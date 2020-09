Barbara Haas hat Matchball bei 6:0, 5:0 – dann wird es dramatisch

It's OVER.



After losing the 2nd set from 5-0 *40-30, Barbara Haas avoids the nightmare and beats Daria Snigur 6-0, 5-7, 7-5 at RG QR1. Needed 4 MPs and served for the match five times. 3rd set had 9 breaks of serve.



She can sleep tonight. pic.twitter.com/3d64Xjz8Fc