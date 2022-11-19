Les réseaux sociaux permettent aux parents de partager les petites anecdotes de leur quotidien ou leurs grandes découvertes avec le public. Pour les jeunes parents, il s'agit certainement d'un formidable exutoire, et pour Internet, d'un super divertissement.
On peut surtout lire une chose entre les lignes: vous ne serez jamais prêt pour le travail le plus important de votre vie. Peu importe à quel point vous le souhaitez. Être parent, c'est hardcore. Impitoyable.
Voici 19 tweets qui illustrent les côtés positifs et négatifs de la parentalité. D'accord, surtout le côté négatif. Mais de manière amusante. Et extrêmement compréhensible (même pour ceux qui n'ont pas d'enfants). Et aussi un peu attendrissant.
#Toddler: a small creature living in your house that goes around and undoes everything you do. #momlife #toddlerproblems #ffs— MamaMelly* (@_MamaMelly) April 19, 2016
@robfee @nachosarah And remember, you cannot choose the cartoon you have to watch.— Michael Kraus (@ChefDadGeek) March 20, 2015
The chances of your kid liking the new snack they insisted you buy are inversely proportional to how big the bag is— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) September 11, 2019
My kid can tell me all about a 24 minute episode of Paw Patrol in 56 minutes.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 21, 2020
My toddler woke up upset because he couldn't find his glasses, but what really set him off was when I told him he doesn't even wear glasses.— Tired Working Mom (@WorkingMom86) July 31, 2015
I feel like 90% of my day is spent saying “alright then, see you later”, then dramatically walking away from my kid, then walking back 2 seconds later because she doesn’t actually care that I left. #ToddlerProblems 🤣😑— Jess Oakes (@jessoakesblog) November 15, 2017
Before I had kids, I didn't even know it was possible to destroy an entire house with a granola bar.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 3, 2014
Olympic Sport Idea:— Brittany Kelley (@WhattheKell6) February 8, 2019
“Getting three children under five dressed to go outside when it’s below freezing” #toddlerlife #momlife #toddlerproblems
My son was crying and asked, "why doesn't the dog have to wear pants?" And it's like, I don't even know. So now I'm putting pants on a dog.— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) September 30, 2016
My 3 year old just starting crying while pooping because he didn't want to lose his poop. I was unprepared for this conversation. #toddlerproblems— Adam Bokmeyer (@coachbok) April 4, 2020
My wife told our toddler that she has FORGOTTEN HOW TO READ and that if she wants to read the same Mr Men book 2,000 times in a row then she'll have to ask daddy.— Adam Lawton (@DrAdamLawton) July 13, 2020
Absolutely raging that I didn't think of this first...
My kid found a whistle this morning and I told her not to touch it because it was poisonous.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 11, 2020
You know your a parent when you hear the pitter patter of feet at night and you think to yourself "please be an intruder please be an intruder" #robmequietly #parentlife— Momma Librarian (@mommalibrarian) January 22, 2020
No need for a thermometer when your kids are sick, easy to tell they’re back to normal when their defiant, non-listening attitudes return. #parentlife— David Padgett (@david_padgett4) December 12, 2019
My daughter woke up at 6:06 today instead of her usual 6:00 because we let her stay up 5 hours past her bedtime last night.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 29, 2020
Note to all Witches, Mystery Persons or Rumpestiltskin-types: The best time to trick me into trading my children for magic beans is 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. #tooearly #parentlife #gimmethebeans #coffeebeans?— Beth A. 🦐🌧️ (@DappledDawn) July 12, 2020
“Dont finger the cheese”. The latest in a long line of things i never thought i would say 🙈 #toddlerproblems— Francis Lyons (@Franlyons79) January 19, 2020
I never knew I could do so many yoga poses until I tried sneaking out of my baby’s room with waking him up #stealthmoves #ninjamom #parentlife— Hazelee Vice (@HCO3) July 13, 2020
The day your kids stop waking up early on the weekend is the same day your body stops letting you sleep in.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 14, 2020
(jdk)