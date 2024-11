Jemenitische Söldner sollen für Russland kämpfen +++ Selenskyj: Mögliches Kriegsende 2025

🇱🇹, 🇱🇻, 🇪🇪 are always on the same page where it matters most. Today in Vilnius we focused on defence & security, unwavering support to Ukraine’s victory & euroatlantic integration, sanctions, countermeasures to russia’s hybrid aggression and sabotage, & joint 🇱🇹, 🇱🇻, 🇪🇪 critical… pic.twitter.com/TiXviYhSu5