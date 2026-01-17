brouillard
Trump et son doigt d'honneur font marrer le web

Le web fait un gros doigt d'honneur à Trump

L’actualité brûlante du Trumpistan vue par les dessinateurs et les petits génies de la Toile.
17.01.2026, 18:5017.01.2026, 18:50

Important: il n'y a aucun tweet dans cet article. Vous pouvez donc scroller joyeusement et profiter des contenus Bluesky qui se chargent beaucoup plus vite

Comment était votre semaine?

Nobel Dreams Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 01:48

Nous devons parler de ce doigt d'honneur.

Small Problem I decided to finish this one since everyone seemed to like the sketch so much.

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 16:53
Un ouvrier pose une question à Trump, il lui fait un doigt d'honneur

Jusqu’où ira-t-il?

Pearl clutching moment du jour

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 14. Januar 2026 um 02:54
L'actu internationale jour et nuit

Est-ce un signe secret pour dire qu'il a besoin d'aide?

The Birdman of Mar-a-Lago.

[image or embed]

— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 14. Januar 2026 um 05:29

En parlant de doigt d'honneur

Greenland gives Trump the finger #Greenland #TrumpFinger #Finger #PolarBear

[image or embed]

— Clay Jones (@claytoonz.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 22:55

Qui se sent menacé?



[image or embed]

— Guy Body (@bodycartoon.bsky.social) 11. Januar 2026 um 18:55

C'est tristement vrai...



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 22:00
«Nous serions protégés si nous étions dans les dossiers Epstein»

#greenland #trump #bird #nato #gop #news

[image or embed]

— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 20:20
«Peut-être que Trump comprendra ce message.»

L'Otan face à un dilemme

Pat Chappatte @PatChappatte on #Greenland having a plan #NATO @GlobeOpinion – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 23:05

#trump #groenland #greenland #otan #nato #europe

[image or embed]

— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 10:10

Poutine se marre

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 18:11

Vidéo: YouTube/Freeonis [ENG SUB]

Ne jamais abandonner!

Kyiv residents hold courtyard picnic after Russian strikes cut power.

[image or embed]

— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 15. Januar 2026 um 23:06

America pas first

'America First' crowd gets the Sharpie treatment from Trump in my latest cartoon for the Wisconsin State Journal. madison.com/opinion/cart...

[image or embed]

— Phil Hands (@phil-hands.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 21:04

La liste de ses victimes s’allonge encore et encore.



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 01:13

Il a réglé le problème

No one here wants to go to the US I asked

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 12:54

Avant/après

Please enjoy my cartoon for Friday's Toronto Star

[image or embed]

— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 22:06

Les MAGA et les masques, c’est compliqué.

MAGA’s feelings about masks are complicated in that they only like them if they can die by not wearing one or kill you when wearing one.

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 11. Januar 2026 um 20:20

Ford rêve d'un nouveau logo

Have you seen Ford Motor Company's new logo redesign?

[image or embed]

— Paul Leigh -Some Rascal on the Internet (@pleightx.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 18:31

Personne ne lui dit jamais rien

My spot cartoon for Friday's Metro

[image or embed]

— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 14:07

My cartoon for Wed's Metro

[image or embed]

— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 13. Januar 2026 um 13:26

Ne pas confondre



[image or embed]

— Dennis Draughon (@dennisdraughon.bsky.social) 11. Januar 2026 um 14:28

Et pendant ce temps en Iran...

Free Iran! Cartoon for Dutch newspaper @trouw.nl: www.trouw.nl/cartoons/tje... #FreeIran #Iran #Khamenei #protests

[image or embed]

— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 16. Januar 2026 um 08:07

Rights groups say more than 2,400 anti-government demonstrators have been killed in a violent crackdown by Iranian authorities. Today's cartoon by Iman Rezaee. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Iran #Khamenei #protests

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 14. Januar 2026 um 06:40
«Des organisations de défense des droits humains font état de plus de 2400 opposants au régime tués lors d’une répression violente menée par les autorités iraniennes.»
Comment les Etats-Unis pourraient achever le régime iranien

Des ressemblances qui font froid dans le dos

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 00:04

Tirer les leçons de l’Histoire? Pffft!

My cartoon for Tues Metro

[image or embed]

— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 12. Januar 2026 um 18:31

Vidéo: YouTube/Der Postillon

Ce qui motive les Etats-Unis

America's engine. Cartoon from one year ago. #Trump #lies #democracy

[image or embed]

— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 10. Januar 2026 um 11:45

Bonus

Penguin Rocket 🐧🚀 Penguins can propel themselves out of the water using the powerful force of their flippers. 🇦🇶 Inexpressible Island, Cape Hallett Antarctica 🇦🇶 #ThursdayThought

[image or embed]

— ContempraInn 🌹 (@contemprainn.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 02:34

😍

This is Kevin. He's a reactive dog getting some training to be more comfortable. His trainer brought him to a pet store for some socialization where they learned he is no longer reactive when given a giant stuffed dinosaur. 14/10 (TT: katieandtatesfostermates)

[image or embed]

— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 16. Januar 2026 um 01:35

(dsc)

L'actu internationale jour et nuit
Trump attaquera-t-il le Groenland? «Les gens sont nerveux»
5
Trump attaquera-t-il le Groenland? «Les gens sont nerveux»
de Niels Anner, Copenhague
de Niels Anner, Copenhague
L'IA va permettre des avancées scientifiques majeures en 2026
1
L'IA va permettre des avancées scientifiques majeures en 2026
On a remonté la filière opaque des mercenaires colombiens au Soudan
On a remonté la filière opaque des mercenaires colombiens au Soudan
de Valentin DIAZ, Bogotá
de Valentin DIAZ, Bogotá
Ces entreprises ont parié sur le Bitcoin et ça se retourne contre elles
Ces entreprises ont parié sur le Bitcoin et ça se retourne contre elles
de Lucie LEQUIER, Londres, Royaume-Uni
Le fight le plus adorable de la Toile
Video: watson
