Der einzige Fan beim Geisterspiel – und 7 weitere Highlights vom gestrigen CL-Abend

Only four players have scored four goals in a single UCL knock-out game:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (twice)

🇩🇪 Mario Gomez

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski

🇸🇮 Josip Iličić 🆕



The first ever player to do it away from home. pic.twitter.com/Hdq7hoZ6YT