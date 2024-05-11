Einfach eine Handvoll der besten Tweets der Woche

Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
My cartoon for Friday's @MetroUK @MetroPicDesk #Boeing pic.twitter.com/a1zQYAkppc— Guy Venables (@godfreychurch) May 10, 2024
top: all the tanks on display during russia’s victory parade in 2020— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 9, 2024
bottom: the tank available in 2024 pic.twitter.com/6PGpLhNm4l
Ein einziger Panzer – ein T-34 aus dem Zweiten Weltkrieg – führte dieses Jahr die Militärparade zum Tag des Sieges über das nationalsozialistische Deutschland an; die Artillerie und die leichte Flugabwehr fehlten ganz. Sie sind an der Front offenbar unentbehrlich.
For the 2nd year in a row, Russia's military parade on the Red Square consisted of just one tank - an 80 year old T-34, designed and manufactured in Kharkiv, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Sl2ueZn8a6— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) May 9, 2024
Eurovision: Which country did they receive the most points from in the last 20 years? pic.twitter.com/0nn9G3yejI— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) May 10, 2024
Work in the warehouse of the world's fastest growing online retailer Temu pic.twitter.com/UH530ZFGwl— Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) May 9, 2024
“We’re returning to office because our company culture is so important”— Inverse Cramer (Not Jim Cramer) (@CramerTracker) May 7, 2024
The culture: pic.twitter.com/7vTM5U92Z0
"Papa, wie vermehren sich eigentlich #AfDler ?"— Anonymous Germany (@Anonymous00708) May 5, 2024
"Durch Mangel an Bildung mein Sohn" pic.twitter.com/x3zq3mAHMF
CGI POV: You come home from school in the 2000s.— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 9, 2024
[🎞️ intenzo]pic.twitter.com/rs2Po6DTAv
Cybertruck ultra hard cold rolled steel is flopping around like a piece of plastic 🤣. This owner had the front roof line piece peel away after a bolt came looses while driving. Definitely very flimsy. See details below👇 pic.twitter.com/Ns9GYnIC9a— 🛞Garage Klub (@garageklub) May 9, 2024
When the earthquake hits at the wrong time pic.twitter.com/P1EbmWMOrL— Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) May 9, 2024
Crossroads in Chengdu, China.— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 9, 2024
[📹 mychinatrip]pic.twitter.com/zopqf5mdrx
Unsere Nachbarn haben ihren tatsächlichen Mobilitätsbedarf nüchtern analysiert und sich dann dieses Auto geholt. Es macht einen sehr hochwertigen Eindruck. pic.twitter.com/VCJzPVj8Xd— Perica Grašarević (@PGrasarevic) May 5, 2024
