Le vaisseau amiral de Poutine a coulé, alors Twitter se moque

Affaire Cohen: deux jeunes hommes mis en examen et emprisonnés

Deux jeunes hommes ont été mis en examen et écroués après la mort de Jeremie Cohen, ce jeune de confession juive mortellement percuté en février par un tramway après avoir été frappé, a annoncé vendredi le parquet de Bobigny.

Les mis en cause, âgés de 27 et 23 ans, ont été mis en examen du chef de «violences volontaires en réunion» pour l'un et «violences volontaires ayant entraîné la mort sans intention de la donner» pour le second, a précisé le procureur de Bobigny Eric Mathais.