sonnig24°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Transferticker

Transfer-News: Bruno Fernandes überlegt sich einen Wechsel zu Al-Hilal

Transferticker

Fernandes hat Schnauze voll von ManUtd +++ Lindner ersetzt bei YB von Ballmoos

30.05.2025, 14:4930.05.2025, 14:49
Sportredaktion
Sportredaktion
Mehr «Sport»

Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:

  1. watson-App öffnen.
  2. Auf das Menü (die 3 farbigen Striche rechts oben) klicken.
  3. Unten Push-Einstellungen antippen.
  4. Den Schieber beim gewünschten Push auf «Ein» stellen. Fertig!
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Fernandes hat Schnauze voll von ManUtd
Nach einer erbämlichen Saison von Manchester United könnte der Klub seinen Captain verlieren. Bruno Fernandes überlegt sich offenbar ernsthaft, nach Saudi-Arabien zu wechseln. Die Agenten des Portugiesen hätten sich ausgiebig mit Al-Hilal unterhalten. Käme es zu einem Transfer, könnte Fernandes an der Klub-WM teilnehmen. Im Raum steht eine Ablösesumme von fast 90 Millionen Franken. (ram)

Bruno Fernandes 🇵🇹
Alter: 30 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 57 Spiele, 19 Tore
Quelle: BBC
Manchester United&#039;s Bruno Fernandes looks on during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, Britain, Thursday, April 17 ...
Bild: keystone
Goalie-Rochade bei den Young Boys
YB hat einen neuen Ersatzgoalie. Von Sion stösst der 34-jährige Österreicher Heinz Lindner zu den Bernern. Er ersetzt als Nummer 2 hinter Marvin Keller, der seinen noch laufenden Vertrag frühzeitig um eine weitere Saison verlängerte und als Stammkeeper bestätigt wurde, David von Ballmoos (Bild).

Wie die Young Boys mitteilen, sei der 30-Jährige angesichts schwindender Einsatzminuten mit dem Wunsch an die Vereinsführung getreten, den Klub verlassen zu können. Eigengewächs von Ballmoos wurde mit YB sechs Mal Meister und zwei Mal Cupsieger. (ram)
Torhueter David von Ballmoos (YB) klatscht in die Haende nach dem Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Swiss Super League zwischen dem BSC Young Boys, YB, und dem FC Luzern, FCL, vom Samstag, 19. Oktober ...
Bild: keystone
Fix: Alexander-Arnold zu Real Madrid
Was jeder schon längst wusste, ist nun amtlich: Real Madrid hat sich die Dienste von Trent Alexander-Arnold gesichert. Der englische Nationalspieler wechselt nach 20 Jahren beim FC Liverpool zum spanischen Rekordmeister. Alexander-Arnold unterschrieb bei Real einen über sechs Jahr gültigen Vertrag, wie der Klub am Freitag mitteilte.

Der 26-Jährige, der aufgrund seiner Schnelligkeit und seiner Technik als einer der besten Verteidiger der Welt gilt, spielte bislang in seiner Karriere nur für Liverpool. Mit den «Reds» gewann er neun Trophäen, unter anderem 2019 die Champions League sowie kürzlich zum zweiten Mal nach 2020 die englische Meisterschaft. Alexander-Arnold wird mit Real Madrid bereits die Klub-WM in den USA bestreiten. (ram/sda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Rechter Verteidiger
Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 44 Spiele, 4 Tore
epa12134852 Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold lifts the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in Liverpool, Britain, 25 May 2025. EPA/ ...
Bild: keystone
Di Maria zurück in der Heimat
Nach 18 Jahren bei europäischen Spitzenklubs kehrt Angel di Maria in seine Heimat zurück. Der 37-jährige Argentinier wechselt zu seinem Jugendklub Rosario Central. «Willkommen zu Hause, Angelito», begrüsste der argentinische Erstligist den Weltmeister von 2022.

Di Maria hatte seine Karriere 2001 bei seinem Heimatverein Rosario Central begonnen und wechselte danach nach Europa. Der trickreiche Dribbelkünstler spielte bei Real Madrid, Benfica Lissabon, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain und Juventus Turin. Mit Real gewann er 2014 die Champions League. Im 2022 in Katar gewonnenen WM-Final gegen Frankreich gehörte er zu den argentinischen Torschützen. (ram/sda)

Angel Di Maria 🇦🇷
Alter: 37 Jahre
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 3 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 40 Spiele, 15 Tore
Allegri ersetzt bei Milan Conceição
Sergio Conceição (Bild) muss seinen Trainerposten bei der AC Milan nach fünf Monaten wieder räumen. Dies gab der Klub aus Norditalien am Donnerstagabend bekannt. Am Freitag wurde sein Nachfolger vorgestellt: Massimiliano Allegri kehrt nach elf Jahren zur AC Milan zurück. Der 57-Jährige war zuletzt ein Jahr ohne Job.

Conceição hatte das Amt kurz vor dem Jahreswechsel mit einem bis Sommer 2026 gültigen Vertrag übernommen. Platz 8 in der Liga – die gleiche Klassierung wie bei der Entlassung seines Vorgängers Paolo Fonseca – und der Einzug in den Cupfinal (0:1 gegen Bologna) waren zu wenig, um sich im Sessel halten. Mit Noah Okafor steht bei den Rossoneri ein Schweizer unter Vertrag. Der Stürmer war in der Rückrunde an den neuen Meister Napoli ausgeliehen. (sda)
AC Milan&#039;s head coach Sergio Conceicao reacts during the Italian Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome&#039;s Olympic Stadium, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Bo ...
Bild: keystone
Werder Bremen hat seinen neuen Trainer gefunden
Der neue Trainer von Werder Bremen heisst Horst Steffen. Der bisherige Coach des Zweitbundesligisten Elversberg tritt die Nachfolge von Ole Werner an. Die Wahl Steffens hatte sich in den vergangenen Tagen angedeutet. Es gilt als Förderer von jungen Spielern und soll die Wunschlösung Werders gewesen sein.

Wenig fehlte, und der 56-jährige Steffen hätte auch mit seinem bisherigen Verein in der Bundesliga arbeiten können. Der SV Elversberg, der vor vier Jahren noch in der Regionalliga gespielt hatte, verpasste den Aufstieg in der Barrage gegen Heidenheim, den Drittletzten der obersten Liga, ganz knapp. (ram/sda)
epa12113634 Head coach Horst Steffen of Elversberg reacts after the German 2. Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and SV Elversberg in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 18 May 2025. EPA/RONALD WITTEK ...
Bild: keystone
Tah wechselt zu Bayern München
Der deutsche Internationale Jonathan Tah wechselt von Bayer Leverkusen ablösefrei zu Bayern München. Der Innenverteidiger verpflichtet sich beim Rekordmeister für vier Jahre. «Ich möchte hier Verantwortung übernehmen und jeden Tag hart arbeiten, damit wir als Mannschaft erfolgreich sind und gemeinsam viele Titel gewinnen», sagte Tah.

Im zweiten Anlauf klappte es nun also doch noch. Tah hatte schon nach der letzten Saison, nach dem Double aus Meistertitel und Cupsieg, den Umzug zu den Bayern beabsichtigt. Die Parteien konnten sich allerdings nicht auf einen Wechsel einigen. Der Hamburger war während zehn Jahren bei Leverkusen tätig. (ram/sda)

Jonathan Tah 🇩🇪
Alter: 29 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 49 Spiele, 4 Tore
Kayombo von Basel nach Graz
Schweizer Meister Basel gibt Offensivspieler Axel Kayombo an den österreichischen Meister Sturm Graz ab. Der 19-jährige französisch-kongolesische Doppelbürger bestritt im Februar 2024 zwei Teileinsätze in der Super League. In der vergangenen Saison wurde er in die Challenge League an Stade Lausanne-Ouchy ausgeliehen, wo er neun Tore erzielte. In Graz unterschrieb Kayombo einen «langfristigen Vertrag», wie der Klub mitteilte. (dab/sda)

Axel Kayombo 🇨🇩
Alter: 19
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 500'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 30 Spiele, 10 Tore, 4 Assists

Sandro Wagner wird Trainer von Augsburg
Der neue Trainer des Schweizers Cédric Zesiger beim FC Augsburg heisst Sandro Wagner. Der derzeitige Assistent von Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann wird Nachfolger des Dänen Jess Thorup und erhält einen Vertrag bis zum Sommer 2028. Die Schwaben hatten sich nach einer mehrtägigen Saisonanalyse von Thorup und dem Schweizer Sportdirektor Marinko Jurendic getrennt. Dies, nachdem sie in der Bundesliga nicht über den 12. Platz hinausgekommen waren. Am Mittwoch wurde der Transfer von den Augsburgern offiziell gemacht. Wagner wird im Anschluss an die UEFA Nations League Finals seine Arbeit in Augsburg starten (nih/sda/dpa)

Jungstar Yamal verlängert bis 2031 bei Barça
Barcelonas Jungstar Lamine Yamal hat sich wie erwartet langfristig an den FC Barcelona gebunden. Der 17-jährige Spanier unterschrieb einen neuen Vertrag bis Sommer 2031, wie der Klub mitteilte. Yamals ursprünglicher Kontrakt bei den Katalanen lief bis Juni 2026. Sein Marktwert wird auf 180 Millionen Euro taxiert. Yamal ist bereits Europameister und gewann mit Barcelona in dieser Saison das Double.

Sein Grundgehalt soll 15 Millionen Euro betragen und könne aufgrund von leistungsbezogenen Bonuszahlungen auf bis zu 20 Millionen Euro ansteigen, wie es heisst. Damit würde er in der klubinternen Gehaltsliste hinter Robert Lewandowski und Frenkie de Jong den dritten Platz einnehmen. (nih/sda/dpa)

Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸
Alter: 17
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 180 Millionen Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 55 Spiele, 18 Tore, 25 Assists
Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side&#039;s first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelon ...
Bild: keystone
Hakan Yakin verlässt Absteiger Schaffhausen
Trainer Hakan Yakin verlässt den in die Promotion League abgestiegenen FC Schaffhausen. Der 48-Jährige hat am 4. März Ciriaco Sforza abgelöst, brachte das Team aber nicht vom letzten Tabellenplatz in der Challenge League weg. Hakan Yakin war zuvor schon zweimal Cheftrainer der Schaffhauser gewesen. (nih/sda)
ARCHIVBILD ZUM TRAINERWECHSEL BEIM FC SCHAFFHAUSEN --- Der Assistenztrainer des FC Schaffhausen, Hakan Yakin vor dem Challenge League Meisterschaftsspiel zwischen dem SC Kriens und dem FC Schaffhausen ...
Bild: keystone
Jashari bei Topklubs auf dem Zettel
Ardon Jashari gewann mit Club Brügge den belgischen Pokal und wurde in der Liga als bestes Talent sowie als bester Spieler ausgezeichnet. Der 22-jährige Mittelfeldspieler, der im letzten Sommer für sechs Millionen Euro vom FC Luzern nach Belgien gewechselt war, zog mit seinen starken Leistungen das Interesse mehrerer Topklubs auf sich. Wie Sky-Insider Florian Plettenberg berichtet, haben Jashari nicht nur die Bundesligisten Borussia Dortmund und Leverkusen auf dem Radar, sondern auch Manchester City. Jashari hat noch einen Vertrag bis 2029, seine Ablösesumme dürfte gemäss dem Bericht mehr als 35 Millionen Euro betragen. (nih)

Ardon Jashari 🇨🇭
Alter: 22
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 25 Millionen Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 52 Spiele, 4 Tore, 6 Assists
Atalanta v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League BERGAMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18 : Jashari Ardon midfielder of Club Brugge during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 knockout phase play-off match second leg ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Cédric Zesiger bleibt beim FC Augsburg
Nach anderthalb Jahren als Ergänzungsspieler beim VfL Wolfsburg wechselte Cédric Zesiger im Winter leihweise zum FC Augsburg, wo der 26-jährige Innenverteidiger glänzen konnte. In den ersten acht Spielen mit Zesiger blieb Augsburg ohne Gegentor, auch in der Folge war der fünffache Schweizer Nationalspieler gesetzt. Deshalb zog der Bundesligist nun die Kaufoption in Höhe von vier Millionen Euro. Der frühere YB-Profi unterschreibt in Augsburg bis 2029. (nih)

Cédric Zesiger 🇨🇭
Alter: 26
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 5,5 Millionen Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 23 Spiele, 2 Assists

FCSG lässt Chadrac Akolo ziehen
Der FC St.Gallen verlängert den Vertrag seines 30-jährigen Flügelspielers Chadrac Akolo nicht. Der Kongolese wechselte vor drei Jahren zum FCSG und wird den Klub mit dem Ablauf seines Vertrags in diesem Sommer verlassen, wie die St.Galler mitteilten. In der letzten Saison hatte Akolo noch 14 Tore in der Super League erzielt, in dieser kam er nur noch auf sechs, 2025 traf er gar nur noch einmal. (nih)

Chadrac Akolo 🇨🇩
Alter: 30
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 1,5 Millionen Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 43 Spiele, 8 Tore, 7 Assists

Fabian Rieder bleibt nicht in Stuttgart
Fabian Rieder bleibt wie erwartet nicht beim VfB Stuttgart. Drei Tage nach dem Cupsieg gab der Bundesligist bekannt, dass der Schweizer Nationalspieler zu Rennes zurückkehrt.

In den letzten Wochen hatte sich abgezeichnet, dass Stuttgart die Kaufoption für den ausgeliehenen früheren YB-Spieler nicht ziehen würde. Im Jahr 2025 kam Rieder nur noch sporadisch zum Einsatz und gehörte zuletzt im gegen Arminia Bielefeld gewonnenen Cupfinal nicht zum Kader.

Im ersten Saisonteil lief es Rieder besser als im zweiten. Bis im Januar gehörte der 23-Jährige zum erweiterten Kreis der Stammspieler. In der Bundesliga gelangen ihm ein Tor und vier Vorlagen, in der Champions League brillierte er insbesondere gegen seinen Berner Ex-Klub beim 5:1-Heimsieg mit drei Assists.

Beim französischen Erstligisten Rennes hat Rieder noch einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2027. Die Bretonen haben eine schwierige Saison mit drei verschiedenen Trainern hinter sich und belegten in der Ligue 1 nur Platz 12. (riz/sda)




Fabian Rieder 🇨🇭
Alter: 23
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 7 Millionen Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 33 Spiele, 2 Tore, 7 Assists
Werder Bremen trennt sich von Trainer Ole Werner
Der Bundesligist Werder Bremen trennt sich von Trainer Ole Werner, nachdem dieser eine Vertragsverlängerung abgelehnt hat. Der Nachfolger steht noch nicht fest, heisst es in einer Klub-Mitteilung.

Der 37-jährige Werner, der seit November 2021 in Bremen als Coach tätig war, führte die Norddeutschen zunächst in die Bundesliga zurück und etablierte sie dann dort. In den letzten beiden Saisons spielte Werder jeweils fernab von den Abstiegsrängen um die Europacup-Plätze.

Weil Werner eine Verlängerung seines im Sommer 2026 auslaufenden Vertrages ablehnte, entschieden sich die Bremer, den Erfolgscoach freizustellen. Man müsse auf dieser Position längerfristig planen, lautete die Begründung der Klub-Führung. Als heisser Kandidat für die Nachfolge von Werner gilt Elversbergs Trainer Horst Steffen, der mit seiner Mannschaft am Montagabend in der Barrage für den Aufstieg in die Bundesliga gescheitert ist. (riz/sda)


Markus Neumayr wird Assistenztrainer in Lausanne
Ludovic Magnin erhält bei Lausanne-Sport einen neuen Assistenten. Die Waadtländer verpflichten den Deutschen Markus Neumayr.

Wie der Klub mitteilte, wurde der 39-Jährige mit einem Einjahresvertrag ausgestattet. Neumayr hat in seiner Profikarriere über 100 Spiele in der Super League bestritten. Zuletzt war er neben seiner Tätigkeit als Experte bei blue Sport als Nachwuchstrainer beim FC Basel tätig. (riz/sda)
Lucerne&#039;s player Markus Neumayr celebrates the 1-0 during the Super League soccer match FC Lugano against FC Lucerne, at the Cornaredo stadium in Lugano, Saturday, July 23, 2016. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Pre ...
Bild: TI-PRESS
Ten Hag folgt bei Leverkusen auf Alonso
Granit Xhaka und Leverkusen haben einen neuen Trainer: Erik ten Hag folgt auf Double-Trainer Xabi Alonso. Der Ex-Coach von Ajax Amsterdam und Manchester United hat beim Bundesligisten einen Vertrag bis 2027 unterschrieben. «Mit Erik ten Hag setzen wir auf einen erfahrenen Trainer mit beeindruckenden sportlichen Erfolgen», sagt Sportchef Simon Rolfes dazu. Der 55-jährige Niederländer habe nicht nur mit seinen sechs Titeln mit Amsterdam seine Klasse bewiesen, sondern «auch durch die anschliessenden Erfolge mit Manchester United unter teils schwierigen Bedingungen». Mit den Red Devils gewann ten Hag den FA Cup und den Ligacup. Zudem würden sich seine Vorstellungen gemäss Rolfes mit jenen von Leverkusen decken. (nih)

Offiziell: Xabi Alonso folgt bei Real Madrid auf Ancelotti
Xabi Alonso ist der neue Trainer von Real Madrid. Der 43 Jahre alte ehemalige Profi der Königlichen übernimmt den Posten bereits zum 1. Juni und damit vor der Klub-Weltmeisterschaft, bei der Real Madrid auch antreten wird. Das Turnier mit 32 Vereinen findet von 14. Juni bis 13. Juli in den USA statt.

Alonso unterzeichnete einen Vertrag über drei Jahre, er ist nun gültig bis zum 30. Juni 2028. Er soll am Montag vorgestellt werden. Der Erfolgscoach von Bayer Leverkusen wird damit wie erwartet die Nachfolge von Carlo Ancelotti antreten. (abu/sda)


Sportchef Weiler verlässt Servette
René Weilers Weg an die Spitze der sportlichen Leitung des Servette FC dauerte nur eine Saison. Der Genfer Klub hat am Sonntagmorgen den Rücktritt des Zürchers offiziell bekannt gegeben.

«Diese Entscheidung folgt auf strukturelle Entwicklungen innerhalb der Organisation des Klubs, die zu unterschiedlichen Visionen geführt haben», schrieben die Genfer in einer Mitteilung. René Weiler war im Sommer 2023 nach Genf zurückgekehrt, um die Nachfolge von Alain Geiger auf der Trainerbank anzutreten. Nachdem er den Servette FC ins Achtelfinal der Conference League und zum Sieg im Schweizer Cup geführt hatte, entschied sich der Zürcher, seinen Trainerposten aufzugeben und die Rolle des Sportchefs zu übernehmen. (abu/sda)
Rene Weiler, coach of Servette FC, reacts during the Swiss Cup final soccer match between Servette FC and FC Lugano, at the Wankdorf stadium in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Antho ...
Bild: keystone
Basel verlängert mit Albian Ajeti
Albian Ajeti bleibt beim FC Basel. Der 28-jährige Stürmer verlängerte seinen im Sommer auslaufenden Vertrag um drei Jahre bis 2028. Ajeti kehrte 2024 zum zweiten Mal zu seinem Ausbildungsverein zurück und steuerte in der ersten Meister-Saison seit 2017 bis vor dem letzten Spieltag insgesamt neun Tore bei. (abu/sda)

Bayern-Präsident Hainer bestätigt Wirtz' Absage
Florian Wirtz wechselt definitiv nicht von Bayer Leverkusen zu Bayern München. «Max Eberl hat mich informiert, dass Florian Wirtz wohl zu Liverpool tendiert. Wie das dann mit Leverkusen weitergeht, kann ich nicht sagen», sagte Bayerns Präsident Herbert Hainer laut «Abendzeitung» bei einem Fanfest und bestätigte die Absage des 22-jährigen Offensivspielern an den deutschen Rekordmeister.

Falls sich der englische Meister Liverpool mit Bayer auf die geforderte Ablöse von 150 Millionen Euro einigen kann, wird Wirtz künftig in der Premier League statt der Bundesliga auflaufen. Sein Vertrag mit Leverkusen ist noch bis im Sommer 2027 gültig. Der Spieler selbst soll sich laut übereinstimmenden Medienberichten nach guten Gesprächen mit Liverpools Trainer Arne Slot mit den Reds bereits über einen Transfer geeinigt haben. (hkl/sda/dpa)
epa12109909 Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen applauds to supporters after the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, 17 May 2025. EPA/CHRISTOPHER ...
Bild: keystone
Zürich lässt Gbamin ziehen
Der FC Zürich verlängert den auslaufenden Vertrag mit dem im Februar verpflichteten Mittelfeldspieler Jean-Philippe Gbamin nicht. Zudem teilte der Klub mit, dass Fernand Gouré, Doron Leidner und Mohammad Mahmoud nach Ablauf ihrer Leihverträge zu ihren Stammvereinen zurückkehren. (sda)
Jean-Philippe Gbamin (FCZ), gauche, lutte pour le ballon avec Mohcine Bouriga (SIO), droite, lors de la rencontre de football de Swiss Super League entre le FC Sion, SIO, et le Zuerich, FCZ, ce samedi ...
Bild: keystone
Knall in Augsburg: Sportchef Jurendic muss gehen
Nach dem enttäuschenden Saisonende mit nur einem Punkt aus den letzten fünf Spielen trennt sich der FC Augsburg von Trainer Jess Thorup und Sportdirektor Marinko Jurendic. Die Schwaben beendeten die Saison auf Platz 12 der Bundesliga. Der 47-jährige Schweizer Jurendic übernahm im August 2023 als Sportdirektor und installierte Thorup wenige Monate später. Nach zwei Jahren müssen beide ihren Hut nehmen.

Zuvor hatte Jurendic drei Jahre lang beim FC Zürich als Sportchef geamtet und mit dem Schweizer Klub 2021/22 die Meisterschaft gefeiert. (nih)
ARCHIV - 04.10.2024, Bayern, Augsburg: Fußball: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg - Bor. Mönchengladbach, 6. Spieltag, WWK-Arena. Augsburgs Sportdirektor Marinko Jurendic steht vor dem Spiel im Stadion. (zu dpa ...
Bild: keystone
Real Madrid verabschiedet Trainer Carlo Ancelotti
Was schon länger bekannt war, macht Real Madrid jetzt offiziell: Die Ära Ancelotti geht zu Ende. «Real Madrid und Carlo Ancelotti haben eine Einigung erzielt, um seine Zeit als Trainer von Real Madrid zu beenden», teilte der Champions-League-Rekordsieger mit. «Unser Verein möchte einer der ganz grossen Legenden von Real Madrid und des Weltfussballs seinen Dank und seine Zuneigung aussprechen», hiess es weiter in der Mitteilung.

Am Montag soll nach Informationen der spanischen Sportzeitung «Marca» die Ankunft des Ancelotti-Nachfolgers Xabi Alonso verkündet werden, der von Leverkusen nach Madrid wechseln soll.

Auch Ancelotti, der Trainer der brasilianischen Nationalelf wird, meldete sich nach seiner zweiten Amtszeit bei Real mit einem emotionalen Post auf der Plattform X zu Wort. «Heute trennen sich unsere Wege erneut. Heute nehme ich wieder jeden einzelnen Moment, den ich in dieser wunderbaren zweiten Etappe als Trainer von Real Madrid erlebt habe, mit in meinem Herzen», schrieb der Italiener. «Jetzt beginnt ein neues Abenteuer, aber meine Bindung zu Real Madrid ist ewig. Bis bald, Madridistas.»

Der 65-Jährige war zuerst von 2013 bis 2015 und dann von 2021 an Trainer von Real Madrid. In dieser Zeit gewann er unter anderem dreimal die Champions League, zweimal die spanische Meisterschaft und zweimal den spanischen Cup. (nih/sda/dpa)
Ein halbes Dutzend muss den FC Lugano verlassen
Der FC Lugano trennt sich von einem halben Dutzend Spielern aus dem Super-League-Kader. Nicht verlängert werden die Verträge mit dem Tschechen Roman Macek, den Argentiniern Milton Valenzuela und Ignacio Aliseda, dem Polen Kacper Przybylko sowie mit Boris Babic und Allan Arigoni. (riz/sda)


Arsenal an Rodrygo interessiert
Wie Sky Sport berichtet, ist Arsenal daran interessiert, Rodrygo zu verpflichten. Der 24-Jährige kam bei Real Madrid zum Ende der Saison immer zu weniger Einsatzzeit. Rodrygo hat bei den Königlichen noch einen Vertrag bis 2028 und Real fordert um die 80 Millionen Euro für den Brasilianer.

Rodrygo wechselte 2018 für 45 Millionen Euro vom brasilianischen Verein Santos nach Madrid und gewann mit den Madrilenen dreimal die spanische Meisterschaft und konnte sich über zwei Champions-League-Titel freuen. In der laufenden Saison erzielte Rodrygo 13 Tore. (riz)
Real Madrid&#039;s Rodrygo catches a ball during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April ...
Bild: keystone
Rodrygo 🇧🇷
Alter: 24 Jahre
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 100 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 50 Spiele, 13 Tore, 10 Assists
Dereck Kutesa wechselt zu AEK Athen
Dereck Kutesa verlässt Servette zum Saisonende. Der 27-jährige Stürmer, mit 15 Treffern zweitbester Torschütze der Super League, wechselt nach Griechenland.

In einem Video, das der Genfer Klub veröffentlicht hat, verabschiedet sich der 27-jährige Stürmer von den Fans. Der Verein habe ihm die Erfüllung mehrerer Träume ermöglicht, so Kutesa. Er wurde bei Servette zum Profi, gewann im letzten Jahr den Cup und wurde zudem erstmals für die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft nominiert.

Kutesa, der neben diversen Stationen in der Schweiz bisher bei Stade Reims in Frankreich und Zulte Waregem in Belgien gespielt hat, bleibt in einer «Super League» - neu der griechischen. Er stösst zu AEK Athen, das die Saison hinter Meister Olympiakos Piräus, Panathinaikos Athen und PAOK Thessaloniki auf dem 4. Platz abgeschlossen hat. (riz/sda)


20:30
Barça verlängert vorzeitig mit Erfolgstrainer Flick
Nach der erfolgreichen Saison mit dem Gewinn von gleich drei Trophäen hat Trainer Hansi Flick seinen Vertrag beim FC Barcelona vorzeitig um ein Jahr bis im Sommer 2027 verlängert. Das teilte der spanische Meister am Mittwoch mit und würdigte die Arbeit des ehemaligen Bundestrainers: «Die Begeisterung, die der Deutsche in seinem ersten Jahr als Trainer in den Verein brachte, hat den FC Barcelona erneut zu einem gefürchteten Rivalen in Europa gemacht.»
epa12108904 FC Barcelona&#039;s head coach Hansi Flick during the press conference held after the training of the team held at Sant Joan Despi Sports Complex in Barcelona, Spain on 17 May 2025. FC Bar ...
Bild: keystone
Der frühere Bayern-Trainer ist seit Saisonbeginn Coach der Katalanen und führte den Klub zum Meistertitel, zum Cupsieg und zum Gewinn des spanischen Supercups. In der Champions League schied Barça in den Halbfinals gegen Inter Mailand nach zwei spektakulären Spielen aus. (sda)
20:23
Malone verlässt Basel definitiv
Maurice Malone kehrt nach einem einjährigen Leihgeschäft nicht mehr zum FC Basel zurück. Austria Wien hat für den 24-jährigen deutschen Offensivspieler, der in Basel noch einen bis 2027 gültigen Vertrag besass, die Kaufoption gezogen. Dies vermeldeten die beiden Klubs am Mittwoch, ohne dabei Angaben über die finanziellen Modalitäten des Transfers zu machen. (sda)
Maurice Malone
Bild: FC Basel 1893 / Luca Cavegn
FCB-Trainer Celestini: «Getafe ist mein Zuhause»
Der Vertrag von Fabio Celestini läuft noch bis 2026. Und dennoch ist nicht klar, ob der Meistercoach auch in der kommenden Saison den FC Basel trainiert. Zwar würde die sportliche Führung in Person von Präsident David Degen und Sportchef Daniel Stucki gerne mit Celestini weitermachen, doch würde der gerne einmal in einer Top-5-Liga arbeiten – und bekommt dazu womöglich bald Gelegenheit.

Gemäss dem spanischen Radiosender «Cope» habe Celestinis Ex-Klub Getafe Kontakt aufgenommen. Der FCB-Coach soll den aktuellen 13. der Primera División dann übernehmen, wenn Getafe-Trainer José Bordalás zum FC Sevilla wechselt, wo der 61-Jährige im Gespräch ist.

Celestini selbst dementiert den Kontakt mit Getafe gegenüber der «Marca» nicht. Er sagt: «Es ist mein Zuhause, ich habe es sehr gerne, ich kann nichts anderes sagen. Es ist immer eine Freude, wenn solche Dinge erwähnt werden, aber ich bin momentan darauf fokussiert, den Cup mit Basel zu gewinnen.» Celestini sei allerdings nicht der einzige Trainer auf der Liste von Getafe, der 49-Jährige habe zudem weitere Angebote aus den Niederlanden und Italien. (bzbasel)
Cheftrainer Fabio Celestini (FCB) im Fussball Schweizer Cup Halbfinal-Spiel zwischen dem FC Basel und dem FC Lausanne-Sport, am Sonntag, 27. April 2025 im St. Jakob-Park in Basel. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Chris ...
Bild: keystone
Ex-Sion-Profi Cunha fast mit ManUnited einig
Der Wechsel von Wolverhampton-Stürmer Matheus Cunha zu Manchester United steht kurz bevor. Wie Sky berichtet, werden die Red Devils die Ausstiegsklausel in Höhe von rund 74 Millionen Euro betätigen und den 25-jährigen Brasilianer, der in der Saison 2017/18 beim FC Sion spielte, verpflichten. Cunha sei begeistert von der Möglichkeit, für Manchester United zu spielen und entschied sich deshalb unter anderem gegen Arsenal, Aston Villa und Klubs aus Saudi-Arabien. (nih)

Matheus Cunha 🇧🇷
Alter: 25 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 34 Spiele, 17 Tore, 6 Assists
Wolverhampton Wanderers&#039; Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring their side&#039;s first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at M ...
Bild: keystone
Zu teuer: ManCity verabschiedet sich aus Wirtz-Poker
Der erste Klub hat sich aus dem Tauziehen um das deutsche Supertalent Florian Wirtz verabschiedet. Wie die BBC berichtet, sei der Leverkusen-Spielmacher Manchester City zu teuer. Die Transferkosten könnten sich inklusive Gehalt auf bis zu 300 Millionen Euro belaufen, was sich in den Augen des Scheichklubs angeblich nicht lohne. Damit bleiben vor allem Bayern München und der FC Liverpool als grosse Interessenten an Wirtz übrig. Obwohl es ManCity nicht an finanziellen Mitteln mangelt, nehmen die Skyblues nicht zum ersten Mal aus Kostengründen Abstand von einer Verpflichtung. So war dies unter anderem bereits bei Harry Kane der Fall, als sich ManCity dann für den günstigeren Erling Haaland entschied. 2019 bevorzugten sie Rodri gegenüber unter anderem Frenkie de Jong. (nih)

Florian Wirtz 🇩🇪
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 140 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 45 Spiele, 16 Tore, 15 Assist
Leverkusen&#039;s Florian Wirtz reacts disappointed during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, April 12, 2025 ...
Bild: keystone
Real Madrid verpflichtet Huijsen
Real Madrid verstärkt seine Abwehr mit dem spanischen Nationalspieler Dean Huijsen. Der 20-jährige Innenverteidiger unterschrieb einen ab Anfang Juni für fünf Jahre gültigen Vertrag, wie der spanische Klub vermeldet.

Der 1,95 m grosse Huijsen schaffte in der aktuellen Saison bei Bournemouth in der Premier League den Durchbruch und kam in diesem Jahr zu seinen ersten Einsätzen für das spanische Nationalteam. Die Ablösesumme für den spanisch-niederländischen Doppelbürger beträgt die vertraglich festgeschriebenen 50 Millionen Pfund (ca. 55 Mio. Franken), wie Bournemouth festhielt. Huijsen steht Real Madrid mit dem zukünftigen Trainer Xabi Alonso bereits für die Klub-WM (14. Juni bis 13. Juli) zur Verfügung. (ram/sda)

Dean Huijsen 🇪🇸
Alter: 20 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 42 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 34 Spiele, 3 Tore
epa11970030 A handout photo made available by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) of Spanish national soccer team&#039;s Dean Huijsen arriving at Las Rozas Sport City in Madrid, Spain, 17 Mar ...
Bild: keystone
Morandi wechselt anscheinend zu Servette
GC-Topskorer Giotto Morandi wird gemäss Blick-Informationen ab nächster Saison für Servette auflaufen. Anscheinend hat der 26-Jährige bei den Grenats einen drei Jahresvertrag unterschrieben.

Auch ist Morandi wie der Blick berichtet bei GC suspendiert worden und ist auf dem Campus des Rekordmeisters nicht weiter erwünscht. Sein letztes Spiel bestritt Morandi am letzten Samstag gegen den FC Zürich im Stadtderby. Der offensive Mittelfeldspieler bestritt insgesamt 157 Spiele für die Hoppers. (riz)

Giotto Morandi 🇨🇭
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 900'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 29 Spiele, 6 Tore, 7 Assists
Tobias Schaettin (FCW), links, kaempft um den Ball mit Giotto Morandi (GC), rechts, im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Swiss Super League zwischen Grasshopper Club Zuerich, GC, und Winterthur, FCW, i ...
Bild: keystone
Früherer YB-Junior Seydoux zurück in der Schweiz
Der Schweizer Aussenverteidiger Léo Seydoux kehrt nach viereinhalb Jahren im Ausland in die Heimat zurück. Der ehemalige YB-Junior wechselt auf die kommende Saison zu Neuchâtel Xamax in die Challenge League.

Seydoux hat seit seinem Abgang in Bern vorerst in der zweithöchsten Liga in Belgien gespielt und ist nun in den Niederlanden tätig. Derzeit bestreitet der 27-jährige Freiburger mit Dordrecht die Aufstiegs-Playoffs. (nih/sda)

Léo Seydoux 🇨🇭
Alter: 27 Jahre
Position: Rechtsverteidiger
Marktwert: 400'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 36 Spiele, 1 Tor

Nicht wegen ManCity – Familie Wirtz reiste wegen Liverpool nach England
Der Poker um Leverkusens Supertalent Florian Wirtz wird immer heisser. Nach Berichten über eine Einigung mit Bayern München reiste die Familie Wirtz am Dienstag nach England. Ein Treffen mit den Verantwortlichen von Manchester City sei der Grund, wurde vermutet. Wie Sky mit Bezug auf Quellen in der Familie des 22-jährigen Mittelfeldspielers nun berichtet, sei der Grund jedoch ein anderer Klub: der FC Liverpool. So habe auch der englische Meister grosses Interesse an Wirtz, jedoch sei die vom Bundesligisten geforderte Ablöse in Höhe von 150 Millionen Euro womöglich ein Hindernis. Weder Vater und Berater Hans-Joachim Wirtz noch Liverpool bestätigten ein Treffen gegenüber des Online-Mediums. (nih)

Florian Wirtz 🇩🇪
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 140 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 44 Spiele, 16 Tore, 15 Assist
epa12091920 Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany, 11 May 2025. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF ...
Bild: keystone
Bayerns Eric Dier wechselt zu Monaco
Der langjährige englische Nationalspieler Eric Dier wechselt wie erwartet vom FC Bayern zum französischen Erstligisten AS Monaco. Das gab der Klub aus dem Fürstentum am Mittwochabend bekannt. In Monaco unterschreibt Dier, dessen Vertrag in München nach zwei Jahren ausgelaufen war, bis 2028. Er wechselt also ablösefrei. (nih/t-online)

Eric Dier 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 31
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 8 Millionen Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 27 Spiele, 3 Tore, 1 Assist
Rieder wird Stuttgart wahrscheinlich verlassen müssen
Fabian Rieder wird nach dieser Saison vermutlich nicht mehr für den VfB Stuttgart auflaufen. Wie der Blick vermeldet, wird der VfB die Kaufoption für den Schweizer nicht ziehen und somit müsste Rieder zurück zu Stade Rennes in die Ligue 1.

Nach einem guten Start bei Stuttgart kam Rieder seit November immer weniger zum Zug und konnte auch nicht mehr mit überzeugenden Leistungen glänzen. Eine Verpflichtung des 23-Jährigen würde den VfB aufgrund der abgemachten Kaufoption beim Leihvertrag 14 Millionen Franken kosten, was klar höher als der aktuelle Marktwert von Rieder ist.

Im Sommer 2023 wechselte das junge Talent für 15 Millionen von YB in die französische Liga zu Rennes, nach einem enttäuschenden Jahr wurde der 18-fache Nationalspieler im letzten Jahr an den VfB ausgeliehen. Mit Stuttgart hat Rieder Ende Monat die Chance, den DFB-Pokal zu gewinnen. Im Final treffen die Schwaben auf Arminia Bielefeld. (riz)
Fabian Rieder (VfB) in action during the Uefa Champions League soccer match between Germany&#039;s VfB Stuttgart and Switzerland&#039;s BSC Young Boys, at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesda ...
Bild: keystone
Fabian Rieder 🇨🇭
Alter: 23
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 7 Millionen Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 33 Spiele, 2 Tore, 7 Assists
Mirlind Kryeziu und Ifeanyi Mathew verlassen den FCZ
Der FC Zürich bestätigt in einer Mitteilung die Abgänge von Mirlind Kryeziu und Ifeanyi Mathew zum Ende dieser Saison. Beide spielten schon seit Monaten keine Rolle mehr in der Planung des FCZ, nachdem sie Angebote zur Verlängerung der auslaufenden Verträge abgelehnt hatten.

Der kosovarische Nationalspieler Kryeziu spielt seit Juniorenzeiten für den FC Zürich und wurde mit ihm 2018 Cupsieger und 2022 Meister. Der Nigerianer Mathew stiess im Februar 2022 zum FCZ und schoss im März 2024 im Heimspiel gegen YB nach zehn Sekunden das schnellste Tor in der Geschichte des Klubs. Beide verlassen den Klub ablösefrei. (nih/sda)

Mirlind Kryeziu 🇽🇰
Alter: 28
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 300'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 25 Spiele, 2 Tore,2 Assists
Mirlind Kryeziu (FCZ) jubelt nach dem Sieg im Fussball Schweizer Cup Achtelfinal zwischen dem Grasshopper Club Zuerich, GC, und dem Zuerich, FCZ, im Stadion Letzigrund, am Dienstag, 3. Dezember 2024 i ...
Bild: keystone
Ifeanyi Mathew 🇳🇬
Alter: 28
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 1 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 28 Spiele, 2 Tore,2 Assists
William Le Pogam (YS), gauche, lutte pour le ballon avec Ifeanyi Mathew (FCZ), droite, lors de la rencontre de football de Super League entre Yverdon Sport FC et FC Zuerich le samedi 20 juillet 2024 a ...
Bild: keystone
Kehrt Ronaldo in seine Heimat zurück?
Die Zeit von Cristiano Ronaldo in der Wüste könnte sich dem Ende entgegen neigen. Wie diverse Medien berichten, soll Sporting Lissabon interessiert sein, seinen einstigen Junior zurück in die Heimat zu holen, um den vor dem Absprung stehenden Viktor Gyökeres zu ersetzen. Und auch der 40-jährige Stürmer soll einer Rückkehr in seine Heimat nicht abgeneigt sein. Ronaldos Vertrag beim Saudi-Klub Al-Nassr läuft in diesem Sommer aus und Vertragsverhandlungen wurden vorübergehend auf Eis gelegt. (abu)

Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
Alter: 40
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 12 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 39 Spiele, 33 Tore
Al-Nassr FC vs Kawasaki Frontale - AFC Champions League Elite Semi Finals JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - April 30: Cristiano Ronaldo of Team Al-Nassr FC during the AFC Champions League Elite Semi Finals match ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Fix: Ancelotti übernimmt Brasilien
Carlo Ancelotti verlässt nach der zu Ende gehenden Saison Real Madrid. Der Italiener wird wie erwartet Nationalcoach in Brasilien, wie der südamerikanische Verband meldet.

Ancelottis Abgang in Madrid ist keine Überraschung mehr. Entsprechende Mutmassungen haben schon lange die Runde gemacht. Erster Anwärter auf die Nachfolge des bald 66-jährigen früheren Internationalen ist Xabi Alonso. Ancelotti verlässt die Königlichen nach einer enttäuschenden Saison, die aller Voraussicht nach ohne Titel enden wird. Die Vereinbarung mit dem Italiener hätte noch ein Jahr Gültigkeit gehabt.

Gleichwohl kann Ancelotti auf eine erfolgreiche zweite Amtszeit bei Real zurückblicken. In den vier Jahren hat er das Team je zweimal zum Sieg in der Champions League und zum Meistertitel sowie zu einem Cupsieg geführt. Sein erstes Engagement hatte nach zwei Saisons vor zehn Jahren mit jenem einem Champions-League- und Meistertitel geendet. (ram/sda)
epa12091515 Real Madrid&#039;s head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 May 2025. EPA/Alberto ...
Bild: keystone
Leverkusen gibt grünes Licht für Wirtz-Abgang – für 150 Millionen Euro
Der Weggang von Florian Wirtz aus Leverkusen wird immer wahrscheinlicher. Bereits am Freitag berichtete die «Bild» von einer Einigung zwischen dem 22-Jährigen und dem FC Bayern. Jedoch sei der Zeitpunkt des Wechsels noch unklar. Bayern München sei nämlich wie auch Wirtz bereit, bis im nächsten Sommer zu warten, sollte Leverkusen den Offensivspieler nicht ziehen lassen wollen. Nun vermeldet «Sport1», dass die Verantwortlichen in Leverkusen das Preisschild festgelegt haben sollen. Diese soll bei rund 150 Millionen Euro liegen, damit Wirtz trotz Vertrags bis 2027 gehen darf. Aktuell sei es zwar unwahrscheinlich, dass der Rekordmeister dem zustimmt, völlig undenkbar sei es aber nicht. (nih)

Florian Wirtz 🇩🇪
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 140 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 44 Spiele, 16 Tore, 15 Assist
epa12091920 Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany, 11 May 2025. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF ...
Bild: keystone
Alonso hat wohl bei Real Madrid unterschrieben
Es ist schon länger ein offenes Geheimnis, dass Xabi Alonso bald bei Real Madrid an der Seitenlinie stehen soll. Nachdem er sich am Sonntag nach dem letzten Heimspiel mit Leverkusen von den Fans verabschiedet hat, soll er nun bei den Königlichen einen Vertrag bis 2028 unterschrieben haben. Dies berichtet Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano. So solle Alonso bereits mit zur Klub-WM in den USA reisen. (nih)
epa12091887 Head coach Xabi Alonso of Leverkusen is honoured and bid farewell at his last home game as coach for Leverkusen after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Bor ...
Bild: keystone
Wirtz anscheinend einig mit Bayern München
Wie die deutsche Zeitung Bild berichtet, hat sich Florian Wirtz mit Bayern München auf einen Wechsel geeinigt.

Schon lange wird bei Florian Wirtz darüber spekuliert, dass er von Bayer Leverkusen zum deutschen Rekordmeister wechseln wird. Nun soll mit der Einigung zwischen Spielern und dem möglichen zukünftigen Verein der erste Schritt gemacht worden sein. Allerdings gab es bisher noch keine Verhandlungen zwischen den beiden Vereinen. Bei Leverkusen hat Wirtz noch einen Vertrag bis 2027. (riz)

Florian Wirtz 🇩🇪
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 140 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 43 Spiele, 16 Tore, 13 Assist
Leverkusen&#039;s Florian Wirtz ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin ...
Bild: keystone
Alonso wird wahrscheinlich neuer Trainer bei Real Madrid
Lange Zeit wurde darüber spekuliert, dass Xabi Alonso nach dieser Saison das Traineramt bei Real Madrid übernehmen wird. Wie die spanische Zeitung «Marca» am Freitagmorgen berichtet, wird Alonso nach dieser Spielzeit von Bayer Leverkusen zu Real Madrid wechseln. Den Medienberichten zufolge wird der Spanier einen Vertrag bis 2028 unterschreiben.

Am Freitagnachmittag hat nun Xabi Alonso bestätigt das er Leverkusen nach dieser Saison verlassen wird: «Diese Woche haben der Klub und ich beschlossen, dass diese beiden Spiele die letzten für mich als Bayer-Leverkusen-Trainer sein werden.» Allerdings wollte Alonso noch nicht sagen, welches seine nächste Station sein wird: «Es ist nicht der Moment, darüber zu sprechen.»

Bereits als Spieler war der 43-Jährige bei den Königlichen aktiv und wurde im Jahr 2014 Champions-League-Sieger. Nun wird er die Nachfolge von Erfolgstrainer Carlo Ancelotti antreten. Bei Bayer Leverkusen steht Alonso seit 2022 an der Seitenlinie und gewann letztes Jahr ungeschlagen die deutsche Bundesliga. Noch heute soll die offizielle Bestätigung erfolgen, das deutsche Fussballmagazin Kicker hat bereits vermeldet, dass Alonso die Spieler von Leverkusen über den Wechsel informiert hat. (riz)
Alena Bienz wechselt zu Freiburg
Nach drei Jahren in Köln zieht Alena Bienz weiter. Die Schweizer Nationalspielerin wechselt im Sommer innerhalb der Bundesliga zu Freiburg.

Über Vertragsinhalte haben beide Klubs Stillschweigen vereinbart, wie die Breisgauerinnen auf ihrer Website schreiben. In Freiburg trifft die Luzernerin mit Svenja Fölmli, Julia Stierli und Leela Egli auf drei Landsfrauen.

Die 22-jährige Bienz wechselte im Sommer 2022 von Luzern nach Köln, wo sie sich schnell als Stammspielerin etablierte. In dieser Saison kam sie für den Tabellenzehnten der Bundesliga in 20 von 21 Ligapartien zum Einsatz. (nih/sda)

Alena Bienz 🇨🇭
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Mittelfeld
Bilanz 2024/25: 24 Spiele, 1 Tor, 1 Assist

Ancelotti und Real Madrid einigen sich wohl auf Vertragsende
Carlo Ancelotti und Real Madrid haben sich angeblich auf eine Vertragsauflösung geeinigt. Dies berichtet «The Athletic». So werde der Italiener die Königlichen nach dieser Saison verlassen, an die Klub-WM wird der 65-Jährige das Team bereits nicht mehr begleiten. Eigentlich wäre sein Vertrag noch bis 2026 gültig gewesen. Noch seien zwar einige Formalitäten zu klären, doch solle das Aus noch vor Saisonende kommuniziert werden – womöglich bereits nach dem Clasico vom nächsten Wochenende.

Damit wäre Ancelottis Weg zu Brasiliens Nationalteam frei. Zuletzt gab es aber auch Gerüchte über Interesse aus Saudi-Arabien. Als Favorit für seine Nachfolge in Madrid gilt Leverkusens Xabi Alonso. (nih)
Real Madrid&#039;s head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 4, 2025. ...
Bild: keystone
GC entlässt Sportchef Schwarz
Knall beim Rekordmeister: Der Grasshopper Club Zürich entlässt Sportchef Stephan Schwarz, dies vermeldet der Blick am Montagnachmittag. Schwarz kam erst vor etwas mehr als einem Jahr zu GC und muss nun seinen Posten bereits räumen.

Trotz den zuletzt schwachen Leistungen und gleich zwei Niederlagen in Serie gegen den direkten Konkurrenten Winterthur bleibt Tomas Oral auf der Trainerbank der Hoppers. GC befindet sich aktuell in akuter Abstiegsgefahr und hat gleich viele Punkte auf dem Konto wie Schlusslicht Winterthur, noch sind in der Super League vier Spiele zu absolvieren. (riz)
Stephan Schwarz, Sportchef des Grasshopper Club Zuerich, links, und Tomas Oral, neuer Cheftrainer des Grasshopper Club Zuerich, rechts, waehrend einer Medienkonferenz zu seiner Vorstellung, am Diensta ...
Bild: keystone
Trent Alexander-Arnold verlässt im Sommer Liverpool
20 Jahre sind genug! Der englische Internationale Trent Alexander-Arnold teilt auf seinem «X-Account» mit, dass er im Sommer den FC Liverpool verlässt.

«Nach 20 Jahren beim FC Liverpool ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt gekommen, um zu bestätigen, dass ich den Klub Ende Saison verlasse», schreibt der 26-jährige Verteidiger. Wohin es ihn ziehen wird, verriet er nicht. Gerüchteweise steht ein Wechsel zu Real Madrid zur Diskussion.

Auch der FC Liverpool, der neue Meister in England, bestätigte den Abgang von Alexander-Arnold. Er sei als Sechsjähriger in die Liverpool-Academy gekommen, habe mit 17 in der 1. Mannschaft debütiert und seither acht Titel mit dem Klub gewonnen, so Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gilt dank seiner Schnelligkeit und seiner Technik als einer der allerbesten Verteidiger der Welt. (riz/sda)

Steven Zuber verlängert beim FCZ bis 2027
Der 33-jährige Steven Zuber hat beim FC Zürich für ein weiteres Jahr unterschrieben. Zuber kam im Winter von AEK Athen zum Super-League-Klub und sorgte aufgrund seiner GC-Vergangenheit für grosse Diskussionen in den Fanlagern beider Zürcher Vereine. Nun verlängert der Mittelfeldspieler seinen Vertrag bis 2027, wie der FCZ mitteilt. «Für mich war es wichtig, dass ich an einem Ort bin, an dem ich mich wohlfühle, mich weiterentwickeln und stetig dazu lernen kann. Dies ist beim FCZ definitiv der Fall, deshalb habe ich meinen Vertrag früher als angedacht verlängert», erklärte Zuber. Ausserdem bereite ihm die Arbeit mit den jungen Spielern sehr viel Freude. Trotz seiner sieben Tore in den bisher 16 Spielen verpasste Zuber mit dem FCZ die Meisterrunde der Super League. (nih)

Steven Zuber 🇨🇭
Alter: 33 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 1,2 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 21 Spiele, 8 Tore, 1 Assist

Leverkusen hat den Nachfolger für Alonso angeblich gefunden
Rund um den Trainerposten bei Leverkusen verdichten sich die Hinweise auf eine baldige Entscheidung. Zwar schweigt Xabi Alonso weiterhin öffentlich zu seiner Zukunft, doch im Hintergrund scheint sich etwas zu bewegen.

Nach Informationen des «Kicker» soll sich Leverkusens Führungsriege nämlich bereits auf einen Nachfolger festgelegt haben: Erik ten Hag. Demnach sei man mit dem Niederländer, der zuletzt zwischen 2022 und Oktober 2024 Manchester United trainiert hat, in den Gesprächen schon weit vorangeschritten. Über eine möglicherweise bereits erzielte Einigung wird spekuliert. Weiter heisst es in dem Bericht, die Trainersuche sei «so gut wie geregelt».

Sky berichtet dagegen, dass es zwar konkrete Gespräche mit ten Hag gegeben habe, aber auch andere Kandidaten noch auf der Liste stehen sollen. (nih)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct ...
Bild: keystone
Lausanne bekommt wohl ManUnited-Juwel zur Leihe
Manchester United hat sich wohl das ablösefreie Juwel Enzo Kana-Biyik geschnappt. Der 18-jährige Stürmer mit auslaufendem Vertrag habe gemäss «Le Parisien» bereits bei den Red Devils unterschrieben. Auch Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtete von einer Einigung. Nachdem er zuletzt in der U19 von Le Havre gespielt hat, soll Kana-Biyik aber erst einmal an anderer Stelle Erfahrung sammeln. Und da kommt Lausanne-Sport ins Spiel. Der Franzose werde vorerst an den Super-League-Klub, der wie ManUnited dem Unternehmen INEOS gehört, ausgeliehen. (nih)

Enzo Kana-Biyik 🇫🇷
Alter: 18 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: k. A.
Bilanz 2024/25: 15 Spiele, 9 Tore, 1 Assist

Saudi-Wende bei von Brasilien erzürntem Ancelotti?
Eigentlich schien der Wechsel von Real-Madrid-Coach Carlo Ancelotti zu Brasiliens Nationalteam beschlossene Sache. Doch zuletzt gab es gegenteilige Berichte. So hiess es in spanischen Medien, dass der 65-jährige Italiener erzürnt sei, dass Details aus den Verhandlungen mit dem brasilianischen Verband konstant zur Presse durchgestochen wurden. Statt eines Engagements bei der Seleção, das weiterhin eine Option sein soll, prüfe er nun einen Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien. Dort winke ihm ein Angebot mit einem Gehalt von 50 Millionen Euro jährlich, ein konkreter Verein wird jedoch nicht genannt. (nih)
Selon les médias espagnols, Carlo Ancelotti va bien reprendre les rênes de la Seleçao
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
Ancelotti kurz vor Wechsel zu Seleção
Der Italiener Carlo Ancelotti wird wohl nicht mehr lange Trainer bei Real Madrid sein. Einen Tag nach der Niederlage im Cupfinal gegen den FC Barcelona berichten Sky und Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano, dass der 65-Jährige sehr nahe an einer Einigung mit dem brasilianischen Fussballverband sei. Ancelotti könnte die Königlichen demnach bereits vor Saisonende verlassen, um Brasiliens Nationalteam noch vor den nächsten Länderspielen im Juni zu übernehmen. Damit würde er Real Madrid nicht mehr an die Klub-WM führen und dem designierten Nachfolger Xabi Alonso Platz machen. (nih)
Real Madrid&#039;s head coach Carlo Ancelotti waits for the start of the Spanish Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, S ...
Bild: keystone
Marcel Koller in Ägypten entlassen
Der ägyptische Spitzenklub Al-Ahly hat sich am Samstag nach dem Ausscheiden im Halbfinal der afrikanischen Champions League von Trainer Marcel Koller getrennt. Der Zürcher stand schon seit einiger Zeit unter Beschuss, am Freitag schied Al-Ahly als Titelverteidiger in Kairo gegen die Mamelodi Sundowns aus Südafrika aufgrund der Auswärtstorregel aus.

Als Koller nach dem Schlusspfiff das Spielfeld verliess, wurde er von der Tribüne aus mit Wasserflaschen beworfen. Der ehemalige Trainer von unter anderen St. Gallen, GC, Basel, Bochum, Köln und der österreichischen Nationalmannschaft hatte Al-Ahly seit seinem Amtsantritt im Jahr 2022 zu mehreren Trophäen geführt, darunter zwei Champions-League-Titel und zwei Meisterschaften. (nih/sda/apa/reu)
Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller looks on before the FIFA Club World Cup semi final match between Al Ahly and Real Madrid at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. ...
Bild: keystone
Meisterheld Jamie Vardy verlässt Leicester City
«Auf Wiedersehen, GOAT!» Mit diesen Worten verabschiedet Leicester City seinen langjährigen Stürmer Jamie Vardy. Der wird den Klub nach «13 unglaublichen Jahren» verlassen, wie der 38-Jährige selbst verkündete. «Ich bin traurig, dass dieser Tag gekommen ist, aber ich wusste, dass es irgendwann so weit sein werde», sagte Vardy. Der 26-fache englische Nationalspieler gewann mit Leicester 2015/16 völlig überraschend die Premier League und 2021 den FA Cup. Nach dem erneuten Abstieg in die zweite Liga wird die Legende der «Foxes» den Verein im Sommer nach Ablauf seines Vertrags verlassen. (nih)
Analyse
Schon wieder steigen alle Aufsteiger ab – die Premier League hat ein grosses Problem
Jamie Vardy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 38 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 1 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 32 Spiele, 8 Tore, 3 Assists


Ex-Sion-Profi vor Wechsel zu ManUnited
Matheus Cunha, in der Saison 2017/18 beim FC Sion unter Vertrag, steht offenbar vor einem Wechsel zu Manchester United. Das berichten mehrere britische Medien, darunter die BBC und die «Daily Mail», übereinstimmend. Demnach könnte der brasilianische Stürmer von den Wolverhampton Wanderers durch eine Ausstiegsklausel in seinem Vertrag in Höhe von rund 73 Millionen Euro zu den Red Devils wechseln.

Der 25-Jährige erzielte in dieser Saison 14 Ligatreffer und könnte in den Augen der Verantwortlichen bei ManUnited genau der Knipser sein, den das Team von Ruben Amorim braucht. Rasmus Höjlund und Joshua Zirkzee konnten diese Rolle bisher nicht erfüllen. Angeblich sollen aber auch Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea und Newcastle an Cunha, der auch für die Bundesligisten Leipzig und Hertha BSC sowie Atlético Madrid aktiv war, interessiert sein. (nih/t-online)

Matheus Cunha 🇧🇷
Alter: 25 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 31 Spiele, 16 Tore, 4 Assists
Wolverhampton Wanderers&#039; Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring his side&#039;s second goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, at Molineux, ...
Bild: keystone
Tah wird Leverkusen verlassen
Nach zehn Jahren bei Bayer Leverkusen wird Jonathan Tah den Verein verlassen. Dies bestätigte der Abwehrspieler nach dem Spiel gegen St.Pauli. «Der Verein weiss darüber Bescheid. Und es ist wie die ganze Zeit auch schon alles sehr offen kommuniziert von mir», sagte Tah nach dem Unentschieden gegen den Aufsteiger.

Seit 2015 steht der 29-Jährige bei Bayer unter Vertrag und deutete bereits am Anfang der Saison an, dass er seinen auslaufenden Vertrag nicht verlängern wird. Den grössten Erfolg feierte Tah im letzten Jahr mit Leverkusen, damals konnte die Meisterschaft und der DFB-Pokal gewonnen werden. Wohin der deutsche Nationalspieler wechseln wird, ist noch unklar, als ein möglicher neuer Arbeitgeber gilt der FC Barcelona. (riz)

Jonathan Tah 🇩🇪
Alter: 29 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidigung
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 45 Spiele, 3 Tore
epa12003882 Leverkusen&#039;s Jonathan Tah in action during the DFB Cup semi final match between Arminia Bielefeld and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bielefeld, Germany, 01 April 2025. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDOR ...
Bild: keystone
Moubandje beendet Karriere
Der 21-fache Schweizer Nationalspieler François Moubandje hat seinen Rücktritt bekanntgegeben. Der 34-jährige Linksverteidiger war seit dem vergangenen Sommer ohne Verein, nachdem sein Vertrag beim FC Sion ausgelaufen war. «Meine Karriere zu beenden ist, als würde ich mich von einem Teil von mir verabschieden», schrieb er auf Instagram. «Aber im Grunde fühle ich, dass die Zeit reif ist.»

Moubandje, der an der EM 2016 und an der WM 2018 ohne Einsatz im Nati-Kader stand, lief in rund 300 Profispielen auf. Die Hälfte davon bestritt er für den FC Toulouse. (ram)
epa05866149 Swiss national soccer team defender Jacques Francois Moubandje poses before his team&#039;s training session at the Olympique de la Pontaise stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland, 23 March 2017 ...
Bild: EPA/KEYSTONE
Van Dijk bleibt in Liverpool
Dem FC Liverpool bleibt nach Mohamed Salah ein weiterer Schlüsselspieler erhalten. Verteidiger und Captain Virgil van Dijk unterschrieb für zwei weitere Jahre bei den «Reds».

«Ich bin sehr glücklich und stolz», liess der Niederländer verlauten. «Es ist ein Gefühl der Freude.» Der 33-Jährige wechselte 2018 von Southampton nach Liverpool, wo er 2019 die Champions League gewann, 2020 den Meistertitel und 2022 den FA Cup. (ram)

Virgil van Dijk 🇳🇱
Alter: 33 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidigung
Marktwert: 28 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 44 Spiele, 4 Tore
Hassane bleibt ein Grasshopper
Die Grasshoppers zogen die Kaufoption für den beninischen Nationalspieler Imourane Hassane. Die Mannschaft aus der Super League bindet den 21-jährigen defensiven Mittelfeldspieler bis 2028. Hassane stiess im Januar zu den Zürchern und kam bereits zu neun Einsätzen in der Meisterschaft. (nih/sda)

Imourane Hassane 🇧🇯
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Alter: 22 Jahre
Marktwert: 100'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 9 Spiele
Dirk Abels (GC), links, und Imourane Hassane (GC), rechts, im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Regular Season der Swiss Super League zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 und dem Grasshopper Club Zuerich im Stad ...
Bild: keystone
Mohamed Salah bleibt in Liverpool
Die Verhandlungen zwischen Mohamed Salah und dem FC Liverpool zogen sich lange hin. Zwischendurch sah es stark danach aus, dass der Ägypter die Reds im Sommer nach Ablauf seines Vertrags verlässt. Besonders aus Saudi-Arabien habe starkes Interesse bestanden. Doch nun hat Salah in Liverpool einen neuen Vertrag unterschrieben. Die genaue Laufzeit wurde nicht genannt, gemäss englischer Medien betrage sie aber zwei Jahre.

Salah, einst beim FC Basel gross geworden, spielt bereits seit acht Jahren an der Anfield Road und ist ein Publikumsliebling. Trainer Jürgen Klopp hatte den Ägypter von der AS Roma nach England geholt. In 394 Spielen traf er 243 Mal für Liverpool und steht damit an dritter Stelle der treffsichersten Spieler in der Klubgeschichte. Allein in dieser Saison kommt der 32-Jährige schon wieder auf 32 Tore, davon 27 in der Premier League. (nih/sda/dpa)

Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬
Position: Rechtsaussen
Alter: 32 Jahre
Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 45 Spiele, 32 Tore, 22 Assists
Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah runs during the EFL Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Britain Soccer ...
Bild: keystone

Gerüchte selber generieren:

Bastle dein eigenes, exklusives Gerücht mit unserem Transfer-Generator
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Das sind die 45 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt