Coupe du monde, Iran: les caricatures de Trump de la semaine

Coupe du monde, Iran et 60 minutes: les caricatures de la semaine
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Bienvenue à la Coupe du monde
FIFA World Cup 2026. Cartoon for Dutch newspaper @trouw.nl: www.trouw.nl/cartoons/tje... #FIFA #ICE #WorldCup— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 5 juin 2026 à 08:59
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Le football selon ICE
Trump s'embourbe en Iran
La deadline de Trump
Trump's deadline for Iran. Today's cartoon by Fahd Bahady. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Hormuz #Iran #Trump— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 2 juin 2026 à 06:47
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Stratégie trumpiste au Moyen-Orient
Trump sermonne Netanyahou
#trump #netanyahou #liban #gaza #israel— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 08:23
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Bienvenue à Washington
No Experience Necessary — A cartoon by RJ Matson— The Contrarian (@contrariannews.org) 3 juin 2026 à 22:10
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A genoux sur la liberté
No comment Cartoon by: Darko Drljevic- Montenegro— Rita Valente (@ritavalente.bsky.social) 2 juin 2026 à 18:57
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La Chine a bien changé. Vraiment?
Faisons un petit pas de côté et sortons du Trumpistan trente secondes, pour apprécier cette caricature qui commémore les 37 ans du massacre de la place Tian'anmen.
Cartoon dedicating to the coming 37th anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre Published with The Age Monday— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 1 juin 2026 à 01:54
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Tic-tac-tic-tac
Retour au Trumpistan.
Pour le contexte: une lutte de pouvoir a lieu en ce moment au sein de CBS News, qui diffuse l'émission 60 minutes. La nouvelle direction de la chaîne est plus favorable à Donald Trump, a licencié des personnalités critiques du président.
🩸🩸🩸
CARTOON OF THE DAY (From @dennisgoris.bsky.social )— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 06:34
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Bari Weiss flingue à tout-va
#trump #bariweiss #60minutes #news #trump #scottpelley— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 3 juin 2026 à 22:23
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Bari Weiss, la nouvelle journaliste à la tête de CBS News depuis fin 2025, fait le ménage.
«Réparé»
60 Minutes Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 00:16
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Fox News, toujours là
Les fichiers Epstein, plus grand gratte-ciel du pays
The bigliest— Dennis Goris | Cartoons (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 19:12
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Traduit et adapté par acu
(dsc)