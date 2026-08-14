Breel Embolo 🇨🇭
Alter: 29 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2025/26: 34 Spiele, 10 Tore, 3 Vorlagen
Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:
Hello everyone! 💙 What a feeling. Proud to finally call Chelsea my home. Thank you for the warm welcome — I’m so happy to be here. See you at Stamford Bridge! 🔵🏠 pic.twitter.com/Io36VuJAfv— Pep Chavarria (@pep_Chavarria3) August 12, 2026
Diego Forlán vuelve a casa ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/xawdXa73eB— Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) August 6, 2026
🚨🔵 BREAKING: Roberto Mancini has agreed to become new Italy head coach, here we go! 🇮🇹— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2026
New project set to start after president Malagò stopped Pirlo deal at signatures due to his collaboration with Russian brands.
Mancini, back soon. 🔙 pic.twitter.com/mxB4F7s3K0
Signed for the Blues. 🔵✔️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 21, 2026