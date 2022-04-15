Navigation
    Le vaisseau amiral de Poutine a coulé, alors Twitter se moque

    L'énorme croiseur lance-missiles russe Moskva a coulé. Jusqu'à présent, on ne sait pas encore exactement ce qui a conduit à l'endommagement du navire. Mais le fait est que le naufrage du Moskva représente une grande perte pour la Russie. Voici les meilleurs tweets à ce sujet.
    15.04.2022, 11:3615.04.2022, 12:16
    Humeur
    Les «vieux» partis devraient s'inspirer de la ferveur des extrêmes
    Zelensky n'est plus le même, comment la guerre l'a profondément changé
    Le vaisseau amiral de Poutine a coulé, alors Twitter se moque
    Affaire Cohen: deux jeunes hommes mis en examen et emprisonnés
    Interview
    Comment les soldats russes peuvent être si cruels? «Plus on tue, plus c'est facile»
    La réaction en apprenant la nouvelle

    L'Ukraine immortalise le navire naufragé sur un nouveau timbre

    En réalité, cela devrait ressembler à ça

    L'article Wikipedia sur le navire a déjà été adapté

    A lire avec l'accent allemand

    Pareil

    Quelqu'un s'est senti trop sûr de lui...

    Le dernier instant sur le Moskova

    La combinaison de touches semble fonctionner correctement

    Fini de jouer

    Le nouvel équipage se prépare

    Voici comment l'attaque s'est probablement déroulée

    Cette star d'Instagram a dû fuir les bombardements en Ukraine
    de Marine Brunner

    C'est encore la faute des tracteurs

    La Russie en mal d'explications

    (saw)

    Ces Ukrainiennes se moquent des soldats russes

    Au Brésil, le pillage de l'or terrorise le peuple indigène Yanomami

    Joe Biden hausse le ton et la réglementation face aux armes «fantômes»

    Les organisateurs de Coachella prennent un peu The Weeknd pour un c...

    Une jeune otage américaine a vécu un calvaire entre les mains de l'EI

    Décimée, l'armée russe rappelle ses retraités de plus de 60 ans
    Drame de Montreux: le silence insoutenable d'un massacre
    Il skie en Suisse et inspire Poutine: Kirill, le riche chef de l'Eglise russe
    Affaire Cohen: deux jeunes hommes mis en examen et emprisonnés
    Deux jeunes hommes ont été mis en examen et écroués après la mort de Jeremie Cohen, ce jeune de confession juive mortellement percuté en février par un tramway après avoir été frappé, a annoncé vendredi le parquet de Bobigny.

    Les mis en cause, âgés de 27 et 23 ans, ont été mis en examen du chef de «violences volontaires en réunion» pour l'un et «violences volontaires ayant entraîné la mort sans intention de la donner» pour le second, a précisé le procureur de Bobigny Eric Mathais.

    L’article