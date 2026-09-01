Tennis player breaking their racket in background while winner celebrating in foreground. Player mad after losing, amazing camera work Navarro Boisson pic.twitter.com/2qJg4x7mbr— Ashley’s Media (@mediagnome16) August 31, 2026
Gebt diesem Kameramann einen Oscar!
Gebt diesem Kameramann einen Oscar!
Joga nicht so bonito
During Jean Lucas’ celebrations as he made it 2-0 to Bahia against Vitoria, he showed his shirt to the stands.— george (@StokeyyG2) August 24, 2026
Vitoria’s Cacà then ran over, snatched his shirt and attempted to rip it up…
Brazilian football is incredible 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tslMXLktQ8
Eine nette Geste dieses Fussballfans
Steward Little https://t.co/zp7ZECINyc— @peterpun (@burner17035411) August 23, 2026
Neulich an der Blindenfussball-EM
Meanwhile at the European Blind Football Championship, Frédéric Villeroux scored an absolutely RIDICULOUS goal. 🤯⚽— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) August 19, 2026
The technique, the finish… how on earth has he pulled this off?! 😭👏 pic.twitter.com/pq4lrC9CMA
Messi-Magie, Folge 867
😱 Messi falls and scoops the ball back into his stride using both feet. pic.twitter.com/Dc5SXxBC6d— ⚽️GoalArchive (@GoalShows) August 20, 2026
Spalletti mimt den türkischen Glacé-Verkäufer
So spielst du halt Football, wenn dein Papi in der WWE Hall of Fame ist 🤷🏻♂️
#Saints WR Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner and cousin of WWE star Bron Breakker, brought out a German suplex today in a big practice fight with the #Cowboys: 😭— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2026
(🎥 @nofnetwork, @nick_underhill) pic.twitter.com/2DXALUX4Is
Endlich kommt eine Doku über Raygun …
Das gibt Abzug bei der Note für die Landung
Oei, dat ging even niet zoals gepland 🪂🫣#gaewil pic.twitter.com/SoOH3J3HOl— ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) August 8, 2026
Fussballer verursacht Verkehrsunfall
In Uruguayan football, the ball went off the road and ended up causing a crash 😭 pic.twitter.com/2svq1F6xnw— Bayse Sports (@BayseSports) August 8, 2026
Dieser Jubel ist ein doppelter Fail
Awkward moment in the Brazilian top flight: Coritiba player falls into a tunnel celebrating against Chapecoense, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside
by
u/Ummagumma- in
soccer
Wie cool willst du ein Glace essen? Sean Walker: JA
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! 🍦— NHL (@NHL) August 6, 2026
Sean Walker made sure to eat a sweet treat out of the #StanleyCup!
(🎥: IG/kawartha_dairy) pic.twitter.com/bz2laOrALI
Burnley hat bei der Präsentation seines neuen Goalies keinen Aufwand gescheut 😂
Der HCD hat einen ganz besonderen Trainingsgast 🤩
Versprochen ist versprochen …
Dieser Befreiungsschlag ist für den Kübel
Some kick from Conor Hazard… 🤣🗑️ pic.twitter.com/V7nbMDBp3m— Toby - Fantasy EFL Tips (@FEFLTips) July 25, 2026
Wohin nimmt ein Däne den Stanley Cup? Natürlich ins Legoland!
Wahnsinn, wie sich Davidovich Fokina diesen Punkt erkämpft
Absolute grass court cinema! 🎦— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2026
This ridiculous point between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina & Felix Auger-Aliassime is the Play of the Day presented by @Barclays pic.twitter.com/XA9dYvz7XQ
Hecht holt am Openair St.Gallen die Cuphelden des FCSG auf die Bühne
Stell dir vor, du bist NBA-Champion und wirst fast von der Meisterfeier geworfen
Tyler Kolek played in 62 games for the World Champion Knicks this season— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2026
He was mistaken for a fan at the parade anyway pic.twitter.com/oF2VoPGclD
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