Auch Mann nach zwei Wochen im australischen Outback lebend gefunden – eine Frau fehlt noch

Pastoralist Ted Fogarty shows us where he found 40-year-old Phu Tran, who had been missing in the outback for 2 weeks. Mr Tran sheltered in the pipes overnight after taking a dip in the nearby water tank & having a big drink. 🎥WATCH: https://t.co/i2DwAuxJQW pic.twitter.com/frVYyCnsKI