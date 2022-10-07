C'est l'anniversaire de Poutine: voici comment Twitter le «félicite»

Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien
pour notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou en silence, allez vous chercher une boisson et continuez à défiler ensuite.
Looking for a perfect gift for Putins birthday? What about some rocket propelled Ninja? 😉 pic.twitter.com/E43vcAikNf— Ginosaji 🇱🇹 🇩🇪 (@Ginosaji_x) October 7, 2022
#putinsbirthday— Catastrophy (@InfinateRealms) October 7, 2022
Crappy Birthday
💩head pic.twitter.com/hCmn62opjO
Hey, c’est l’anniversaire de Poutine ! Il y a même un hashtag officiel ! On le lui pourrit ? Happy birthday, dickhead! #Putin70 pic.twitter.com/RRqhDQuUfH— Jean-Marc Lafon (@JM_Lafon) October 7, 2022
Happy Birthday Mr. President...#putin70 pic.twitter.com/TShJe8z6Wr— Ukraine Victory #NafoFella (@uavictory22) October 7, 2022
Today is vladimir putin 70th birthday.— Andrius Tapinas (@AndriusTapinas) October 7, 2022
Join Lithuanians and fundraise for the gift bag - from kamikaze drone to munitions for Bayraktar.
Recipient: Laisves TV
IBAN: LT167300010156927144, Swedbank
SWIFT: HABALT22
Paypal: gabija@laisves.tv
Share! Donate! pic.twitter.com/bHJcLyBIOb
An Aria Stark's pie and what comes after the pie pic.twitter.com/dwXw8fe28V— Elna (@ElnaMbioi62) October 7, 2022
I would like to congratulate him to be one of oldest Russians and remind him he's few years behind the schedule. pic.twitter.com/QDHwp09Jc8— Jan Stupka (@JanSuurtoll) October 7, 2022
(design: Nova Ukraine) That in order to honour Putin, now *very* soon will be introduced as legal post stamps in Russia the shown ones. pic.twitter.com/guMxEaf31t— Marcel Hahné (@MarcelHahne) October 7, 2022
Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday party abandoned after game of pass the parcel takes 14 hours. pic.twitter.com/mEhxVWBSoF— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 7, 2022
Un Mig-29 ukrainien survole à basse altitude un village du sud de l'Ukraine. Des vaches effrayées courent entre les maisons, des chiens aboient. Soudain, l'avion de chasse tire un missile. Outre le bruit des réacteurs, on entend désormais le ronflement du projectile. Il traîne derrière lui une longue traînée de fumée blanche. Rapidement, le missile s'élève à pic dans le ciel et vole si haut que son faisceau de feu n'est plus visible.