    Ukraine: 20 caricatures qui montrent comment Poutine a échoué

    20 mèmes qui montrent comment Poutine a échoué en Ukraine
    Une caricature sur Twitter le 13 novembre 2022.Image: twitter

    20 caricatures qui montrent comment Poutine a échoué en Ukraine

    La guerre en Ukraine dans l'oeil des dessinateurs de presse du monde entier.
    27.11.2022, 16:36
    Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour bénéficier de notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou en silence, et faites ensuite défiler la page.

    Image
    screenshot: twitter

    Image
    screenshot: twitter

    Image
    screenshot: twitter

    Image
    meme: twitter

    Image
    screenshot: twitter

    Pendant ce temps, à Kherson...
    Image
    screenshot: twitter

    Il est l'heure des blagues sur Poutine
    Le despote russe est victime d'une tentative d'assassinat et se retrouve à l'hôpital dans un état critique. Son assistant réunit les sosies de Poutine dans un bunker et leur dit: «J'ai une bonne et une mauvaise nouvelle. Notre grand leader a survécu – mais il a perdu un bras».

    Image
    screenshot: twitter

    «A Kherson, nous n'avons pas d'électricité, pas d'eau, pas de chauffage central, pas de téléphone portable ni de connexion Internet. Mais il n'y a pas de Russes! Nous sommes libres!»

    (dsc)

