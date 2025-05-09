En début de soirée, ce jeudi 8 mai et devant les yeux du monde entier, la fumée blanche est enfin sortie de la cheminée de la chapelle Sixtine. L'Eglise catholique a un nouveau souverain pontife, Robert Francis Prevost, un américain de 69 ans né à Chicago. Léon XIV est ainsi le premier pape originaire des Etats-Unis.
Si, dans la réalité, il s'est présenté ému au balcon de la basilique Saint-Pierre devant une foule venue l'acclamer, les internautes, eux, n'ont retenu qu'une seule chose: AMERICA!!! 🔥🔥🔥 De la grandeur, du faste, du show business, du catch, des feux d'artifice et même des taureaux (en référence aux Bulls de Chicago): bref, ils ont été inspirés et ont réimaginé ce à quoi aurait pu ressembler cette première entrée officielle.
American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost making his Vatican entrance as the new Pope.. pic.twitter.com/Wunx2GYtzr— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) May 8, 2025
New Pope Leo XIV from Chicago makes his Vatican entrance to the Chicago Bulls 98 lineup introduction video pic.twitter.com/puLzbo5yVl— THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 8, 2025
The new pope appearing in the window at St. Peter’s Basilica pic.twitter.com/ltYshMM44H— arielle (@ellycelly) May 8, 2025
The new Pope entering the Vatican 🇺🇸 #merica #Pope #USA pic.twitter.com/FruAKbYXFw— Bishop Cold 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@AlexCold619) May 8, 2025
@patriot_texan_runner First time an American has led the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIV. #merica🇺🇸 #pope #america #usa🇺🇸 #usa_tiktok #relaxitsajoke #kennypowers #eastboundanddown #baseball #americasgame #maga #religion #godisgood #catholictiktok #americanmuscle #makeamericagreatagain🇺🇸❤️ #trendin #newpope #elected #forlaughs #hahaha #dannymcbride ♬ original sound - patriot_texan_runner
@mom_ocracy Pope Leo XIV gets the Chicago Bulls intro he deserves. Chi-Town doesn’t just raise legends — we raise Popes. #FirstAmericanPope #PopeLeoXIV #ChicagoPope #ChiTownToRome #WindyCityVatican #chicagobulls ♬ original sound - mom_ocracy
USA Pope $$ pic.twitter.com/aQJCRBGQGu— Waco O'Guin (@WacoOGuin) May 8, 2025
@espn The #PatMcAfee crew is #hype for an #American #Pope 🥳 @Pat McAfee Show Clips #Italia #catholic #LeoXIV #USA ♬ original sound - ESPN
@yoki1988 It will be the most popular song of 2025. #papaamericano #pope ♬ Pa Pa Americano - Dj Kiky
(ag)
