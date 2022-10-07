Navigation
    C'est l'anniversaire de Poutine: voici comment Twitter le «félicite»

    Le dirigeant russe souffle ce vendredi ses 70 bougies. Twitter s'est rapidement emparé de l'affaire. Sélection.
    07.10.2022, 16:0607.10.2022, 16:13
    Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou en silence, allez vous chercher une boisson et continuez à défiler ensuite.

    Pour en savoir plus 👇

    1
    Il découpe ses victimes: ce que l'on sait du missile qui a tué le chef d'Al-Qaïda

    Image: Twitter

    screenshot: twitter

    screenshot: twitter

    Image: Twitter
    Vladimir Poutine s'accroche à la table: «Je vous ordonne d'annuler»

    Video: watson

