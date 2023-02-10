Navigation
    19 situations que les parents ne comprennent que trop bien

    19 situations que les parents ne comprennent que trop bien

    Vous avez des enfants? Vous allez vous reconnaître. Vous n'en avez pas? Tenez, voici un article pour voir ce que ça donne (spoiler: tout n'est pas génial, mais tout n'est pas pourri non plus).
    10.02.2023, 06:16
    Cher utilisateur de watson: si les tweets de cet article n'apparaissent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour accéder à notre assistance informatique, servez-vous une tasse de café ou de thé et continuez ensuite à scroller.

    Ah oui, ça promet.

    Autocollants, enfant et chien. Qu'est-ce qui peut mal tourner?

    Comment les parents font du home office:

    Image
    bild: 9gag

    Ce moment où tout est à nouveau parfait:

    Allumez le son!

    Pour votre tout-petit qui n'aime pas les gâteaux:

    Quand deux se comprennent, même sans mots:

    Bravo pour le petit à gauche 😂

    Moi quand quelqu'un ouvre un paquet de chips:

    Quand papy est détective et garde les enfants:

    Quand vous commandez la baby-sitter sur Wish:

    Awww 😍

    Quand tu expliques aux petits à quel point l'inflation est élevée:

    Si vous ne savez toujours pas si vous voulez avoir des enfants:

    😂😂

    Quand on est juste très fatigué:

    Quand le pédiatre mérite une médaille:

    Quand tu viens de naître et que tout le monde t'embête déjà...

    Y a encore du boulot.

    (oli)

    Encore?

    Ces enfants réagissent au trailer du film La petite sirène et c'est trop mignon:

    Vidéo: watson

    Des enfants avec des lapins WTF:

    1 / 17
    Des enfants avec des lapins WTF
    source: imgur
