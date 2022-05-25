33 Karikaturen, die Amerikas tödliche Liebe zu Schusswaffen auf den Punkt bringen

Amerikas nie enden wollende Schulmassaker im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.

Ein 18 Jahre alter Angreifer hat nach Angaben der Polizei am Dienstagmittag in der Grundschule in der US-Kleinstadt Uvalde das Feuer eröffnet. US-Medien zufolge wurden mindestens 19 Kinder und zwei Erwachsene getötet. Der Schütze sei von Beamten getötet worden.

Im Vergleich zu Europa ist das Waffenrecht in den USA allgemein sehr lax. Befürworter berufen sich auf den 1791 verabschiedeten zweiten Verfassungszusatz, der es ihrer Ansicht nach den Amerikanern erlaubt, Waffen zu tragen. Initiativen zur Verschärfung des Waffenrechts auf Bundesebene scheitern immer wieder.

Mit Material der Nachrichtenagenturen SDA und DPA.

