Least xG created at Euro 2024 after two gameweeks: ◎ Scotland: 0.79(xG) ◎ England: 1.44(xG) ◎ Serbia: 1.82(xG)

Prinz William hat einem Medienbericht zufolge nach dem enttäuschenden 1:1 von England im zweiten Gruppenspiel gegen Dänemark eine Kabinenansprache für die englische Nationalelf gehalten. Der britische Thronfolger hatte sich das Spiel im Stadion in Frankfurt am Donnerstag angesehen. Er war gemeinsam mit Dänemarks König Frederik X. und dessen Tochter Prinzessin Josephine auf der Tribüne zu sehen.Nach dem Spiel soll er zur englischen Mannschaft in die Kabine gekommen sein, wie der «Telegraph» am Sonntag berichtete. «Er hat einfach versucht, uns alle aufzumuntern. Er sagte, es sei nicht das Ende der Welt», verriet demnach der 20-jährige Mittelfeldspieler Adam Wharton, der während des Spiels nicht zum Einsatz gekommen war. (t-online.de)

Prince William at the England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs Denmark🇩🇰 Game 20 June 2024 Showing more passion than the entire England team!!! pic.twitter.com/JSxEL6oWkM

Frankreichs Nationaltrainer Didier Deschamps lässt die Rückkehr von Superstar Kylian Mbappé trotz dessen weiter verbesserten Zustands nach einem Nasenbeinbruch weiter offen. «Wird er gegen Polen am Dienstag beginnen? Ihr werdet es zu gegebener Zeit sehen», sagte der 55-Jährige dem Radiosender RMC Sport zufolge bei Téléfoot 1. Die Schwellung nehme jeden Tag weiter ab, betonte Deschamps: «Alles geht in die richtige Richtung.» Vor dem Spiel gegen die Niederlande hatte sich Deschamps ähnlich geäussert, zum Einsatz kam Mbappé aber nicht. Laut Mitspieler Aurélien Tchouaméni würde Mbappé lieber ohne Maske antreten: «Er würde lieber ohne spielen, aber der Arzt lässt ihn nicht», sagte er bei einer Pressekonferenz der Franzosen am Sonntag.

Die Uefa hatte nach dem EM-Vorrundenspiel zwischen Albanien und Kroatien nicht nur Untersuchungen gegen Fans wegen rassistischer Aussagen eingeleitet, sondern auch gegen den albanischen Nationalspieler Mirlind Daku wegen des Verdachts des unangemessenen Verhaltens. Nun ist klar, um was es ging und wie Daku nun bestraft wurde.Wie am Sonntag bekannt wurde, hat die Uefa Daku für zwei Spiele gesperrt, weil er nach der Partie gegen Kroatien die albanischen Fans zu nationalistischen Gesängen angestachelt hatte. Das hatte für Riesenärger gesorgt. Auch der nordmazedonische Fussballverband hatte sich beschwert und die Gesänge als «skandalös» bezeichnet. Serbien hatte sogar zunächst mit einem Rückzug bei der EM gedroht.

Schottland – Ungarn wird mit einer gewissen Wahrscheinlichkeit nicht unentschieden ausgehen. Denn dieses Resultat nützt keiner der beiden Mannschaften:Steht es in der Schlussphase unentschieden, werden beide Teams den Siegtreffer suchen. Und sollte eine Mannschaft in Rückstand liegen, wird sie alles nach vorne werfen, um das Unmögliche noch möglich zu machen. Profitipp von einem, der immerhin das watson-Tippspiel mit 25 Teilnehmenden anführt: Ein Sieg mit zwei Toren Unterschied. Fragt sich nur, auf welche Mannschaft man setzen soll …

SCO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 v HUN 🇭🇺 Scotland's 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 chances to qualify if they win 1-0 = 99.5%. Hungary's 🇭🇺 chances to qualify if they win 1-0 = 71%. Draw most likely eliminates both teams (🇭🇺 certainly, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 very likely). #euro2024

Die deutsche Polizei und ein Lokführer haben einem niederländischen Fussballfan einen EM-Abend in Leipzig gerettet. Der 53-jährige Niederländer vergass am Freitag sein Smartphone samt dem darauf hinterlegten Ticket für das EM-Spiel zwischen der Niederlande und Frankreich auf einer Sitzbank am Hauptbahnhof Leipzig, von wo es anschliessend verschwand, wie die Bundespolizei in Leipzig am Sonntag berichtete. Bundespolizisten ermittelten nach Sichtung von Videoaufzeichnungen einen unbekannten Mann, der das Telefon an sich genommen hatte. Zwischenzeitlich ortete die Tochter des Niederländers das Handy in einem Zug Richtung Cottbus. Das Signal liess sich bis ins brandenburgische Finsterwalde verfolgen. Dort konnte die Polizei in Finsterwalde den mutmasslichen Handydieb stellen. Das Handy wurde kurzerhand mit dem nächsten Regionalzug zurück nach Leipzig geschickt, so dass der Niederländer pünktlich zum Anpfiff im Stadion sass.

EM-Fans bescheren der Deutschen Bahn hohe Umsätze in ihren Bordbistros. Wie die «Bild am Sonntag» unter Berufung auf Unternehmensangaben berichtete, tranken die deutschen und europäischen Fans zwischen dem 14. und dem 19. Juni insgesamt 44'588 Liter Bier – das sind umgerechnet 132 Tanklastzüge und doppelt so viel wie sonst. Bei den Speisen machte das Bratwurstbrötchen ein Umsatzplus von satten 63 Prozent, es wurde 7105 Mal bestellt. Ebenfalls beliebt waren die Buttercroissants mit 8901 Bestellungen und einem Plus von 22 Prozent verglichen mit einer üblichen Woche. Zweistellige Anstiege gab es auch beim Chili con Carne und Chili sin Carne sowie beim Focaccia.

Mehr als 20 Millionen Euro Jahreseinkommen bei Rekordmeister Bayern München, Vertrag bis 2027 – und doch hat ein Reporter es zumindest mal versucht, Harry Kane eine Zukunft in der thüringischen Provinz schmackhaft zu machen. Es gebe in der Nähe des englischen EM-Trainingslagers in Blankenhain den Siebtligisten SG Lauscha/Neuhaus, anbieten könne man «Rostbratwurst all you can eat, Freigetränke und Mindestlohn». Auch ein Trikot wurde dem Bundesliga-Torschützenkönig schon gezeigt.Kane lachte herzhaft und antwortete schlagfertig: «Das ist ein sehr gut vorbereitetes Angebot. Ich werde mit meinem Berater reden und sehen, was wir tun können.» Dann folgte allerdings eine elegante Absage, Kane lobte unter anderem die Gastfreundschaft – diese verspüre er aber bereits seit seinem Wechsel zum FC Bayern: «Vielen Dank. Ich weiss nicht, ob ich hier mal hinziehen werde. Aber ich bin hier sehr gern Gast.»

Harry Kane was offered a deal to join local seventh-tier SG Lauscha/Neuhaus during today’s press conference in Blankenhain. The England captain didn’t sign the contract offering unlimited bratwurst & free drinks, but he did sign the shirt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🌭🍻 pic.twitter.com/ANw6Wtqtxb

Der Zustand des ungarischen Stürmers Barnabas Varga (29) hat sich stabilisiert. Varga zog sich in der Partie gegen Schottland (1:0) eine Fraktur unterhalb des Auges zu. Die EM ist für Varga auf jeden Fall vorbei - selbst wenn Ungarn als Gruppendritter noch weiterkommen sollte. Ungarns Verband teilte in der Nacht auf Montag mit, dass Varga mehrere Brüche im Gesicht plus eine Hirnerschütterung erlitt, und dass er operiert werden muss. Varga war nach einem Zusammenprall mit dem schottischen Goalie Angus Gunn eine Viertelstunde vor Schluss bewegungs- und bewusstlos auf dem Platz liegengeblieben. Unter blockierter Sicht wurde er weggetragen. Ungarns Star Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) trug nach der Partie das Trikot von Vargas mit der Rückennummer 19. Im EM-Spiel gegen die Schweiz hatte Varga Ungarns Anschlusstreffer zum 1:2 erzielt. (nih/sda)

Die Schweiz ist an der EM in Deutschland so nah an einem Sieg gegen den Gastgeber. Die kämpferische Leistung beim 1:1 in Frankfurt lässt die Nati für den Achtelfinal am nächsten Samstag zuversichtlich sein – ganz egal, wer der Gegner sein wird.

Die Headline war schon im Kopf. Erinnerungen an die WM 2010 kamen hoch, vom sensationellen Schweizer Sieg gegen Spanien in Durban. Und natürlich an den Erfolg gegen Frankreich im Penaltyschiessen der EM 2021.