Ilya Zabarnyi 🇺🇦
Alter: 22
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 42 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 39 Spiele,1 Assist
🚨⚪️⚫️ Borussia Mönchengladbach open talks to sign 16 year old twin brothers from Young Boys Erblin and Euron Bajraktar.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2025
Verbal agreement close with discussions underway. pic.twitter.com/yI8OKyCw5n
𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑼𝑻𝑶 𝑫𝑨𝑴𝑰𝑨𝑵 🤍🖤— FC Lugano (@FCLugano1908) June 13, 2025
Dal Bienne arriva il primo rinforzo per questa stagione! ✨
Tutte le info 👉🏻 https://t.co/XyPqV2LS7g #noibianconeri #fclugano #lugano pic.twitter.com/3sgxhNaoVE
Liam Delap, welcome to our house. 🏡 pic.twitter.com/EO3GIT0mlv— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 4, 2025
🤳🏾 Chers supporters, vous avez un nouveau message de @okoh_bryan 👀#allezlausanne #pournoscouleurs pic.twitter.com/IkpfmqfAiz— FC Lausanne-Sport (@lausanne_sport) June 4, 2025
Bienvenido a casa, Angelito 🫶🏻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/f8RL920I8z— Rosario Central (@RosarioCentral) May 29, 2025