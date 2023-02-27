La sécheresse inquiète la France et l'Italie: ces images montrent pourquoi

En Italie, les rivières, les lacs et les canaux s'assèchent. Tout comme en France, où il n'a pas plu depuis un mois. La sécheresse affecte particulièrement ces deux pays, et ce en plein hiver.
Mais le manque d'eau ne touche pas seulement nos deux voisins: de nombreuses localités d'Europe occidentale et du sud des Alpes sont également touchées. Selon l'Organisation météorologique mondiale, les régions les plus touchées sont celles qui ont été frappées par la sécheresse l'année dernière, notamment la France, l'Espagne et l'Italie.
Many parts of Western Europe and the southern Alps are extremely dry, with very little precipitation in the past month. This includes areas hit by #drought in 2022. @Hydrology_IRPI shows soil moisture conditions, based on @eumetsat @CopernicusLand satellite data pic.twitter.com/9QSMeoIPil— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) February 23, 2023
Venice canals hit record low after dry winter Italy.— Joey Jatoi (@mykealson) February 23, 2023
The problem in Venice are being blammed not just on a lack of rain, but also a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents. pic.twitter.com/KZQFlsscM0
#Italy— AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) February 21, 2023
Gondolas beached as some of Venice's canals run dry
📷 Marco Sabadin#AFP pic.twitter.com/FEHKU6Cj1U
A causa della gravissima siccità che sta colpendo i bacini idrici del Nord Italia, l'isola dei Conigli sul Lago di Garda è raggiungibile a piedi come se fossimo nel pieno della stagione estiva. pic.twitter.com/uTGcp4Himf— Marco M.M. (@MMmarco0) February 13, 2023
L'isola di San Biagio, conosciuta anche come isola dei Conigli, sul Lago di Garda, è raggiungibile a piedi. Erano almeno 30 anni che in Inverno non si registrava un livello così basso. Scarica la nostra APP gratuita 👉 https://t.co/HWPmUurm9X#meteoeradar #lagodigarda #siccità pic.twitter.com/36qgny7lhl— Meteo & Radar (@meteoeradar) February 16, 2023
#Drought in Italy, again#PoRiver hydrometric levels are back to summer levels, in some areas it has worse conditions than in 2022.— Michele Lapini (@MicheleLapini) February 17, 2023
Persistent drought is one of the effects of #climatechange that still does not seem to be a political priority#reportage #siccità #climatecrisis pic.twitter.com/gUupESJOMU
The river Po (Italy) is currently ~3 metres below its normal dry point. It rarely gets this low even in the height of summer. The Po is the source of Italy’s “breadbasket” region.— Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) February 22, 2023
Brace for a hell of a dry summer and major crop failures if trends continue. pic.twitter.com/6kB0ML5B84
🔴⚠️🚱Northern #Italy is struggling again with early #drought in #winter 2023 as much as in 2022, and Ponte Della Becca, with #Poriver 3m under the zero level, is a stunning consequence. Here the #Sentinel2 📸on same day, Feb .15, on 2021 & 2023 #climateEmergency @Giulio_Firenze pic.twitter.com/ENBb9kAPqN— SatWorld (@or_bit_eye) February 18, 2023
#Sequía en Francia afecta al Loira y a su ecosistema— DW Español (@dw_espanol) August 18, 2022
El caudal del río está en mínimos. Esto es un llamado de atención ante el #cambioclimático y el mal uso de los recursos naturales, alertan los científicos.#DWNoticias /cvml pic.twitter.com/sOJQyGYWNC
Le Lac de Montbel en #ariege #pyrenees est toujours à un niveau extrêmement bas pour la saison ! Toujours pas ou peu de précipitations à venir ces prochains jours et dans 2 semaines c'est déjà la fin de l'hiver météorologique ☹️ Espérons un printemps pluvieux ! 📷@meteopyrenees pic.twitter.com/0pCFijAQWo— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) February 15, 2023
💧 Le lac artificiel de Montbel, dans l'Ariège, est quasiment à sec, en ce mardi 21 février. Le déficit en eau est présent depuis neuf mois, après un été caniculaire et un hiver sec.— Info France 2 (@infofrance2) February 21, 2023
▶️ #JT13h pic.twitter.com/TlPr84jCWj
Frankreich seit 31 Tagen ohne Regen. Rekord. Die Winter-Dürre ist eine Zeitbombe, sagt @sergezaka vom Wetterdienst bei den Kollegen von Radio France https://t.co/w5AfqFbRSl via @physorg_com - Der Lac de Montbel pic.twitter.com/1pybrQ5YPC— SWR Umwelt (@Umweltnews) February 21, 2023
France eyes 'unprecedented' water curbs after driest winter since 1959 https://t.co/81H0X5bv5Z pic.twitter.com/1DXzVhFwWn— Reuters (@Reuters) February 22, 2023
