Navigation
ciel clair
DE | FR
Envoyer

    #YouHadToBeThere, le trend Twitter qui va vous rendre nostalgique

    Bild

    Les gens postent sur le réseau social plusieurs photos d’un événement ou d’une époque sans donner de contexte. Si vous comprenez, tant mieux, si vous ne comprenz pas, vous n’aviez qu’à être là.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    08.03.21, 20:00 08.03.21, 20:20
    Marie-Adèle Copin
    Marie-Adèle Copin

    Plus «Divertissement»

    Houston, we have encore un problème: un autre bateau vole dans le ciel

    Link zum Artikel

    17 illustrations qui résument la vie d'une femme

    Link zum Artikel

    On vous défie de ne pas pleurer devant ces deux courts-métrages Pixar

    Link zum Artikel

    Voici la première semaine de watson en 10 histoires

    Link zum Artikel

    Perseverance fait sa première balade sur Mars

    Link zum Artikel

    Les scientifiques rêvent-ils de prendre le pouvoir?

    Link zum Artikel


    Sûrement la meilleure saison:

    Paul le poulpe dans nos cœurs forever:

    Après avoir tergiversé pendant quatre heures, on en prenait un, mais en fait, il était vide.

    En Suisse, c'était plutôt Chips Zweifel et berlingo de Ice Tea Migros, mais sinon, tout pareil:

    «Tu peux me le commencer?» 50 fois à ta pote qui était plus douée que toi.

    Si vous aussi, vous souffrez du syndrôme de Peter Pan👇

    13 trucs incontournables avec lesquels on a grandi par ici

    Link zum Artikel

    Soirée pyjama entre girls «hihi»!

    On ne se faisait pas respecter par la technologie:

    Le bon goût des années 2000

    Cartoon Network, la chaîne qui nous empêchait de faire nos devoirs:

    Bonus

    On aime bien remuer le couteau dans la plaie:

    D'ailleurs, une bonne fois pour toutes, elle est blanche et dorée ou noire et bleue?

    Si vous avez raté notre chronique grinçante😬

    Vidéo: watson

    Plus d'articles sur le thème «Divertissement»

    13 trucs incontournables avec lesquels on a grandi par ici

    Link zum Artikel

    Top Chef, épisode 4: des soufflés mous et une Hélène Darroze arrosée

    Link zum Artikel

    Vous ne saviez pas qu’il vous fallait ces 17 objets pour chez vous

    Link zum Artikel

    11 chats qui n'ont pas un physique facile

    Link zum Artikel

    Les 5 meilleures façons d'échapper à un contrôleur CFF

    Link zum Artikel
    Montrer tous les articles
    Thèmes

    Feed Porn

    Une Kürtőskalács de KFC, de mèmes et de Sarkozy

    Salut les amis! Lâchez ce que vous êtes en train de faire et détendez-vous en scrollant sur notre sélection de photos et de vidéos de la semaine.

    Lire l’article
    Link zum Artikel