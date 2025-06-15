gewitterhaft23°
Transfer-News: AC Milan bemüht sich stärker um Granit Xhaka

Transferticker

Milan-Bemühungen um Xhaka intensivieren sich +++ Gladbach will YB-Zwillinge (16)

15.06.2025, 15:3115.06.2025, 15:31
Sportredaktion
Sportredaktion
avatar
PSG mit Premier-League-Verteidiger einig
Champions-League-Sieger Paris Saint-Germain will seine Defensive stärken. Deshalb soll nun Ilya Zabarnyi von Premier-League-Klub Bournemouth kommen. Zwischen dem ukrainischen Innenverteidiger und PSG gebe es bereits eine Einigung über einen Fünfjahresvertrag, wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano weiss. Noch liefen die Verhandlungen zwischen den Klubs aber – es wird eine Ablösesumme von über 60 Millionen Euro für den 22-Jährigen erwartet. (nih)

Ilya Zabarnyi 🇺🇦
Alter: 22
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 42 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 39 Spiele,1 Assist
Milan-Interesse an Granit Xhaka wird konkreter
Die Bemühungen der AC Milan um Granit Xhaka werden wohl intensiver. In der nächsten Woche sollen weitere Verhandlungen stattfinden, der Nati-Captain sei offen für einen Wechsel von Leverkusen in die Serie A, berichtet der italienische Transfer-Insider Matteo Moretto. Auch mit dem Bundesligisten wolle Milan demnächst konkret über einen Transfer sprechen. Xhaka hat in Leverkusen noch einen Vertrag bis 2028. (nih)

Granit Xhaka 🇨🇭
Alter: 32
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 12 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 49 Spiele, 2 Tore, 7 Assists
YB-Zwillinge auf Weg nach Gladbach
Borussia Mönchengladbach will sich gleich doppelt in der Nachwuchsabteilung der Berner Young Boys bedienen. Die Zwillinge Erblin und Euron Bajraktar befinden sich gemäss Transferexperte Fabrizio Romano in fortgeschrittenen Gesprächen mit den beiden Schweizer Nachwuchsnationalspielern. Eine mündliche Einigung sei nahe. Die Bajraktar-Zwillinge sind beide 16 Jahre alt und spielen in der U16 von YB. Vor einem Jahr wechselten sie gemeinsam aus der Auswahl von Fribourgs Fussballverbands nach Bern – nun könnte für Rechtsverteidiger Erblin und Linksaussen Euron der Schritt zu einem Bundesligisten folgen. (nih)

Erblin Bajraktar 🇨🇭
Alter: 16
Position: Rechtsverteidiger
Marktwert: k. A.
Bilanz 2024/25: k. A.

Euron Bajraktar 🇨🇭
Alter: 16
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: k. A.
Bilanz 2024/25: k. A.

Tel bleibt bei Tottenham
Mathys Tel verlässt Bayern München endgültig. Wie der deutsche Rekordmeister mitteilte, schliesst sich der 20-jährige Franzose mit einem bis 2021 gültigen Vertrag dem englischen Traditionsklub Tottenham dauerhaft an. Die Ablösesumme soll sich auf rund 35 Millionen Euro belaufen.

Tel war im Sommer 2022 im Alter von 17 Jahren von Stade Rennes zu den Münchnern gekommen und stand hoch in der Fan-Gunst. Trotz unbestrittenem Talent konnte sich der Angreifer aber nicht durchsetzen. Bereits in der letzten Rückrunde war er auf Leihbasis für Tottenham aufgelaufen.

Aktuell spielt der französische Nachwuchs-Internationale an der U21-EM in der Slowakei, wo sein Team am Samstag einen dramatischen 3:2-Sieg gegen Georgien feierte. Tel erzielte dabei vom Penaltypunkt das 1:0. (nih/sda)

Mathys Tel 🇫🇷
Alter: 20
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 34 Spiele, 3 Tore, 2 Assists
Gattuso wird wohl neuer italienischer Nationaltrainer
Gennaro Gattuso wird offenbar neuer Trainer der italienischen Nationalmannschaft. Wie mehrere italienische Medien übereinstimmend berichten, soll der Weltmeister von 2006 in der kommenden Woche als neuer Coach der kriselnden «Squadra Azzurra» unterschreiben und damit Nachfolger von Luciano Spalletti werden. Demnach steht zunächst ein Einjahresvertrag für den früheren Mittelfeldspieler im Raum.

Gattuso trainierte bislang seinen langjährigen Klub AC Milan, die SSC Napoli sowie den FC Sion, zuletzt stand er bei Hajduk Split in Kroatien an der Seitenlinie. Für den 47-Jährigen wäre es die erste Station als Nationalcoach. Zuvor hatte Claudio Ranieri der Squadra Azzurra abgesagt. Auch Ex-Milan-Coach Stefano Pioli war für das Amt im Gespräch. (pre)
Real verpflichtet 17-jähriges Supertalent von River Plate
Der 17-jährige Franco Mastantuono wechselt für 63,2 Millionen Euro von River Plate in Argentinien zum spanischen Rekordmeister Real Madrid. Damit wird der Flügelstürmer zum teuersten Abgang in der Geschichte der argentinischen Torneo Apertura. «Danke Franco für deinen Einsatz und dein Talent. Es erfüllt uns mit Stolz, zu sehen, wie du in unserem Klub gewachsen bist», hiess es in einer Mitteilung von River Plate. «Wir wünschen dir das Beste für diese neue Etappe.»

Der Mittelfeldspieler erhält in Madrid einen Vertrag bis 2031. Mit seinem Einsatz in der vergangenen Woche in der WM-Qualifikationspartie gegen Chile wurde der 17-Jährige zum jüngsten Spieler in einem offiziellen Länderspiel der argentinischen Nationalmannschaft Er ist ausserdem der jüngste Torschütze in der Geschichte von River Plate. (pre)

Franco Mastantuono 🇦🇷
Alter: 16
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 19 Spiele, 7 Tore, 4 Assists
Dortmund jagt 16-jähriges Barça-Talent
Borussia Dortmund arbeitet offenbar an einer Verpflichtung des erst 16-jährigen Guille Fernández. Das berichtet die «Bild»-Zeitung. Der Mittelfeldspieler spielte in der abgelaufenen Saison vor allem in der zweiten Mannschaft des FC Barcelona, erzielte dort in 32 Einsätzen sieben Tore und kam auf eine Vorlage. Zudem gehörte er bereits mehrfach zum Profikader der Katalanen, kam da jedoch noch zu keinem Einsatz.

Die Scouting-Abteilung der Borussen hat Fernández laut «Bild» bereits länger auf dem Radar. Mit regelmässigen Einsatzzeiten könne man den U19-Nationalspieler Spaniens womöglich von einem Wechsel überzeugen. Doch es gebe weitere Konkurrenz: Auch der FC Porto habe Interesse an Fernández. (pre)

Guille Fernández 🇪🇸
Alter: 16
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 32 Spiele, 7 Tore


Damian Kelvin unterschreibt in Lugano
Der FC Lugano gibt die Verpflichtung von Damian Kelvin bekannt. Der 1,94 m grosse Verteidiger, der am Sonntag seinen 23. Geburtstag feiert, stösst vom überraschenden Cupfinalisten Biel aus der Promotion League ins Tessin. Er unterschrieb dort einen Vertrag bis 2028 mit Option auf eine weitere Saison. (sda)

Milan denkt über Verpflichtung von Süle nach
Die AC Milan denkt gemäss Transfer-Insider Gianluca Di Marzio über eine Verpflichtung von Niklas Süle nach. Der BVB-Innenverteidiger könnte bei den Mailändern zum Thema werden, falls einige Verteidiger die Rossoneri verlassen sollte.

Bei Dortmund hat der 29-Jährige noch ein Jahr Vertrag und kam in der vergangenen Saison auf 21 Einsätze. Verhandlungen zwischen den beiden Mannschaften hat es noch keine gegeben. (riz)

Niklas Süle 🇩🇪
Alter: 29
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 8 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 21 Spiele

Gjorgjev verlässt den FC Aarau
Mit Nikola Gjorgjev verliert der FC Aarau einen wichtigen Leistungsträger. Der 27-Jährige, dessen Vertrag ausläuft, war in der letzten Challenge-League-Saison an 18 Aarauer Toren beteiligt. Sein neuer Verein ist noch nicht bekannt.

Auch der vom FC Basel für die letzte Rückrunde ausgeliehene Emmanuel Essiam verlässt den FC Aarau und kehrt zum Schweizer Meister zurück, teilte der Klub weiter mit. (riz/sda)
Filippo Inzaghi und Pisa trennen sich
Trainer Filippo Inzaghi und Pisa gehen getrennte Wege. Wie der Klub aus der Toskana am Freitag mitteilte, habe man sich in gegenseitigem Einvernehmen auf eine Trennung geeinigt.

Der einstige Weltklassestürmer Inzaghi, der mit Italien 2006 Weltmeister wurde, führte Pisa in der vergangenen Saison nach 34 Jahren Absenz wieder in die Serie A. Der Vertrag des 51-Jährigen wäre noch bis Sommer 2026 gültig gewesen.

Wie italienische Medien berichten, soll sich Zweitligist Palermo um die Dienste von Inzaghi bemühen. (riz/sda)
Zeki Amdouni bleibt nicht bei Benfica
Zeki Amdouni verlässt Benfica Lissabon. Die Portugiesen verzichten darauf, die Kaufoption für den Genfer Stürmer zu ziehen, wie der Klub mitteilt.

Damit verpasst der Schweizer Internationale die Klub-WM mit Benfica und kehrt zurück zu Burnley. Die Engländer hatten Amdouni nach dem Abstieg aus der Premier League im letzten Sommer nach Portugal verliehen und eine Kaufoption von 18 Millionen Euro im Vertrag festgelegt.

Amdouni gelangen in der letzten Saison für Benfica, mehrheitlich als Ersatzspieler, neun Tore. Wie aus einem Eintrag von ihm in den sozialen Medien hervorgeht, wäre er gern in Lissabon geblieben. In Burnley stösst er immerhin wieder zu einem Premier-League-Verein. Der Klub schaffte den direkten Wiederaufstieg. (riz/sda)


Zeki Amdouni🇨🇭
Alter: 24
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 12 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 45 Spiele, 10 Tore, 3 Assists
Auch Milan an Jashari interessiert
Nun soll auch die AC Milan an Ardon Jashari interessiert sein. Wie der Blick berichtet, befinden sich die Mailänder bereits in der entscheidenden Vertragsrunde. Der Transfer würde die Italiener ungefähr 35 Millionen Euro kosten.

Der Schweizer Nationalspieler wechselte erst im vergangenen Sommer von Luzern zu Club Brügge und wurde gleich in seiner ersten Saison in Belgien zum besten Spieler des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Durch seine starken Leistungen haben einige Topteams Interesse am 22-Jährigen. Ebenfalls sind Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain und Borussia Dortmund an Jashari interessiert. (riz)


Ardon Jashari 🇨🇭
Alter: 22
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 32 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 51 Spiele, 4 Tore, 6 Assists
Gündogan könnte Sané zu Galatasaray folgen
Nach dem Transfer von Leroy Sané könnte nun auch Ilkay Gündogan zu Galatasaray Istanbul wechseln. Wie der türkische Transferexperte Yagiz Sabuncuoglu berichtet hat Galatasaray Interesse am ehemaligen Kapitän der deutschen Nationalmannschaft.

Der Vertrag von Gündogan läuft Ende Monat aus und bereits im letzten Jahr hatten die Türken Interesse, den 34-Jährigen zu verpflichten. Vor einem Jahr wechselte der zentrale Mittelfeldspieler von Barcelona zurück zu seinem langjährigen Verein Manchester City. (riz)


Ilkay Gündogan 🇩🇪
Alter: 34
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 50 Spiele, 3 Tore, 7 Assists
Manchester United verpflichtet Ex-Sion-Stürmer Matheus Cunha
Matheus Cunha wechselt von den Wolverhampton Wanderers zum Ligakonkurrenten Manchester United. Der Transfer kostet die Red Devils fast 75 Millionen Euro. Der ehemalige Sion-Stürmer spielte seit 2023 für die Wolves.

In der Saison 2017/18 war der Brasilianer für ein Jahr bei den Wallisern unter Vertrag, bevor der Wechsel zu RB Leipzig folgte. Der Transfer erfüllt Cunha mit grossem Stolz, wie er selbst sagt: «Es ist schwer, meine Gefühle in Worte zu fassen, wenn ich daran denke, ein Spieler von Manchester United zu werden. Seit ich als Kind in Brasilien bei meiner Grossmutter Premier-League-Spiele gesehen habe, war United mein englischer Lieblingsverein und ich träumte davon, für das rote Trikot zu spielen.» (riz)




Matheus Cunha 🇧🇷
Alter: 26
Position: Stürmer
Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 36 Spiele, 17 Tore, 6 Assists
Däne Frank wird Tottenham-Trainer
Thomas Frank heisst der neue Trainer von Tottenham Hotspur. Der 51-jährige Däne tritt beim Premier-League-Klub aus London die Nachfolge von Ange Postecoglou. Der Australier wurde vergangene Woche trotz des Gewinns der Europa League freigestellt. In der englischen Meisterschaft belegten die Spurs in der abgelaufenen Saison lediglich den 17. Platz.

Frank war seit 2018 Trainer von Brentford. Er hatte den Klub aus dem Westen Londons 2021 in die Premier League und in der abgelaufenen Saison auf Platz 10 geführt. (hkl/sda)

Leroy Sané wechselt zu Galatasaray Istanbul
Leroy Sané verlässt Bayern München in Richtung Türkei. Der deutsche Internationale unterschrieb mit dem türkischen Meister Galatasaray Istanbul einen Dreijahresvertrag.

Sané ist noch bis ans Monatsende vertraglich an die Bayern gebunden und soll für den deutschen Rekordmeister noch an der Klub-WM in den USA spielen. Die Münchner waren gewillt, den 29-jährigen Offensivspieler über diesen Sommer hinaus weiter zu beschäftigen, allerdings zu deutlichen reduzierten Konditionen. Dieses Angebot lehnte Sané ab.

Bei Galatasaray erhält Sané künftig einen garantierten Nettolohn von neun Millionen Euro sowie einen Nettotreuebonus von drei Millionen Euro pro Saison, wie sein neuer Klub mitteilte. Der Transfer erfolgt ablösefrei. Vor fünf Jahren war Sané für fast 50 Millionen Euro von Manchester City zu den Bayern gewechselt. (hkl/sda)

Basler Eigengewächs Avdullahu zu Hoffenheim
Leon Avdullahu verlässt den FC Basel und wechselt in die Bundesliga. Der 21-jährige Mittelfeldspieler unterschrieb mit der TSG Hoffenheim einen «langfristigen Vertrag». Dies vermeldeten die beiden Klubs am Donnerstag.

Das Basler Eigengewächs wagt damit nach zwei Jahren in der Super League den nächsten Karriereschritt. In der abgelaufenen Saison mit dem Gewinn des Doubles entwickelte sich der schweizerisch-kosovarische Doppelbürger beim FCB zur unumstrittenen Stammkraft.

Laut Medienberichten beläuft sich die Ablösesumme für den Solothurner auf rund acht Millionen Euro (exklusive Bonuszahlungen). (hkl/sda)

Leon Avdullahu 🇨🇭
Alter: 21
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 39 Spiele, 1 Tor
Kevin de Bruyne wechselt zu Napoli
Nach seinem Abschied von Manchester City ist die Zukunft von Kevin de Bruyne geklärt: Am Donnerstagnachmittag hat Napoli die Verpflichtung des Belgiers bekannt gegeben.

De Bruyne hatte nach zehn Jahren in Manchester seinen Abschied angekündigt. Mit dem Klub von Trainer Pep Guardiola gewann er unter anderem sechsmal die englische Meisterschaft und einmal die Champions League. Er wechselt ablösefrei. (riz/t-online)



Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪
Alter: 33
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 40 Spiele, 6 Tore, 8 Assists
Paul Simonis neuer Trainer beim VfL Wolfsburg
Der 40-jährige Paul Simonis übernimmt beim VfL Wolfsburg das Traineramt. Der Niederländer folgt damit auf Ralph Hasenhüttl. Simonis gewann in der vergangenen Saison mit den Go Ahead Eagles Deventer den niederländischen Pokal.

Bei Wolfburg unterschreibt Simonis einen Vertrag bis zum Ende der Saison 2026/27. Der Trainer sagt zu seinem neuen Job: «Ich kann es kaum erwarten, diese Herausforderung anzunehmen und mit der Mannschaft, dem Staff und dem Umfeld zu arbeiten. Ich freue mich riesig darauf, künftig in einer sehr starken und spannenden Liga auf einem Top-Level arbeiten zu dürfen.» In der vergangen Saison belegte Wolfsburg nur den entäuschenden elften Platz. (riz)


FCB-Jungstar vor Wechsel in die Bundesliga
Leon Avdullahu war beim FC Basel eine tragende Säule auf dem Weg zum Double. In der Liga kam er in 35 von 38 Spielen zum Einsatz, auch im Cup stand er ab dem Viertelfinal jede Spielminute auf dem Platz. Nun steht der 21-Jährige vor dem Wechsel in die Bundesliga. Wie Sky berichtet, werde der Mittelfeldspieler demnächst bei der TSG Hoffenheim unterschreiben. Der FC Basel kassiert angeblich acht Millionen Euro plus Boni – der Medizincheck steht noch aus. (nih)

Leon Avdullahu 🇨🇭
Alter: 21
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 39 Spiele, 1 Tor
Leverkusen will Liverpool-Verteidiger
Zwischen Leverkusen und Liverpool laufen die Drähte gerade so richtig heiss. Erst wechselte Jeremie Frimpong zu den Reds, Florian Wirtz dürfte bald folgen, und nun soll ein weiterer Spieler zwischen den beiden Klubs transferiert werden – aber in die andere Richtung. So sei Leverkusen gemäss Sky stark an Innenverteidiger Jarell Quansah interessiert. Der 22-Jährige solle der Nachfolger von Jonathan Tah werden, bei Liverpool spielte er in der abgelaufenen Saison eine untergeordnete Rolle und kam kaum noch zum Einsatz. (nih)

Jarell Quansah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 22
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 25 Spiele
Vallotto wechselt nach Wolfsburg
Die Schweizer Nationalspielerin Smilla Vallotto wechselt vom schwedischen Erstligisten Hammarby IF zum VfL Wolfsburg. Wie der Klub aus Niedersachsen am Mittwoch mitteilte, unterschrieb die 21-jährige Mittelfeldspielerin einen Dreijahresvertrag.

Mit Riola Xhemaili steht beim Zweiten der abgelaufenen Bundesliga-Saison bereits eine Schweizer Nationalspielerin unter Vertrag. Die 22-jährige Offensivspielerin war in der vergangenen Saison an Eindhoven ausgeliehen.

Vallotto gehört unter Nationaltrainerin Pia Sundhage zu den Teamstützen und soll an der am 2. Juli beginnenden Heim-EM ihren Teil zu einem erfolgreichen Turnierverlauf beisteuern. (riz/sda)
Manchester City verpflichtet Milans Reijnders
Manchester City hat im kurzen Transferfenster vor der Klub-WM einen dritten namhaften Spieler verpflichtet. Der Klub von Manuel Akanji engagierte für kolportierte 55 Millionen Euro den Mittelfeldspieler Tijani Reijnders von der AC Milan.

Reijnders unterschrieb beim Dritten der Premier League einen Fünfjahresvertrag. Für die AC Milan erzielte der 26-jährige Niederländer in der abgelaufenen Saison wettbewerbsübergreifend 15 Tore.

In den letzten Tagen hatte Manchester City bereits den Verteidiger Rayan Aït-Nouri von Wolverhampton und den Stürmer Rayan Cherki von Olympique Lyon für jeweils mehr als 35 Millionen Euro verpflichtet. (riz/sda)

Tijani Reijnders 🇳🇱
Alter: 26
Position: Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 54 Spiele, 15 Tore, 5 Assists

Adrian Ursea neuer Trainer bei Yverdon
Super-League-Absteiger Yverdon-Sport hat einen Nachfolger für Paolo Tramezzani gefunden. Der Rumäne Adrian Ursea wechselt von Etolile Carouge zu Yverdon. Dies vermeldeten die Waadtländer am Mittwochnachmittag.

Mit Carouge erreichte Ursea in der vergangenen Saison den starken dritten Platz und war lange im Aufstiegskampf dabei. Der 57-Jährige stand seit der Saison 2023/24 bei Etoile Carouge an der Seitenlinie. (riz)


Sané lehnt Bayern-Angebot ab – und geht wohl in die Türkei
Das monatelange Hin und Her in den Verhandlungen zwischen Bayern München und Leroy Sané soll nun ein Ende haben. Der Flügelspieler, der eigentlich schon kurz vor der Verlängerung seines bis Ende Monat gültigen Vertrags gestanden haben soll, dann aber eine Kehrtwende vollzog, lehnte das Angebot des deutschen Rekordmeisters ab. Die Münchner hatten sich geweigert, nochmal nachzubessern. Sané wechselte während der Verhandlungen gar den Berater, sein neuer Vertreter Pini Zahavi hat besonders bei Bayern-Patron Uli Hoeness einen schlechten Ruf.

Anstelle eines Verbleibs in München ziehe es den 29-jährigen Flügelspieler nun in die Türkei zu Galatasaray Istanbul, wie deutsche Medien übereinstimmend berichten. Gemäss Sky würde er dort 15 Millionen Euro netto pro Jahr verdienen, Sané solle einen Dreijahresvertrag unterschreiben. Angebote aus Saudi-Arabien lehnte der deutsche Nationalspieler ab, auf Arsenal, das ihn hinhielt, wollte er hingegen nicht mehr länger warten. (nih)

Leroy Sané 🇩🇪
Alter: 29
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 32 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 45 Spiele, 13 Tore, 6 Assists
Livia Peng wechselt zum englischen Double-Gewinner
Der Schweizer Goalie Livia Peng wechselt von Bremen zu Chelsea, wie beide Klubs bestätigten. Die 23-Jährige unterschrieb mit dem englischen Meister einen Dreijahresvertrag.

Peng war in der abgelaufenen Saison vom deutschen Fachmagazin kicker als beste Torhüterin der Bundesliga ausgezeichnet worden und erhält nun die Belohnung für ihre guten Leistungen in Form eines bedeutenden Wechsels. Nach Zürich, Häcken in Schweden, Levante in Spanien und Bremen in Deutschland wird die Bündnerin fussballerisch ein fünftes Land kennenlernen.



Das von der Französin Sonia Bompastor trainierte Chelsea ist eine grosse Nummer. Die Londonerinnen gewannen in dieser Saison zum sechsten Mal in Folge die Women's Super League und zudem den Cup. Zu den heimischen Konkurrenten von Chelsea gehört etwa Champions-League-Sieger Arsenal mit Lia Wälti. «Es ist so ein grosser Klub», wird Peng auf der Klubseite von Chelsea zitiert. «Chelsea will Titel gewinnen und ich auch. Wir passen gut zusammen.»

Auch in der Nationalmannschaft hatten die guten Leistungen von Peng mit Bremen, das im diesjährigen Cup erst im Final von Bayern München gestoppt wurde, Auswirkungen. Die Bündnerin, die sich im Konkurrenzkampf mit Elvira Herzog befindet, kam in den letzten zwei Nations-League-Spielen wieder zum Einsatz. Bei Chelsea dürfte sie die nächste Saison als Nummer 2 beginnen. Mit Hannah Hampton hat Bompastor die aktuelle englische Nationalkeeperin in ihren Reihen. (hkl/sda)
Manchester City verpflichtet Rayan Cherki
Manchester City verstärkt sich mit dem Franzosen Rayan Cherki, wie der englische Klub bekannt gibt. Der 21-jährige Mittelfeldspieler stand letzte Woche am Final Four der Nations League erstmals für die Nationalmannschaft im Einsatz.

Für den begnadeten Techniker überweist Manchester City gut 40 Millionen Euro an seinen Stammklub Olympique Lyon. Der neue Teamkollege von Manuel Akanji könnte bereits am 18. Juni ein erstes Mal für die Engländer im Einsatz stehen. Dann trifft das Team von Pep Guardiola an der Klub-WM in Philadelphia auf Wydad Casablanca.

Cherki gilt in Frankreich schon seit Jahren als grosse Fussball-Hoffnung, konnte aber die Erwartungen bislang nicht ganz erfüllen. Seit Anfang des Jahres zeigte er nun aber mit Lyon konstant gute Leistungen und überzeugte auch in der Nationalmannschaft. Am vergangenen Donnerstag im Halbfinal gegen Spanien (4:5) war er nach seiner Einwechslung mit einem Tor und einem Assist der Impulsgeber bei der versuchten Aufholjagd vom 1:5 zum 4:5. (hkl/sda)

Rayan Cherki 🇫🇷
Alter: 21
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 44 Spiele, 12 Tore, 20 Assists
BVB vermeldet Bellingham-Transfer
Borussia Dortmund verpflichtet zwei Jahre nach dem Abgang von Jude Bellingham dessen Bruder Jobe. Der 19-jährige Mittelfeldspieler unterschreibt beim BVB einen Vertrag bis 2030, die Ablösesumme betrage gemäss Medienberichten 33 Millionen Euro und potenziell fünf weitere Millionen als Bonuszahlengen. Ausserdem würde Ex-Klub Sunderland an einem Weiterverkauf zu 15 Prozent beteiligt. In seinem Präsentationsvideo sprach Jobe Bellingham davon, dass ihn der Klub schon begeistert habe, als er die Spiele seines Bruders geschaut habe. «Nun bin ich wieder hier. Nicht um Spiele zu schauen oder in die Fussstapfen von jemandem zu treten. Gleiches Stadion, gleiche Stadt, aber nun ist es an uns, die Geschichte zu schreiben», so der englische Nachwuchsnationalspieler. (nih)
Jobe Bellingham will nicht sein wie sein Bruder Jude – was die beiden unterscheidet
Jobe Bellingham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 19
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 22 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 43 Spiele, 4 Tore, 3 Assists

Thun lässt Castroman ziehen
Der Super-League-Aufsteiger FC Thun trennt sich von Miguel Castroman. Der 30-jährige Mittelfeldspieler stiess 2019 zu den Berner Oberländern und erzielte in 167 Ernstkämpfen 18 Tore sowie 32 Assists.

Den Klub ebenfalls verlassen wird der 23-jährige Offensivspieler Declan Frith, der nach einer Saison bei Thun mit sechs Treffern in seine Heimat England zurückkehrt und sich dort dem Drittligisten Peterborough United anschliesst. Zudem gab Thun bekannt, die Verträge mit Goalie Jan Eicher und Verteidiger Dominik Franke um je ein Jahr verlängert zu haben. Das Team startet am 18. Juni in die Saisonvorbereitung. (riz/sda)


Italiens Wunschkandidat Ranieri sagt Nein
Wunschkandidat Claudio Ranieri wird nicht Nachfolger des entlassenen Luciano Spalletti als italienischer Nationaltrainer. Der 73-Jährige, zuletzt bei der AS Roma tätig, erteilte dem nationalen Verband eine Absage. Das Angebot sei eine grosse Ehre, er habe sich aber nach einigem Nachdenken anders entschieden, so Ranieri.

Als zweiter heisser Anwärter galt Stefano Pioli. Der ehemalige Meistertrainer der AC Milan arbeitet aktuell bei Al-Nassr in Saudi-Arabien, dem Klub von Cristiano Ronaldo, und steht jetzt vor dem Wechsel zur Fiorentina. Deswegen gilt nun mit Gennaro Gattuso ein Weltmeister von 2006 als Favorit auf die Nachfolge des entlassenen Luciano Spalletti.

Gattuso begann seine Trainerkarriere beim FC Sion. Auf der Erfolgsseite konnte der frühere Mittelfeldspieler als Coach einen Aufstieg in die Serie A mit Pisa und den Cupsieg mit Napoli verbuchen. Unter anderem bei Milan, der Fiorentina, Valencia und Marseille blieb der 47-Jährige erfolglos. (riz/hkl/sda/dpa)

Cristian Chivu neuer Trainer von Yann Sommer
Der Rumäne Cristian Chivu ist neuer Trainer von Inter Mailand. Der 44-Jährige unterschreibt beim Team des ehemaligen Schweizer Nationalgoalies Yann Sommer einen Zweijahresvertrag, wie die Mailänder mitteilen.

Mit Chivu fand Inter Mailand einen Nachfolger für Simone Inzaghi, der sich im Klub bestens auskennt. Der frühere Aussenverteidiger spielte sieben Jahre lang für den 20-fachen italienischen Meister, bevor er im Verein diverse Junioren-Mannschaften betreute. Erst im letzten Februar wechselte er von Inter zum Ligakonkurrenten Parma, mit dem er aus ungünstiger Position startend den Klassenerhalt geschafft hat.

Chivus Vorgänger Simone Inzaghi verliess Inter Mailand nach dem verlorenen Final der Champions League und der knapp verpassten Titelverteidigung in der Serie A Richtung Saudi-Arabien, wo er in Riad Al-Hilal trainiert. Sowohl Al-Hilal als auch Inter Mailand spielen ab Samstag in den USA an der Klub-WM. (riz/sda)

St. Gallen zieht Kaufoption bei Nsame nicht, auch Diaby muss gehen
Der FC St. Gallen vermeldet am Pfingstmontag zwei weitere Abgänge. Jean-Pierre Nsame und Abdoulaye Diaby gehören künftig nicht mehr zum Kader der Ostschweizer.

Bei Nsame verzichtete der FCSG, die Kaufoption zu ziehen. Der langjährige YB-Stürmer wechselte in der Winterpause auf Leihbasis von Legia Warschau nach St. Gallen. Mitte Februar avancierte der 32-jährige Kameruner in seinem dritten Spiel mit den Ostschweizern zum Rekordtorschützen der Super League. Seit seinen zwei Toren gegen den FC Zürich kamen allerdings keine weiteren mehr dazu, womit der oft verletzungsanfällige Nsame die Bestmarke weiterhin mit Marco Streller teilt.

Bei Diaby entschied sich der Verein, den auslaufenden Vertrag nicht zu verlängern. Der 24-jährige Innenverteidiger aus Mali absolvierte in zwei Saisons 50 Pflichtspiele für die St. Galler. (riz/sda)


Ronaldo nicht an der Klub-WM
Cristiano Ronaldo wird nicht an der Klub-Weltmeisterschaft in den USA teilnehmen. Das stellte der portugiesische Nationalspieler am Samstag auf einer Pressekonferenz in München klar, einen Tag vor dem Final der Nations League gegen Spanien.

Wochenlang war spekuliert worden, ob der 40-Jährige nach dem Ende seines Engagements bei Al-Nassr kurzfristig zu einem der 32 teilnehmenden Klubs wechseln könnte. Diese Spekulationen beendete Ronaldo nun entschieden: «Ich werde nicht bei der Klub-WM dabei sein», sagte der fünfmalige Weltfussballer. CR7 bestätigte allerdings Kontaktaufnahmen von mehreren WM-Vereinen. «Einige Klubs haben sich gemeldet. Manche Angebote machten Sinn und andere nicht. Aber man kann auch nicht auf allen Hochzeiten tanzen.»

In der Frage nach seinem Verein für die kommende Saison deutete Ronaldo eine zeitnahe Verkündung seines künftigen Klubs an: «Die Entscheidung ist fast endgültig.» (ram/t-online)
Gasperini neuer Trainer der AS Roma
Der neue Trainer der AS Roma heisst wie erwartet Gian Piero Gasperini. Der 67-jährige Italiener erhielt beim Traditionsklub einen Vertrag bis 2028. Es ist für ihn die fünfte Station in der Serie A nach Genua, Inter Mailand, Palermo und Atalanta Bergamo.

Bei Atalanta war er neun Jahre tätig. Unter seiner Führung gewann das Team im vergangenen Jahr die Europa League. Die abgelaufene Meisterschaft beendete es auf dem 3. Tabellenplatz, zwei Ränge vor der AS Roma.

Die Römer haben eine turbulente Saison hinter sich. Als Claudio Ranieri Mitte November nach der zweiten Trainerentlassung (Daniele De Rossi und Ivan Juric) aus dem Ruhestand geholt wurde, lagen sie auf dem 13. Platz. Juric wird gemäss italienischen Medien Nachfolger von Gasperini bei Atalanta. (sda/afp)


Drei Abgänge beim FC Winterthur
Der FC Winterthur gibt den Abgang von Goalie Markus Kuster bekannt. Der 31-jährige Österreicher stiess im Januar 2023 zu den Zürchern, war zuletzt aber nur noch die Nummer 2 hinter Stefanos Kapino. Wohin es Kuster zieht, ist offen.

Zudem kehren die ausgeliehenen Offensivspieler Josias Lukembila und Labinot Bajrami zu ihren Vereinen Paris FC respektive FC Zürich zurück. Der zurückgetretene Fabian Frei sowie der langjährige Captain Granit Lekaj, der unter Trainer Uli Forte keine Rolle mehr spielte, werden in der Hall of Fame des FCW verewigt. (sda)

Kwasniok wird Kölns Trainer
Der 1. FC Köln hat nach der Rückkehr in die Bundesliga Lukas Kwasniok als Trainer verpflichtet. Der 43-Jährige kommt vom SC Paderborn und erhält beim Zweitligameister einen Dreijahresvertrag, wie die Kölner mitteilten.

Kwasniok tritt in Köln die Nachfolge von Friedhelm Funkel an. Der 71-jährige Aufstiegsspezialist war Anfang Mai nach der Trennung von Gerhard Struber interimsmässig eingesprungen und hat mit zwei Siegen in den verbleibenden zwei Meisterschaftsspielen den Aufstieg mit dem «Effzeh» perfekt gemacht. Auch Kwasniok kämpfte mit Paderborn bis zum Schluss um die Promotion.


Der 1. FC Köln, bei dem seit der Winterpause der frühere Sion-Verteidiger Joël Schmied unter Vertrag steht, pendelt seit 27 Jahren immer wieder zwischen 1. und 2. Bundesliga. Siebenmal stiegen die Kölner in der Zeit aus dem Oberhaus ab. Kwasniok soll den Klub nun nachhaltig in der Bundesliga halten. Als Kandidaten galten neben dem gebürtigen Polen insbesondere auch der zurzeit vereinslose Zürcher Urs Fischer. (sda)

Galatasaray ist sicher, dass dieser Bayern-Star kommt
Die Zukunft von Leroy Sané ist noch immer unsicher. Sein Vertrag bei Bayern München läuft Ende Juni aus, ein Verbleib sei zwar noch möglich, doch müsste der Klub beim Angebot noch einmal nachbessern. Während die Münchner sich aber eher nach anderen Optionen wie Nico Williams oder Rafael Leão umsehen, hat auch Sané andere Angebote auf dem Tisch. Neben Klubs aus England wie Tottenham und Arsenal soll insbesondere Galatasaray Istanbul am 29-jährigen Flügelspieler interessiert sein. Ein türkischer Journalist von der Hürriyet sagte nun gegenüber Sport1: «Ich bin mir sicher, dass Leroy Sané das Angebot von Galatasaray nicht ablehnen wird.» Derselben Überzeugung seien auch die Verantwortlichen des Rekordmeisters. (nih)

Leroy Sané 🇩🇪
Alter: 29
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 32 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 45 Spiele, 13 Tore, 6 Assists
Klublegende soll Inter-Trainer werden
Nach dem Abgang von Simone Inzaghi nach Saudi-Arabien soll Inter Mailand bereits einen neuen Trainer gefunden haben. Wie Transfer-Experte Nicolo Schira berichtet, stehe Christian Chivu vor der Unterschrift bei den Nerazzurri. Der aktuelle Parma-Trainer solle bis 2027 unterschreiben und rund zwei Millionen pro Jahr verdienen. Der Rumäne stand schon als Spieler zwischen 2007 und 2014 bei Inter unter Vertrag und gewann mit dem Klub drei Meisterschaften sowie die Champions League. (nih)
Nati-Talent Luyet wechselt in Bundesliga
YB gibt den Abgang der 19-jährigen Naomi Luyet in die Bundesliga bekannt. Die Offensivspielerin wechselt nach dem Gewinn des Meistertitels zu Hoffenheim, das die vergangene Saison auf Platz 6 beendete. Die Walliserin stiess 2021 zu YB und erzielte seit ihrem Debüt in der Women's Super League im Jahr 2023 26 Tore in 41 Pflichtspieleinsätzen. Mittlerweile ist Luyet auch fünffache Nationalspielerin. (nih)
Ex-Basel-Stürmer mit Interesse aus Premier League
Im letzten August wechselte Thierno Barry für 14 Millionen Euro vom FC Basel zu Villarreal, wo er in 35 Ligaspielen elf Tore erzielte. Nun solle ein Verein aus der Premier League den Franzosen auf dem Radar haben. Wie «The Athletic» berichtet, stehe der 22-Jährige bei Everton auf der Liste der Kandidaten für den Sturm. Barry besitzt eine Ausstiegsklausel in Höhe von 40 Millionen Euro, doch darf angezweifelt werden, ob die «Toffees» tatsächlich so viel bezahlen wollen für den 22-Jährigen. Gemäss «Diario AS» sei Villarreal ohnehin nicht wirklich interessiert daran, Barry ziehen zu lassen. (nih)

Thierno Barry 🇫🇷
Alter: 22
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 14 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 41 Spiele, 19 Tore, 4 Assists
Chelsea verpflichtet begehrten Stürmer
Nach zwölf Toren in der abgelaufenen Premier-League-Saison für Absteiger Ipswich wechselt Liam Delap zu Chelsea. Der 22-jährige Stürmer unterschreibt einen Sechsjahresvertrag und kann mit den Blues bereits an der Klub-WM teilnehmen. Chelsea bezahlt für den englischen U-21-Nationalspieler 35,5 Millionen Euro. Delap war unter anderem auch bei Manchester United sehr begehrt. (nih)

Liam Delap 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 22
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 40 Spiele, 12 Tore, 2 Assists
Basel übernimmt Philip Otele fix
Der FC Basel zieht die Kaufoption für Philip Otele. Der vor einem halben Jahr leihweise übernommene nigerianische Flügelspieler unterschreibt einen bis Sommer 2028 gültigen Vertrag, wie der FCB mitteilt.

Otele konnte seit seinem Wechsel von Al Wahda aus den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten in Basel überzeugen und sich für eine längerfristige Verpflichtung aufdrängen. In 21 Einsätzen gelangen dem 26-Jährigen auf dem Weg zum Cupsieg und Meistertitel 9 Tore und 5 Assists. Nicht weiterverpflichtet werden die ebenfalls ausgeliehenen Joe Mendes (Braga) und Romario Baro (Porto).

Für den wie Otele in den letzten Monaten überzeugenden Metinho sind Verhandlungen im Gange. Der Mittelfeldspieler stiess im Januar ohne Kaufoption leihweise zum FCB. Er gehört dem französischen Zweitligisten Troyes, der Teil der City Football Group ist. (riz/sda)

Philip Otele 🇳🇬
Alter: 22
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 21 Spiele, 9 Tore, 4 Vorlagen


Lausanne-Sport holt Okoh zurück
Bryan Okoh kehrt zu seinem Ausbildungsverein Lausanne-Sport zurück. Der 22-jährige Innenverteidiger hat den Waadtländer Klub 2019 in Richtung Salzburg verlassen, kam beim ehemaligen österreichischen Serienmeister allerdings kaum zum Einsatz. In der vergangenen Saison wurde der robuste Abwehrspieler, der seit einem vor dreieinhalb Jahren erlittenen Kreuzbandriss immer wieder mit gesundheitlichen Problemen kämpft, an den österreichischen Zweitligisten FC Liefering ausgeliehen.

Okoh bestritt fünf Einsätze mit dem Schweizer U21-Nationalteam. Vor einem Jahr durfte sich der talentierte Verteidiger im Rahmen des EM-Vorbereitungscamps auch im Kreis der A-Nationalmannschaft zeigen. (abu/sda)

Bryan Okoh 🇨🇭
Alter: 22
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 0,5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 15 Spiele, 1 Tor

Wird Heung-min ein Wüstenso(h)n?
Nach dem Gewinn der Europa League könnte sich Heung-min Son nach einem Jahrzehnt von Tottenham verabschieden. Für den 32-jährigen Südkoreaner liegen offenbar Offerten aus Saudi-Arabien vor. Die «Spurs» sind dem Vernehmen nach zu einem Verkauf bereit, da sie im Hinblick auf die neue Saison einen Umbruch vornehmen wollen und diesen finanzieren müssen. (ram)

Heung-min Son 🇰🇷
Alter: 32 Jahre
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: The Telegraph
Modric schon bald ein Milan-Spieler?
Nach 13 Jahren bei Real Madrid setzt Luka Modric seine Karriere womöglich im San Siro fort. Angeblich soll der 39-jährige Kroate bereits heute Mittwoch als neuer Spieler der AC Milan vorgestellt werden. Modric und der Klub sollen sich mündlich bereits geeinigt haben. (ram)

Luka Modric 🇭🇷
Alter: 39 Jahre
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 57 Spiele, 4 Tore
Quelle: Gianluca Di Marzio
Sommer erhält neuen Trainer
Simone Inzaghi ist nicht länger Trainer von Inter Mailand. Drei Tage nach der Demütigung im Champions-League-Final verkünden die Nerazzurri dessen Abgang nach vier Jahren. Inzaghi verlässt Inter Mailand trotz eines bis Juni 2026 gültigen Vertrags nach einer turbulenten Saison, die zwar sportlich lange Zeit sehr gut verlief, letztlich aber ohne grossen Titel endete. Die enttäuschende 0:5-Niederlage am Samstag im Final der Champions League gegen Paris Saint-Germain betitelte der 49-Jährige als «Tiefpunkt».

In den vier Jahren unter Inzaghi gewann Inter Mailand sechs Trophäen: Vor einem Jahr wurde der Klub mit dem früheren Schweizer Nationalgoalie Yann Sommer italienischer Meister, dazu kommen zwei Cupsiege und drei Supercupsiege. Gerüchten zufolge steht Inzaghi vor einem Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien, wo er bei Al-Hilal einen hoch dotierten Vertrag unterschreiben soll. (nih/sda)
Morandi wechselt von GC zu Servette
Giotto Morandi verlässt die Grasshoppers nach sechs Jahren und wechselt zum Ligakonkurrenten Servette. Der offensive Mittelfeldspieler unterschrieb mit dem Zweiten der abgelaufenen Super-League-Saison einen bis im Sommer 2028 gültigen Vertrag.

Morandi bestritt für GC 157 Pflichtspiele, erzielte dabei 25 Tore und bereitete deren 27 vor. In den letzten drei Partien der vergangenen Saison gelangte der 26-jährige Tessiner bei den Zürchern nach einer internen Suspendierung nicht mehr zum Einsatz. (nih/sda)
Leverkusen engagiert neuen Goalie
Nach den Abgängen von Frimpong und Tah vermeldet Leverkusen einen Zuzug. Der deutsche Meister von 2024 verpflichtet den niederländischen Nationalgoalie Mark Flekken.

Der 31-Jährige mit Vergangenheit beim Ligakonkurrenten SC Freiburg erhält beim Werksklub einen bis im Sommer 2028 gültigen Vertrag, wie Bayer mitteilte. Flekken spielte in den vergangenen beiden Saisons für Brentford in der englischen Premier League. Die Ablösesumme liegt bei geschätzten zehn Millionen Euro.

Beim Klub mit dem Schweizer Nationalmannschaftscaptain Granit Xhaka dürfte Flekken die neue Nummer 1 im Tor werden. In der abgelaufenen Saison hatten sich Lukas Hradecky (35) und Matej Kovar (25) abgewechselt. (nih/sda)

Mark Flekken 🇳🇱
Alter: 31
Position: Goalie
Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 39 Spiele, 59 Gegentore, 8 Spiele ohne Gegentor
Zahlreiche weitere Abgänge bei Servette
Nach den bekannten Abgängen von Dereck Kutesa, der seine Karriere bei AEK Athen fortsetzt, und Enzo Crivelli trennt sich Servette von weiteren Spielern. Nach Vertragsende beziehungsweise dem Auslaufen des Leih-Geschäfts werden Kasim Adams, Victory Beniangba und Joseph Nonge ebenso wie Moussa Diallo, Valton Behrami, Noah Henchoz, Loïs Ndema und Alexandre Dias Patricio nicht mehr für die Genfer tätig sein. (abu/sda)


Granit Xhaka wird Leverkusen wohl noch diesen Sommer verlassen
Beim deutschen Vizemeister Bayer Leverkusen droht der grosse Exodus. Neben Trainer Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) werden auch Abwehrchef Jonathan Tah (Bayern), Flügelflitzer Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) und ziemlich sicher Florian Wirtz (ebenfalls Liverpool) die Werkself verlassen. Nun könnte sich auch noch Granit Xhaka zu den Abgängen dazugesellen.

Wie der Blick berichtet, werde Xhaka «den Verein tendenziell verlassen – trotz eines bis 2028 fixierten Vertrags». Es seien schon Gespräche am Laufen, an welche Bedingungen ein allfälliger Transfer gebunden sein könne. Eine Rückkehr zu Basel – wie sie Xhaka beim Abschied seines Bruders angekündigt hat – soll aber noch nicht zur Diskussion stehen. Wo der Schweizer Naticaptain landen könnte, sei indes noch offen. (abu)

Granit Xhaka 🇨🇭
Alter: 32
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 17 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 49 Spiele, 2 Tore, 7 Assists
Tramezzani von Yverdon nach Zypern
Paolo Tramezzani hat nach dem Abgang bei Super-League-Absteiger Yverdon eine Trainerstelle in Zypern gefunden. Der 54-jährige Italiener wird Coach von AEL Limassol. Bei Yverdon hatte Tramezzani das Amt erst im vergangenen Dezember als Nachfolger des entlassenen Tessiners Alessandro Mangiarratti angetreten. In Zypern hat Tramezzani schon einmal gewirkt, nämlich von Oktober 2018 bis August 2019 bei Apoel Nicosia. (abu/sda)

Neuer Trainer für Nationalspieler Blondel
Lucas Blondel erhält bei den Boca Juniors mit Miguel Angel Russo einen neuen Trainer. Der Argentinier wird bereits zum dritten Mal den Verein des Schweizer Internationalen betreuen.

Russo hatte den Verein aus Buenos Aires bereits 2007 trainiert und unter anderem mit dem aktuellen Präsidenten Juan Roman Riquelme als Spieler die Copa Libertadores gewonnen. Dann nochmals 2020 und 2021. (hkl/sda)

Ex-Sion-Profi Cunha für über 70 Millionen Euro zu ManUnited
Der brasilianische Offensivspieler Matheus Cunha, der seine Karriere in Europa beim FC Sion begonnen hat, wechselt von Wolverhampton zu Manchester United. Wie der neue Klub des 26-Jährigen bekannt gab, wurde eine Einigung zwischen den beiden Premier-League-Vereinen erzielt.

Matheus Cunha verliess Sion im Sommer 2018 für 15 Millionen Euro Richtung Leipzig. Nun soll Manchester United für den 15-fachen Saisontorschützen über 70 Millionen Euro Ablöse bezahlen. (nih/sda/afp)

Matheus Cunha 🇧🇷
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Hängende Spitze
Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 36 Spiele, 17 Tore, 6 Assists
Liverpool statt Leverkusen: Frimpong wechselt nach England
Leverkusen muss den nächsten Abgang verkraften. Nach dem Wechsel von Jonathan Tah zu Bayern München ist auch der Transfer von Rechtsverteidiger Jeremie Frimpong zum FC Liverpool fix. Dort soll der torgefährliche Niederländer Trent Alexander-Arnold ersetzen. Leverkusen erhält eine Ablösesumme in Höhe von etwa 35 Millionen Euro. Der 24-jährige Frimpong verfügte über eine Ausstiegsklausel.

Mit Florian Wirtz könnte Frimpong bald ein weiterer Leverkusen-Star folgen. Der deutsche Nationalspieler solle sich ebenfalls für die «Reds» entschieden haben. Gemäss «The Athletic» habe der englische Meister nun ein verbessertes Angebot abgegeben haben. Insgesamt biete Liverpool 130 Millionen Euro für seinen Wunschspieler. Sein Vertrag in Leverkusen läuft aber noch bis 2027, wobei die Verantwortlichen Wirtz bei einem passenden Angebot wohl keine Steine in den Weg legen würden. (nih)

Jeremie Frimpong 🇳🇱
Alter: 24 Jahre
Position: Rechtsverteidiger
Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 48 Spiele, 5 Tore, 12 Assists


Florian Wirtz 🇩🇪
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 140 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 45 Spiele, 16 Tore, 15 Assists

Gregory Wüthrich verlässt Sturm Graz
Der Schweizer Verteidiger Gregory Wüthrich verlässt nach fünf Jahren den österreichischen Meister Sturm Graz. Wie der Klub bekannt gab, verlängerte der 30-jährige Berner seinen auslaufenden Vertrag nicht.

Wüthrich, der im letzten Jahr zwei Länderspiele bestritten hat, war 2020 vom australischen Klub Perth Glory zu Sturm Graz gewechselt und feierte in Österreich je zwei Meistertitel und Cupsiege.

«Nach dem Ablaufen meines Vertrags habe ich mich entschieden, eine neue Herausforderung anzunehmen. Die vergangenen fünf Jahre waren unglaublich, wir haben alles erreicht, was man sich vorstellen kann», wird der frühere YB-Spieler in der Medienmitteilung zitiert.

Über seine neue Destination wurde bislang noch nichts bekannt. In diversen Medien wird über eine Rückkehr zu den Young Boys spekuliert. (nih/sda/apa)

Gregory Wüthrich 🇨🇭
Alter: 30
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 3,5 Millionen Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 28 Spiele, 1 Tor

Geiger wieder bei Servette
Alain Geiger kehrt zu Servette zurück. Der Walliser wird bei den Genfern als Berater des Präsidenten tätig und für die sportliche Ausrichtung verantwortlich sein.

Neben dem einstigen Spieler und Trainer Geiger kehrt mit Gérard Bonneau ein weiterer bekannter Name zu den Grenat zurück. Der Franzose war zwischen 2018 und 2021 massgeblich am Aufbau der ersten Mannschaft beteiligt. Nach dem Abgang von Sportdirektor René Weiler, der den Verein nach nur einer Saison wieder verlässt, soll das Duo Geiger/Bonneau dem Verein den nächsten Schritt in der strukturellen Professionalisierung ermöglichen. (ram/sda)
Fernandes hat Schnauze voll von ManUtd
Nach einer erbämlichen Saison von Manchester United könnte der Klub seinen Captain verlieren. Bruno Fernandes überlegt sich offenbar ernsthaft, nach Saudi-Arabien zu wechseln. Die Agenten des Portugiesen hätten sich ausgiebig mit Al-Hilal unterhalten. Käme es zu einem Transfer, könnte Fernandes an der Klub-WM teilnehmen. Im Raum steht eine Ablösesumme von fast 90 Millionen Franken. (ram)

Bruno Fernandes 🇵🇹
Alter: 30 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 57 Spiele, 19 Tore
Quelle: BBC
Goalie-Rochade bei den Young Boys
YB hat einen neuen Ersatzgoalie. Von Sion stösst der 34-jährige Österreicher Heinz Lindner zu den Bernern. Er ersetzt als Nummer 2 hinter Marvin Keller, der seinen noch laufenden Vertrag frühzeitig um eine weitere Saison verlängerte und als Stammkeeper bestätigt wurde, David von Ballmoos (Bild).

Wie die Young Boys mitteilen, sei der 30-Jährige angesichts schwindender Einsatzminuten mit dem Wunsch an die Vereinsführung getreten, den Klub verlassen zu können. Eigengewächs von Ballmoos wurde mit YB sechs Mal Meister und zwei Mal Cupsieger. (ram)
Fix: Alexander-Arnold zu Real Madrid
Was jeder schon längst wusste, ist nun amtlich: Real Madrid hat sich die Dienste von Trent Alexander-Arnold gesichert. Der englische Nationalspieler wechselt nach 20 Jahren beim FC Liverpool zum spanischen Rekordmeister. Alexander-Arnold unterschrieb bei Real einen über sechs Jahr gültigen Vertrag, wie der Klub am Freitag mitteilte.

Der 26-Jährige, der aufgrund seiner Schnelligkeit und seiner Technik als einer der besten Verteidiger der Welt gilt, spielte bislang in seiner Karriere nur für Liverpool. Mit den «Reds» gewann er neun Trophäen, unter anderem 2019 die Champions League sowie kürzlich zum zweiten Mal nach 2020 die englische Meisterschaft. Alexander-Arnold wird mit Real Madrid bereits die Klub-WM in den USA bestreiten. (ram/sda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Rechter Verteidiger
Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 44 Spiele, 4 Tore
Di Maria zurück in der Heimat
Nach 18 Jahren bei europäischen Spitzenklubs kehrt Angel di Maria in seine Heimat zurück. Der 37-jährige Argentinier wechselt zu seinem Jugendklub Rosario Central. «Willkommen zu Hause, Angelito», begrüsste der argentinische Erstligist den Weltmeister von 2022.

Di Maria hatte seine Karriere 2001 bei seinem Heimatverein Rosario Central begonnen und wechselte danach nach Europa. Der trickreiche Dribbelkünstler spielte bei Real Madrid, Benfica Lissabon, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain und Juventus Turin. Mit Real gewann er 2014 die Champions League. Im 2022 in Katar gewonnenen WM-Final gegen Frankreich gehörte er zu den argentinischen Torschützen. (ram/sda)

Angel Di Maria 🇦🇷
Alter: 37 Jahre
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 3 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 40 Spiele, 15 Tore
Allegri ersetzt bei Milan Conceição
Sergio Conceição (Bild) muss seinen Trainerposten bei der AC Milan nach fünf Monaten wieder räumen. Dies gab der Klub aus Norditalien am Donnerstagabend bekannt. Am Freitag wurde sein Nachfolger vorgestellt: Massimiliano Allegri kehrt nach elf Jahren zur AC Milan zurück. Der 57-Jährige war zuletzt ein Jahr ohne Job.

Conceição hatte das Amt kurz vor dem Jahreswechsel mit einem bis Sommer 2026 gültigen Vertrag übernommen. Platz 8 in der Liga – die gleiche Klassierung wie bei der Entlassung seines Vorgängers Paolo Fonseca – und der Einzug in den Cupfinal (0:1 gegen Bologna) waren zu wenig, um sich im Sessel halten. Mit Noah Okafor steht bei den Rossoneri ein Schweizer unter Vertrag. Der Stürmer war in der Rückrunde an den neuen Meister Napoli ausgeliehen. (sda)

