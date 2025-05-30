Bruno Fernandes 🇵🇹
Alter: 30 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 57 Spiele, 19 Tore
Quelle: BBC
Bienvenido a casa, Angelito 🫶🏻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/f8RL920I8z— Rosario Central (@RosarioCentral) May 29, 2025
♦️ Jonathan Tah 🤝 FC Bayern ♦️#FCBayern verpflichtet Jonathan Tah. ✍️— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) May 29, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/NOXfrBu422#MiaSanMia #ServusJona pic.twitter.com/E71xlYdC8A
🙌 #WelcomeXabi 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dbeOEnmHof— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 25, 2025
Comunicado Oficial: Ancelotti#RealMadrid | #GraciasCarlo— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 23, 2025
𝑬𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝑫𝒊𝒆𝒓 𝒂 𝒖𝒏 𝒎𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒑𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒗𝒐𝒖𝒔 🤳 pic.twitter.com/bHVbC70z9u— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 14, 2025
Nach knapp 2½ Jahren und der erfolgreichsten Zeit in unserer Vereinsgeschichte wird unser Cheftrainer @XabiAlonso #Bayer04 zum Saisonende verlassen. pic.twitter.com/ErPeNP1bE7— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) May 9, 2025
After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025
This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.
I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0
🔴🏁 #MUFC https://t.co/9bYHmspdP9— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2025
Virgil van Dijk has today signed a new contract with the Reds to extend his time with the club beyond the 2024-25 season 🙌😀— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2025