19 caricatures qui montrent l'absurdité de la Coupe du monde au Qatar

Cartoon in a Belgian newspaper. pic.twitter.com/rWwVlz6qF9— Samindra Kunti (@samindrakunti) November 22, 2022
Morten Morland on #OneLove #OneTeam #WorldCup #Football #Qatar #FIFA #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/LxSVUCMkyc— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 21, 2022
„Deutschland und „One Love“-Binde:— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) November 21, 2022
Es lebe die Feigheit”#onelove #onefuck #fifa #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/4WeIpUjVRa
انطلاق بطولة كأس العالم اليوم بنكهة عربية قطرية #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFAWorldCup #Cartoon pic.twitter.com/ObzAmsOC4F— Emad Hajjaj Cartoons (@EmadHajjaj) November 20, 2022
Ben Jennings on #Qatar2022 #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFA #WorldCup2022 #WorldCup - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/EFETcAWEPR— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 19, 2022
Putting FIFA in its place.#FIFA #humanrights #OneLove #QatarWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sKY6ugQS21— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) November 23, 2022
Human rights. Cartoon for @trouw: https://t.co/osIAKDz2uK#Europe #refugees #migrants #humanrights #Qatar #QatarWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YkhwIjA3fL— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) November 28, 2022
El Mundial. Vinyeta vía @AixetaInfo:https://t.co/BlAKlcu2RE#MundialQatar2022 #mundial #qatar #cartoon pic.twitter.com/5bddKSVnKm— Ferran Martín (@ferranmartin) November 15, 2022
Revenge of the workers#Qatar #football #soccer #stadions #builders #workers #deaths #Fifa @cartoonmovement @CartooningPeace @Joop_nl pic.twitter.com/vazDlgjQjL— Maarten Wolterink (@mwcartoons) November 10, 2022
Orgullo. Nueva caricatura en @AixetaInfo:— Marqués de Ierenna (@Pedro78622783) November 21, 2022
Ferranmartin - humor. pulse. cuanto mucho#qatar #mundial #LGTBI #cartoon #vinyeta #humorGrafico pic.twitter.com/972EP7C4Pz
COUP DE CRAYON ✏️— La Lozère Nouvelle (@LozereNouvelle) November 20, 2022
Cette semaine, le caricaturiste Pascal Garcia s'est intéressé à la Coupe du monde de #football au #Qatar qui débute ce dimanche, ainsi qu'aux problématiques de #chauffage avec l'augmentation du coût des #énergies.#Lozère #actulozère #caricature #coupedumonde pic.twitter.com/UrEjIsO2rN
