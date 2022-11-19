19 tweets qui montrent à quel point être parents, c'est hardcore

Dans l'histoire de l'humanité, personne n'a jamais été prêt à devenir papa ou maman. C'est le début d'une toute nouvelle vie. En témoignent les tweets de ces jeunes parents.

Les réseaux sociaux permettent aux parents de partager les petites anecdotes de leur quotidien ou leurs grandes découvertes avec le public. Pour les jeunes parents, il s'agit certainement d'un formidable exutoire, et pour Internet, d'un super divertissement.

On peut surtout lire une chose entre les lignes: vous ne serez jamais prêt pour le travail le plus important de votre vie. Peu importe à quel point vous le souhaitez. Être parent, c'est hardcore. Impitoyable.

Voici 19 tweets qui illustrent les côtés positifs et négatifs de la parentalité. D'accord, surtout le côté négatif. Mais de manière amusante. Et extrêmement compréhensible (même pour ceux qui n'ont pas d'enfants). Et aussi un peu attendrissant.

Commençons par définir le terme de tout petit...

«Tout-petit: petite créature qui vit dans ta maison, se promène et détruit tout ce que tu fais.»

Vous ne savez pas si vous êtes prêt à devenir parent? Pour le savoir, il vous suffit de répondre à une seule question:

«Avant d'avoir des enfants, le plus important est de se demander: "Suis-je prêt à regarder exactement le même dessin animé en boucle pendant les quatre prochaines années?"». - "Et rappelle-toi que ce n'est pas toi qui peux choisir le dessin animé".»

Une des lois de la nature:

«La probabilité que ton enfant aime le nouveau biscuit qu'il voulait absolument est inversement proportionnelle à la taille du paquet.»

Est-ce qu'on peut encore appeler ça un résumé?

«Mon enfant peut me raconter un épisode de 24 minutes de Pat Patrouille en 56 minutes.»

Pour être honnête, c'est aussi à cela que ressemble parfois l'âge adulte...

«Mon enfant s'est réveillé contrarié parce qu'il ne trouvait pas ses lunettes, mais ce qui l'a vraiment énervé, c'est quand je lui ai dit qu'il ne portait pas de lunettes du tout.»

En étant parent, c'est hyper important d'être cohérent!

«J'ai l'impression de passer 90% de ma journée à dire 'Très bien, à bientôt', puis à m'éloigner dramatiquement de ma fille, pour faire demi-tour deux secondes plus tard, parce qu'en fait, elle se fiche tout simplement que je sois partie.»

On en apprend des choses!

«Avant d'avoir des enfants, je ne savais même pas qu'il était possible de détruire une maison entière avec une barre de céréales.»

Le comité olympique est sur le coup.

«Idée pour une nouvelle discipline olympique: habiller trois enfants de moins de cinq ans lorsqu'il fait un froid glacial dehors.»

Vous apprendrez à être prêt à répondre à toutes les questions possibles et imaginables.

«Mon fils a pleuré et a demandé: 'Pourquoi le chien ne doit pas mettre un pantalon'? Pis je me suis dit, en fait, j’en sais rien. Du coup je suis en train de mettre un pantalon à un chien.»

Psychologue: «Sa peur de l'abandon s'est-elle manifestée dès l'enfance?»



Moi:



«Mon enfant de trois ans s'est mis à pleurer sur les toilettes parce qu'il ne voulait pas perdre son caca. Je n'étais pas prête pour cette conversation.»

La sélection naturelle de Darwin version parentale:

«Ma femme a dit à notre fille qu'elle avait OUBLIÉ COMMENT ON LIT et que si elle voulait qu'on lui lise le même livre des Monsieur Madame pour la deux millième fois d'affilée, elle devrait demander à papa. Je suis étonné de ne pas avoir eu cette idée en premier »

C'est méchant. Mais aussi compréhensible. Très compréhensible. (Deviens mon coach de vie, stp)

«Mon enfant a trouvé un sifflet ce matin et je lui ai dit de ne pas y toucher parce que c’était toxique.»

Est-ce que... j'ai vraiment pensé à ça?

«Tu sais que t'es un parent quand tu entends le bruit des petits pas la nuit et que tu te mets à te dire: 'S'il te plaît, sois un cambrioleur, s'il te plaît, sois un cambrioleur'.»

Même pas besoin d'étudier la pédiatrie:

«Pas besoin d'utiliser un thermomètre lorsque les enfants sont malades. C’est simple de voir quand ils sont à nouveau en bonne santé: quand leurs attitudes rebelles et leur ‹je veux rien entendre› reviennent.»

Clair, logique. #çavautlecoup

«Aujourd'hui, ma fille ne s'est réveillée qu'à 6h06 au lieu de 6h00 comme d'habitude, parce qu'elle a pu rester debout cinq heures de plus que d’habitude la veille.»

Que ton voeu se réalise!

«Conseil à toutes les sorcières ou à tous les personnages mystérieux: le meilleur moment pour m'inciter à échanger mes enfants contre des haricots magiques est à 7 heures du matin un samedi.»

Est-ce que cette liste est dispo quelque part? C'est pour un ami.

«‹Ne mets pas ton doigt dans le fromage›. La dernière d'une longue liste de phrases que je n'aurais jamais pensé dire un jour.»

Le yogi sommeille en toi. Mais c'est ton enfant qui le réveille.

«Je ne savais pas que je maîtrisais autant de poses de yoga jusqu'à ce que j'essaie de me faufiler hors de la chambre de mon bébé sans le réveiller.»

Après tout, les enfants finissent par grandir et se débarrasser de leurs manies. Haha.

«Le jour où tes enfants arrêtent de se réveiller tôt le week-end est aussi le jour où ton corps arrête de te laisser faire la grasse matinée.»

