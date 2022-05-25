Navigation
freundlich 19°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • International
    • USA

    • 33 Karikaturen, die Amerikas tödliches Waffenproblem anprangern

    33 Karikaturen, die Amerikas tödliche Liebe zu Schusswaffen auf den Punkt bringen

    Amerikas nie enden wollende Schulmassaker im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    25.05.2022, 12:1725.05.2022, 15:04
    Mehr «International»
    21 Tote bei Amoklauf in Texas – alle Todesopfer waren in einem Klassenzimmer
    204
    Ukraine fahndet nach Wagner-Söldnern wegen Kriegsverbrechen
    1
    Polizei-Einsatz gegen Drogen-Gang in Rio de Janeiro wird zu Blutbad
    People-News
    Depp-Ex Kate Moss im Zeugenstand erwartet: wieso sie ihm damit helfen könnte
    Orca vor nordfranzösischer Küste und in der Seine gesichtet – unerklärlich
    Promotion
    Ascona und Locarno rufen – jetzt abstimmen und den besten Dolce-Vita-Moment küren!
    Promotion
    Strandfeeling für zu Hause? KÅSEBERGA!

    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Ein 18 Jahre alter Angreifer hat nach Angaben der Polizei am Dienstagmittag in der Grundschule in der US-Kleinstadt Uvalde das Feuer eröffnet. US-Medien zufolge wurden mindestens 19 Kinder und zwei Erwachsene getötet. Der Schütze sei von Beamten getötet worden.

    Im Vergleich zu Europa ist das Waffenrecht in den USA allgemein sehr lax. Befürworter berufen sich auf den 1791 verabschiedeten zweiten Verfassungszusatz, der es ihrer Ansicht nach den Amerikanern erlaubt, Waffen zu tragen. Initiativen zur Verschärfung des Waffenrechts auf Bundesebene scheitern immer wieder.

    Mit Material der Nachrichtenagenturen SDA und DPA.

    (😞li)

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Amoklauf in Schule in Texas

    1 / 15
    Amoklauf in Schule in Texas
    quelle: keystone / william luther
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Bidens Rede zum Amoklauf

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    9 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    Die beliebtesten Kommentare
    avatar
    Sälüzäme
    25.05.2022 12:44registriert März 2020
    Traurig aber Wahr.

    Wie Geldgeil und Indoktriniert muss man sein um sogar seine Kinder dafür zu opfern?

    Das werde wohl nicht nur ich nie verstehen.
    433
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    Okabe Rintarou
    25.05.2022 12:37registriert Mai 2015
    traurig aber wahr
    214
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    9
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Putin will verletzte Soldaten besuchen ++ drastische Schrumpfung der russischen Wirtschaft
    2
    Russischer Musiker kritisiert Putin aufs Schärfste – das Publikum reagiert erstaunlich
    3
    Im Aargau fand ein Blowjob-Contest statt – und wir gingen schauen, wer da so alles hinging
    4
    21 Bilder von Leuten, die bei der Arbeit alles geben – nicht so wie du
    5
    US-Milliardär Soros warnt: «Zivilisation wird Krieg vielleicht nicht überleben»
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Die katholische Beichte ist eine Tortur für Kinder und gehört abgeschafft
    2
    BVB steigt in Kalajdzic-Poker ein +++ Tchouameni soll sich mit Real Madrid einig sein
    3
    Explodierende Strompreise und KK-Prämien – so viel teurer wird das Leben nächstes Jahr
    4
    Warum wir wieder über Faschismus reden müssen
    5
    So könnte Putin Europa mit hybrider Kriegsführung ins Chaos stürzen
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    «Noch nie so sehr für mein Land geschämt» – Russischer Top-Diplomat in Genf hat genug
    2
    Erster Fall von Affenpocken in der Schweiz
    3
    WM-Gruppensieg – die erstaunliche Selbstverständlichkeit des Erfolges
    4
    Erschöpftes Personal, zu viele Kinder pro Person: Probleme in Schweizer Kitas nehmen zu
    5
    Schweiz holt Gruppensieg gegen Deutschland: «Ab jetzt geht es um alles»
    Polizei-Einsatz gegen Drogen-Gang in Rio de Janeiro wird zu Blutbad

    Nach dem Polizei-Einsatz in einem Armenviertel der brasilianischen Metropole Rio de Janeiro hat sich die Zahl der Opfer weiter erhöht. Von mindestens 24 Toten berichtete das brasilianische Nachrichtenportal «G1» am Mittwoch, nachdem zwei Verdächtige im Krankenhaus am Morgen gestorben seien. 15 der Toten waren der Polizei zufolge Kriminelle. Zudem wurde demnach eine Bewohnerin von Vila Cruzeiro versehentlich von einer Kugel getroffen und starb. Die anderen Toten waren noch nicht identifiziert. Mindestens fünf Menschen waren verletzt worden.

    Zur Story