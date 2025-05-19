🇵🇹🤩 Cristiano Ronaldo Junior scores his first goal for the Portugal youth team and does his dad's celebration! 👏 pic.twitter.com/BHqtYluLoX— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 18, 2025
Wout Weghorst punches away the camera after Ajax - Twente
PSV Fans reacting to Ajax conceding in the last minute to put them top going into the last day 🤯🤯🤯— The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) May 14, 2025
GOOSEBUMPS 😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/QLAQbIoNt3
Messi after Inter Miami books a hotel in the middle of a busy San Jose mall
Independiente 1 - Ind. Rivadavia 0— Argentina Football Shirts 🇦🇷 (@ARGshirts) May 11, 2025
⚽️ Puskas, here we go...#Golazo pic.twitter.com/DgiPbV2aqs
CHIP-IN FOR THE WIN! 😱 🏆— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2025
@RyanFoxGolfer steals his first TOUR title in dramatic fashion @MyrtleBeachCl! pic.twitter.com/4ILEwU4W40
Pope Leo XIV made the broadcast while at Game 1 of the 2005 World Series— Joe Binder (@JoeBinder) May 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/VGSqkRFsSB
A men’s league in Winnipeg was watching the Jets live during their game, and this was their reaction to the game-tying goal. Even the ref joined in on the celly!
Team GB sing “we’re shit and we know we are” as they lift the IIHF D1A trophy
A fan watching the Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City game runs out of the stands after being attacked by bees
Who’s watching the Pope Draft?!? pic.twitter.com/tGuasAxhgC— Chris Barnes (@ChrisBarnes) April 27, 2025
We’ll ask you again in 2030 then @TamauPogi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9Wdt6yZHEy— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) April 27, 2025
Victor Wembanyama playing soccer in Costa Rica 😂😭— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) April 24, 2025
He has to be the tallest human to ever play the sport, at 7’3”.
pic.twitter.com/7eWyoGkwW9
Im Grand Prix der Emilia Romagna feierte Max Verstappen am Sonntag seinen zweiten Saisonerfolg. Der Titelverteidiger verwies die beiden McLaren-Piloten Lando Norris und Oscar Piastri auf die weiteren Plätze.