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Coupe du monde, Iran: les caricatures de Trump de la semaine

Coupe du monde, Iran et 60 minutes: les caricatures de la semaine

Votre actualité hebdomadaire du Trumpistan, à travers le regard des meilleurs caricaturistes. Cette semaine: la Coupe du monde de football, l'Iran et l'émission 60 minutes.
06.06.2026, 18:4806.06.2026, 18:48

Important, cher utilisateur de Watson: aucun tweet n'est présent dans cet article. Tu peux faire défiler la page (avec entrain, espérons-le) et profiter du contenu de Bluesky sans avoir besoin de notre assistance informatique. 😉

Bienvenue à la Coupe du monde

FIFA World Cup 2026. Cartoon for Dutch newspaper @trouw.nl: www.trouw.nl/cartoons/tje... #FIFA #ICE #WorldCup

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— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 5 juin 2026 à 08:59
N'hésitez pas à zoomer pour le détail.

Le football selon ICE

#ICEWorldCup

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— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 18:17

Trump s'embourbe en Iran

Sand Trap.

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— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 3 juin 2026 à 15:07
«Ça commence à devenir embêtant!»

La deadline de Trump

Trump's deadline for Iran. Today's cartoon by Fahd Bahady. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Hormuz #Iran #Trump

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 2 juin 2026 à 06:47
«Je manque de temps»

Stratégie trumpiste au Moyen-Orient

Newsday.com/matt

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— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 2 juin 2026 à 19:44
«Vous n'êtes pas là»

Trump sermonne Netanyahou

#trump #netanyahou #liban #gaza #israel

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— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 08:23

Bienvenue à Washington

No Experience Necessary — A cartoon by RJ Matson

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— The Contrarian (@contrariannews.org) 3 juin 2026 à 22:10
«Aucune expérience requise»

A genoux sur la liberté

No comment Cartoon by: Darko Drljevic- Montenegro

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— Rita Valente (@ritavalente.bsky.social) 2 juin 2026 à 18:57

La Chine a bien changé. Vraiment?

Faisons un petit pas de côté et sortons du Trumpistan trente secondes, pour apprécier cette caricature qui commémore les 37 ans du massacre de la place Tian'anmen.

Cartoon dedicating to the coming 37th anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre Published with The Age Monday

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— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 1 juin 2026 à 01:54
«Cela fait 37 ans. Regarde à quel point la Chine a évolué. Pourquoi tu te mets encore sur notre passage?»

Tic-tac-tic-tac

Retour au Trumpistan.

⏰ #60minutes

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— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 13:02
«Faire taire 60 minutes», la célèbre émission de reportages américaine.

Pour le contexte: une lutte de pouvoir a lieu en ce moment au sein de CBS News, qui diffuse l'émission 60 minutes. La nouvelle direction de la chaîne est plus favorable à Donald Trump, a licencié des personnalités critiques du président.

🩸🩸🩸

CARTOON OF THE DAY (From @dennisgoris.bsky.social )

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— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 06:34
«Elle ne tourne plus»
«C'est certainement un complot»

Bari Weiss flingue à tout-va

#trump #bariweiss #60minutes #news #trump #scottpelley

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— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 3 juin 2026 à 22:23
«Joli tir», dit Trump dans une poubelle, alors que 60 minutes, l'éthique, les valeurs, la vérité et l'intégrité gisent au sol.

Bari Weiss, la nouvelle journaliste à la tête de CBS News depuis fin 2025, fait le ménage.

«Réparé»

60 Minutes Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 00:16
Ou pas.

Fox News, toujours là



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— The Wolfpack (@wolfpack11720.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 05:13

Les fichiers Epstein, plus grand gratte-ciel du pays

The bigliest

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— Dennis Goris | Cartoons (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 4 juin 2026 à 19:12
«Grand», «grandiose», «super grandiose», «le plus grandiose»

Traduit et adapté par acu

(dsc)

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