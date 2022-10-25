Navigation
beau temps 16°
    WhatsApp en panne: Twitter en mode «Hold my beer»

    L'application de messagerie instantanée a été down pratiquement toute la matinée. Heureusement que Twitter était là pour nous consoler.
    25.10.2022, 11:3525.10.2022, 11:41
    Marie-Adèle Copin
    WhatsApp en panne: Twitter en mode «Hold my beer»
    Alors que vous étiez probablement en train d'écrire à quelqu'un depuis Whatsapp Web en faisant semblant de travailler (on vous voit, les gens), vous avez été soudainement déconnecté et vous êtes tombé sur ce message angoissant:

    watson

    WhatsApp était en panne vers 9 heures du matin et la panne était mondiale.

    Toutes les infos ici👇

    1
    Update folgt
    L'application WhatsApp a subi une panne mondiale

    Heureusement, aux alentours de 11 heures, tout est rentré dans l'ordre. Ouf! Et dire que j'ai failli prendre un Temesta...

    Pendant ce bug mondial, il y a ceux qui ont haussé un sourcil et ceux qui ont vu leur vie défiler (comme moi) et qui se sont réfugiés sur Twitter, une application qui a rarement de problèmes.

    Les meilleurs tweets 👇

    Ça fait du bien de ne pas se sentir seul:

    Un nouveau membre de la Casa de papel?

    Comment allons-nous communiquer sans WhatsApp?
    Professeur: et c'est là que Twitter intervient.​

    Il faut se calmer, les gens.

    Moi après avoir redémarré mon smartphone, l'avoir mis en mode avion, désinstallé WhatsApp et ensuite être allé sur Twitter.

    Bienvenue à tous!

    Le problème est entre de bonnes mains.

    Old but gold:

    Pas du tout exagérée comme réaction:

    Quand ton WhatsApp te joue des tours, mais tu vas sur Twitter et tu réalises que tout le monde à le même problème.

    Twitter, ce vaillant petit soldat:

    Ce pauvre wifi qui s'en prend toujours plein la gueule:

    On le répète, ce n'était pas à cause de votre wifi:

    Ce n'était pas non plus la faute de votre smartphone:

    C'est beau de voir qu'on est uni pour des choses qui comptent...

    Parce qu'il n'y a pas que Twitter dans la vie.

    Laissez ce wifi tranquille!

    Vers 11h, WhatsApp a fonctionné à nouveau

    Nous sommes sauvés!

    Impression de déjà-vu?

    WhatsApp bugge et Twitter se plaint

    Des mèmes sur l'automne, parce que c'est joli, l'automne:

    1 / 16
    Des mèmes sur l'automne, parce que c'est joli, l'automne:
    source: watson
    La vidéo d'un cycliste roulant en ville enflamme les réseaux sociaux

    Vidéo: watson
