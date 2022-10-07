C'est l'anniversaire de Poutine: voici comment Twitter le «félicite»

Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour notre assistance informatique , comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou en silence, allez vous chercher une boisson et continuez à défiler ensuite.

L'Ukraine modernise ses avions avec des missiles américains redoutables

Jusqu'à présent, les forces aériennes des deux camps n'ont joué qu'un rôle secondaire dans la guerre en Ukraine. Mais cela pourrait changer avec l'utilisation de missiles antiradars américains, comme l'explique le journaliste de guerre Kurt Pelda.

Un Mig-29 ukrainien survole à basse altitude un village du sud de l'Ukraine. Des vaches effrayées courent entre les maisons, des chiens aboient. Soudain, l'avion de chasse tire un missile. Outre le bruit des réacteurs, on entend désormais le ronflement du projectile. Il traîne derrière lui une longue traînée de fumée blanche. Rapidement, le missile s'élève à pic dans le ciel et vole si haut que son faisceau de feu n'est plus visible.