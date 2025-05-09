en partie ensoleillé14°
Divertissement
pape léon XIV

«USA! USA!»: le pape Léon 14 a inspiré internet

Le pape Léon XIV.
L'origine américaine du nouveau pape Léon XIV a été une source d'inspiration pour les internets.Image: instagram @complexsneakers

Les internets n'en peuvent plus avec le nouveau pape

Léon XIV est le premier souverain pontife d'origine américaine. Il n'en fallait pas plus aux internautes pour réimaginer avec faste et grandeur son entrée au balcon de la basilique Saint-Pierre. Florilège.
09.05.2025, 14:5409.05.2025, 15:34
En début de soirée, ce jeudi 8 mai et devant les yeux du monde entier, la fumée blanche est enfin sortie de la cheminée de la chapelle Sixtine. L'Eglise catholique a un nouveau souverain pontife, Robert Francis Prevost, un américain de 69 ans né à Chicago. Léon XIV est ainsi le premier pape originaire des Etats-Unis.

La fumée 👇

Vidéo: watson

Si, dans la réalité, il s'est présenté ému au balcon de la basilique Saint-Pierre devant une foule venue l'acclamer, les internautes, eux, n'ont retenu qu'une seule chose: AMERICA!!! 🔥🔥🔥 De la grandeur, du faste, du show business, du catch, des feux d'artifice et même des taureaux (en référence aux Bulls de Chicago): bref, ils ont été inspirés et ont réimaginé ce à quoi aurait pu ressembler cette première entrée officielle.

Et ça donne ça:

Qui est le nouveau pape Léon XIV?

Ou celle-là:

@patriot_texan_runner First time an American has led the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIV. #merica🇺🇸 #pope #america #usa🇺🇸 #usa_tiktok #relaxitsajoke #kennypowers #eastboundanddown #baseball #americasgame #maga #religion #godisgood #catholictiktok #americanmuscle #makeamericagreatagain🇺🇸❤️ #trendin #newpope #elected #forlaughs #hahaha #dannymcbride ♬ original sound - patriot_texan_runner

Bon, ça fonctionne avec tout:

@mom_ocracy Pope Leo XIV gets the Chicago Bulls intro he deserves. Chi-Town doesn’t just raise legends — we raise Popes. #FirstAmericanPope #PopeLeoXIV #ChicagoPope #ChiTownToRome #WindyCityVatican #chicagobulls ♬ original sound - mom_ocracy

Les puristes, passez votre chemin.

USA! USA! 🇺🇸

@espn The #PatMcAfee crew is #hype for an #American #Pope 🥳 @Pat McAfee Show Clips #Italia #catholic #LeoXIV #USA ♬ original sound - ESPN

Tout y est.

Le pape Léon XIV.
Image: instagram @complexsneakers

C'est tout pour aujourd'hui.

@yoki1988 It will be the most popular song of 2025. #papaamericano #pope ♬ Pa Pa Americano - Dj Kiky
Pourquoi Léon sera un pape «soft»

(ag)

Ceci pourrait également vous intéresser:
