YouHadToBeThere, le trend Twitter qui va vous rendre nostalgique

Les gens postent sur le réseau social plusieurs photos d’un événement ou d’une époque sans donner de contexte. Si vous comprenez, tant mieux, si vous ne comprenz pas, vous n’aviez qu’à être là.
you had to be there pic.twitter.com/jvPVay48aH— duc de kuchent (@qu_sch) March 6, 2021
you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/MyIQmew43C— z (@hydrococko) March 1, 2021
You had to be there. On a Friday night. pic.twitter.com/JGYm5JXnAe— ChefBoy RT (@RGT_Thoughts) February 27, 2021
you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/wuWEvHULFq— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) March 1, 2021
you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/Fmjmi7b4ik— Narrie ❣️ (@thekiidd3) February 26, 2021
you had to be there pic.twitter.com/ibhXj3Ayof— ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) February 26, 2021
You just had to be there. #youhadtobethere #YouJustHadToBeThere pic.twitter.com/ELKzgQoDQK— Caro (@Caro10383919) March 1, 2021
You had to be there#2000s #youhadtobethere pic.twitter.com/gkiwiwPDl7— LullaBellz.com (@LoveLullaBellz) March 5, 2021
i wanted more screen time for DeeDee, i did not give a shit about dexter ass 💀 i wanted to see this pic.twitter.com/t2C4uVReHK— amb (@vicnashe) February 27, 2021
you had to be there pic.twitter.com/tfnLBPZ0dl— Kemi ☼ (@melanatedmomma) February 27, 2021
Vidéo: watson
Salut les amis! Lâchez ce que vous êtes en train de faire et détendez-vous en scrollant sur notre sélection de photos et de vidéos de la semaine.