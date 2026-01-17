Le web fait un gros doigt d'honneur à Trump
Important: il n'y a aucun tweet dans cet article. Vous pouvez donc scroller joyeusement et profiter des contenus Bluesky qui se chargent beaucoup plus vite
Comment était votre semaine?
Nobel Dreams Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 01:48
[image or embed]
Nous devons parler de ce doigt d'honneur.
Small Problem I decided to finish this one since everyone seemed to like the sketch so much.— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 16:53
[image or embed]
Jusqu’où ira-t-il?
Pearl clutching moment du jour— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 14. Januar 2026 um 02:54
[image or embed]
Est-ce un signe secret pour dire qu'il a besoin d'aide?
The Birdman of Mar-a-Lago.— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 14. Januar 2026 um 05:29
[image or embed]
En parlant de doigt d'honneur
Greenland gives Trump the finger #Greenland #TrumpFinger #Finger #PolarBear— Clay Jones (@claytoonz.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 22:55
[image or embed]
Qui se sent menacé?
C'est tristement vrai...
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 22:00
#greenland #trump #bird #nato #gop #news— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 20:20
[image or embed]
L'Otan face à un dilemme
Pat Chappatte @PatChappatte on #Greenland having a plan #NATO @GlobeOpinion – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 23:05
[image or embed]
#trump #groenland #greenland #otan #nato #europe— TRUANT (@truant-cartoons.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 10:10
[image or embed]
Poutine se marre
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 18:11
[image or embed]
Ne jamais abandonner!
Kyiv residents hold courtyard picnic after Russian strikes cut power.— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 15. Januar 2026 um 23:06
[image or embed]
America pas first
'America First' crowd gets the Sharpie treatment from Trump in my latest cartoon for the Wisconsin State Journal. madison.com/opinion/cart...— Phil Hands (@phil-hands.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 21:04
[image or embed]
La liste de ses victimes s’allonge encore et encore.
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 01:13
Il a réglé le problème
No one here wants to go to the US I asked— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 12:54
[image or embed]
Avant/après
Please enjoy my cartoon for Friday's Toronto Star— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 22:06
[image or embed]
Les MAGA et les masques, c’est compliqué.
MAGA’s feelings about masks are complicated in that they only like them if they can die by not wearing one or kill you when wearing one.— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 11. Januar 2026 um 20:20
[image or embed]
Ford rêve d'un nouveau logo
Have you seen Ford Motor Company's new logo redesign?— Paul Leigh -Some Rascal on the Internet (@pleightx.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 18:31
[image or embed]
Personne ne lui dit jamais rien
My spot cartoon for Friday's Metro— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 15. Januar 2026 um 14:07
[image or embed]
My cartoon for Wed's Metro— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 13. Januar 2026 um 13:26
[image or embed]
Ne pas confondre
@dennisdraughon.bsky.social) 11. Januar 2026 um 14:28
Et pendant ce temps en Iran...
Free Iran! Cartoon for Dutch newspaper @trouw.nl: www.trouw.nl/cartoons/tje... #FreeIran #Iran #Khamenei #protests— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 16. Januar 2026 um 08:07
[image or embed]
Rights groups say more than 2,400 anti-government demonstrators have been killed in a violent crackdown by Iranian authorities. Today's cartoon by Iman Rezaee. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Iran #Khamenei #protests— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 14. Januar 2026 um 06:40
[image or embed]
Des ressemblances qui font froid dans le dos
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 00:04
[image or embed]
Tirer les leçons de l’Histoire? Pffft!
My cartoon for Tues Metro— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 12. Januar 2026 um 18:31
[image or embed]
Ce qui motive les Etats-Unis
America's engine. Cartoon from one year ago. #Trump #lies #democracy— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 10. Januar 2026 um 11:45
[image or embed]
Bonus
Penguin Rocket 🐧🚀 Penguins can propel themselves out of the water using the powerful force of their flippers. 🇦🇶 Inexpressible Island, Cape Hallett Antarctica 🇦🇶 #ThursdayThought— ContempraInn 🌹 (@contemprainn.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 02:34
[image or embed]
😍
This is Kevin. He's a reactive dog getting some training to be more comfortable. His trainer brought him to a pet store for some socialization where they learned he is no longer reactive when given a giant stuffed dinosaur. 14/10 (TT: katieandtatesfostermates)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 16. Januar 2026 um 01:35
[image or embed]
(dsc)