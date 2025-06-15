Der Schweizer Goaliewechselt vonzu, wie beide Klubs bestätigten. Die 23-Jährige unterschrieb mit dem englischen Meister einen Dreijahresvertrag.Peng war in der abgelaufenen Saison vom deutschen Fachmagazin kicker alsausgezeichnet worden und erhält nun die Belohnung für ihre guten Leistungen in Form eines bedeutenden Wechsels. Nach Zürich, Häcken in Schweden, Levante in Spanien und Bremen in Deutschland wird die Bündnerin fussballerisch ein fünftes Land kennenlernen.Das von der Französin Sonia Bompastor trainierte Chelsea ist eine grosse Nummer. Die Londonerinnen gewannen in dieser Saison zum sechsten Mal in Folge die Women's Super League und zudem den Cup. Zu den heimischen Konkurrenten von Chelsea gehört etwa Champions-League-Sieger Arsenal mit Lia Wälti. «Es ist so ein grosser Klub», wird Peng auf der Klubseite von Chelsea zitiert. «Chelsea will Titel gewinnen und ich auch. Wir passen gut zusammen.»Auch in der Nationalmannschaft hatten die guten Leistungen von Peng mit Bremen, das im diesjährigen Cup erst im Final von Bayern München gestoppt wurde, Auswirkungen. Die Bündnerin, die sich im Konkurrenzkampf mit Elvira Herzog befindet, kam in den letzten zwei Nations-League-Spielen wieder zum Einsatz. Bei Chelsea dürfte sie die nächste Saison als Nummer 2 beginnen. Mit Hannah Hampton hat Bompastor die aktuelle englische Nationalkeeperin in ihren Reihen. (hkl/sda)