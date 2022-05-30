Navigation
beau temps 23°
DE | FR
Envoyer
    Stonehenge/twitter

    Twitter se moque de la reine Elisabeth II projetée à Stonehenge

    Pour lancer les festivités liées au jubilé de la Reine, quelqu'un a eu la brillante idée de projeter des photos d'Elisabeth II sur un site sacré. Sans surprise, ça n'a pas plu à Twitter.
    30.05.2022, 16:4430.05.2022, 17:48
    Alice Rizzo
    Alice Rizzo
    Suivez-moi
    Plus de «International»
    Analyse
    L’Ukraine doit-elle céder des territoires pour mettre fin à la guerre?
    Selon ses avocats, Patrick Balkany va sortir de prison mercredi
    Twitter se moque de la reine Elisabeth II projetée à Stonehenge
    Bazooka, Syrie, Stade de France, Hanouna: récit d'un drôle de buzz
    Interdire les fast-foods aux moins de 18 ans? Les Pays-Bas y réfléchissent
    Promotion
    9 recettes printanières prêtes en 30 minutes.
    Promotion
    Summer Jamboree on the Lake: 4 jours de sons américains et de culture des années 40 et 50

    Le 6 février dernier, la reine Elisabeth II devenait le premier monarque britannique à célébrer un jubilé de platine, marquant 70 ans de service au peuple du Royaume-Uni, des royaumes et du Commonwealth.

    Pour fêter cet anniversaire sans précédent, des événements sont prévus dans tout le Royaume-Uni pendant un week-end de quatre jours fériés, du jeudi 2 au dimanche 5 juin prochain. Et chacun y va de son initiative.

    C'est le cas du site du patrimoine britannique «Stonehenge» qui a eu la merveilleuse idée d'illuminer les pierres du célèbre site avec huit images de la reine Elizabeth II au cours de ses 70 ans de règne.

    On la voit monter à cheval alors qu'elle portait une élégante veste d'équitation ou encore promener ses fameux corgis. Une idée qui n'a pas manqué de faire réagir Twitter. Tour d'horizon des meilleurs tweets qui démontent le «Queenhenge»👇

    «J'ai littéralement réservé un voyage pour voir Stonehenge ce week-end afin d'échapper au jubilé et...»

    C'est le choc pour certains...

    Les extraterrestres n'ont pas fait ça pour ça!

    Qui est la vieille relique?

    Ridicule...

    ...honteux et embarrassant!

    Une idée pas très délicate

    What's next?

    Sortilège!

    C'est une blague ou quoi?

    Thèmes

    Les Kardashian vous fascinent?

    1 / 14
    Les Kardashian vous fascinent?
    partager sur Facebookpartager sur Twitterpartager par WhatsApp

    Stranger Things: un portail s'est ouvert sur une plage australienne

    Plus d'articles sur Roland-Garros

    Le tennis a chassé les pères fouettards et surveille les bavards

    Link zum Artikel

    «Tout ce bordel pour quatre ou cinq Russes exclus de Wimbledon»

    Link zum Artikel

    «Un jour héros national, un jour évadé fiscal.» Ainsi fut Tsonga

    Link zum Artikel

    Wawrinka: «Je sais que je retrouverai mon niveau, j'en suis sûr!»

    Link zum Artikel

    Rafael Nadal souffre d'une maladie rare, d'origine inconnue

    Link zum Artikel

    «Nadal a su appuyer sur la seule faiblesse de Federer»

    Link zum Artikel

    Carlos Alcaraz, prodige espagnol qui ne veut pas ressembler à Nadal

    Link zum Artikel
    Montrer tous les articles
    0 Commentaires
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    Les plus lus
    1
    Comment le Stade de France a sombré dans le chaos et la panique
    2
    40 preuves que les Britanniques sont les plus drôles du monde
    3
    Cette petite île qui traque les milliards cachés de l'oligarque Abramovitch
    L'orque bloquée dans la Seine qui devait être euthanasiée est morte
    Le cétacé a été aperçu pour la première fois le 16 mai dans la région de Normandie. L'animal, arrivé déjà probablement malade, n'a pas réussi à rejoindre la mer malgré l'aide des spécialistes présents sur place. Elle est décédée avant même d'être euthanasiée.

    Dans un communiqué, la préfecture a annoncé l'échec des opérations lancées samedi pour aider l'orque à retrouver son chemin vers la mer, son milieu naturel. Malgré le dispositif mis en place par les experts et vétérinaires spécialistes de la faune sauvage, la décision de l'euthanasier avait été prise, a annoncé la préfecture.

    L’article