.twitter.com/HHAPjfgq8s— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) November 18, 2022
(dsc)
L'opérateur public gérant les transports de Londres (TfL) a indiqué samedi qu'il jugeait inacceptable la présence dans ses bus, trains et métros de publicités vantant le Qatar comme destination touristique ou promouvant certains évènements dans le pays à cause de sa législation envers les personnes LGBT+.