WhatsApp en panne: Twitter en mode «Hold my beer»

Alors que vous étiez probablement en train d'écrire à quelqu'un depuis Whatsapp Web en faisant semblant de travailler (on vous voit, les gens), vous avez été soudainement déconnecté et vous êtes tombé sur ce message angoissant:
WhatsApp était en panne vers 9 heures du matin et la panne était mondiale.
Heureusement, aux alentours de 11 heures, tout est rentré dans l'ordre. Ouf! Et dire que j'ai failli prendre un Temesta...
Pendant ce bug mondial, il y a ceux qui ont haussé un sourcil et ceux qui ont vu leur vie défiler (comme moi) et qui se sont réfugiés sur Twitter, une application qui a rarement de problèmes.
Twitter à chaque fois qu'une app est down #WhatsApp #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/6qMIwtdySP— Queen Vinaya (@QueenVinaya) October 25, 2022
How are we going to communicate since Whatsapp is down?— Jackson Nyakoe (@Jacksonnyakoe) October 25, 2022
Professor : and that's where Twitter comes in#WhatsApp #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/NrqBGpPGK7
Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling whatsapp and then coming to Twitter 😭#whatsappdown#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/azHsK1tPfb— JackieAppu (@JACKIEAPPU1) October 25, 2022
People coming to twitter after #whatsappdown 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/kt1tZRDMbQ— Aritra ❤️ (@Aritra05073362) October 25, 2022
When WhatsApp is Down.#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/xHgsHd9h8v— ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) October 25, 2022
When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56— Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022
How Twitter behaves when Meta plateforms are down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/jKpAjx3ANh— ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) October 25, 2022
Me apologising to my wifi after finding out WhatsApp is down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/TsbpJStMIa— ABSOLUT VODKA (@VodkaTweetz) October 25, 2022
me after turning my wifi on and off for 15 minutes when it was actually whatsapp that's down. #WhatsAppDown #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/JZNk7caTtE— sheryl (@sherylsethi) October 25, 2022
#WhatsApp looking at everyone restarting their phones like 👇🏾#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/iIbmyRe0Bd— Backyard Explorer (@IamWawe) October 25, 2022
People come to Twitter as WhatsApp goes down … 😂🤣 #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/dLObqw3YW8— Official_Ankit_Das 😇 (@AnkitDass21) October 25, 2022
Telegram Right Now: #WhatsAppDown #WhatsApp #Telegram pic.twitter.com/5qTA1dfT6f— Ashmeet (@Ashmeet18) October 25, 2022
Je réalise que #WhatsApp est en panne après avoir redémarré mon WiFi 50 fois et désinstallé l'application 6 fois !! #Whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/OFyER2iaeR— Hassan Riaz Aheer (@HRA_07) October 25, 2022
When WhatsApp comes back online #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ewCkeh0uFX— Helen Fulton (@HelenFulton) October 25, 2022
