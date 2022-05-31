48 caricatures qui prouvent que les Américains ont un problème avec les armes

Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement,
Après la fusillade au Texas qui a fait 21 morts dans une école primaire, la police est sous forte pression. Selon les informations officielles, 19 policiers se trouvaient déjà dans le couloir, devant la salle de classe où le forcené s'était retranché avec des enseignants et des élèves. Néanmoins, les agents n'ont pas tout de suite tenté de pénétrer dans la salle. Pourquoi? C'est ce que le ministère américain de la Justice veut désormais savoir.
Dimanche, le président Joe Biden s'est rendu dans la commune d'Uvalde, où le chagrin se transforme désormais en colère.
Ce que les enquêteurs ont reconstitué jusqu'à présent sur la base d'enregistrements vidéo, de témoignages, de communications de la police et d'appels d'urgence est bouleversant.
Selon les informations analysées, le tireur a fait irruption dans l'école primaire et dans la salle de classe peu après 11h30, heure locale. C'est à ce moment là qu'il a commencé à tirer. Quelques minutes plus tard, les premiers policiers se sont positionnés devant la salle de classe, suivis par d'autres agents. Peu après 12 heures (heure locale), 19 policiers étaient postés dans le couloir devant la salle de classe.
C'est à ce moment là que les élèves, retranchés à l'intérieur de la salle de la classe, ont commencé à appeler désespérément les urgences de la police. Parmi eux se trouvait une élève qui a passé plusieurs appels au 911, et d'une voix chuchotante, a d'abord parlé de plusieurs morts. Lors d'un autre appel, elle a déclaré que huit à neuf élèves étaient encore en vie. Quarante minutes après le premier appel, la jeune fille a supplié qu'on lui envoie immédiatement la police. Les secours n'étaient toutefois toujours pas sur place.
Le bureau de la sécurité publique du Texas a révélé, vendredi, que les agents de police postés devant la porte attendaient des renforts. L'agent responsable de l'équipe avait alors estimé qu'après les premiers coups de feu, aucun enfant n'était en danger. Ce qui a provoqué la stupeur. Ce n'est qu'à 12h50 (heure locale) que les forces de l'ordre ont pénétré dans la pièce – avec une clé qu'elles s'étaient procurée auprès du concierge – puis ont tué le forcené. Plus de 75 minutes après que celui-ci ait ouvert le feu à l'intérieur. Entre-temps, l'assaillant a anéanti 21 vies. Dix-sept autres personnes ont été blessées.
Avec du matériel des agences de presse ATS et DPA. Traduit et adapté de l'allemand par sia.
