Ces 24 caricatures et mèmes qui se moquent du Kremlin

    bakhmout

    Ukraine: 24 caricatures et mèmes qui se moquent du Kremlin

    Les caricaturistes et mèmeurs ont moqué et critiqué le pouvoir russe en Ukraine.
    Les caricaturistes et mèmeurs ont moqué et critiqué le pouvoir russe en Ukraine.image: twitter/@Roland_5742
    Capture (coûteuse) de Bakhmout, attaques sur le sol russe... Les caricaturistes et mèmeurs se sont donnés à cœur joie pour se moquer et critiquer le pouvoir russe.
    29.05.2023, 16:5130.05.2023, 08:49
    Attention, cher lecteur et lectrice de watson: si les tweets de cet article n'apparaissent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour accéder à notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou à voix basse, puis continuez à faire défiler.

    La Russie au travail

    Homs en Syrie et Bakhmut en Ukraine.
    Quand tu as conquis détruit une ville ukrainienne après dix mois et des dizaines de milliers de morts

    Image

    Victoire!

    La propagande du Kremlin, experte de l'adaptation

    A propos de la prise de Bakhmout 👇

    On comprend enfin les enjeux

    Après avoir été quelque peu retardée dans l'immense métropole de Bakhmout (voir carte), la Russie s'attend maintenant à prendre Berlin dans les deux ou trois prochains jours...

    On nous cache des choses...

    Wow. J'apprends seulement maintenant les implications complètes de la chute de Bakhmut. Les médias occidentaux ne montreront pas cela.

    La réaction de Poutine à l'entrée des milices russes anti-Kremlin à Belgorod, en Russie

    Pendant ce temps, au Kremlin

    Image

    Quand les Etats-Unis t'interdisent d'attaquer la Russie avec des armes occidentales

    Image
    image: @LivFaustDieJung
    A propos des attaques sur sol russe 👇

    L'opération Belgorod, en bref

    Comment la Russie sécurise sa frontière

    Image
    image: @uamemesforces

    Image
    image: @uamemesforces

    On en sait enfin plus sur le plan secret de la contre-offensive ukrainienne...

    Image
    image: @uamemesforces
    Image

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Le groupe des sept pays démocratiques industrialisés (G7) serre la vis et continue d'armer l'Ukraine...

    ... aussi avec des avions de combat F-16

    Image

    Sur le F-16 👇

    5
    Les bombardiers de Poutine sont impuissants face à cet avion de chasse
    de Martin Küper, Patrick Diekmann

    La situation de Poutine à l'international

    Le problème de l'Ukraine

    Image
    image: @uamemesforces

    Quand tu essaies d'éviter de serrer la main de Zelensky à la réunion du G7 pour ne pas fâcher tes nouveaux amis en Chine

    A propos du président ukrainien...

    1
    Analyse
    Zelensky a-t-il joué sa dernière carte?
    de Fred Valet

    Et pour finir: le G1 alternatif de Poutine

    (oli)

