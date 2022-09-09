Navigation
averses éparses 14°
    «Je vous servirai avec loyauté»: le roi Charles III a pris la parole

    La reine Elizabeth II est décédée jeudi dans son château écossais de Balmoral après ce qui apparaît comme une dégradation de son état de santé. Son fils Charles est le nouveau roi d'Angleterre.
    09.09.2022, 08:2509.09.2022, 20:13
    Team watson
    Team watson
    Suivez-moi
    • La reine Elizabeth II a été placée sous surveillance médicale ce jeudi après-midi; son état de santé avait brusquement empiré pendant la journée.
    • Elle est morte pendant l'après-midi. Son décès a été annoncé vers 19h30 heure suisse.
    • Charles devient roi.
    22:38
    Biden et Von der Leyen confirment leur présence aux funérailles
    Le président américain Joe Biden a annoncé vendredi qu'il se rendrait aux funérailles de la reine Elizabeth II, morte jeudi en Ecosse. «Oui. Je ne connais pas encore les détails mais j'irai», a-t-il répondu à des journalistes qui lui posaient la question. La date des funérailles d'Elizabeth II à Londres n'a pas encore été annoncée mais elles pourraient avoir lieu le lundi 19 septembre. Il a également déclaré qu'il n'avait pas encore échangé avec le nouveau roi, Charles III.
    President Joe Biden reacts as he departs after speaking at a Democratic National Committee event at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Joe Biden
    Bild: sda
    La présidente de la Commission européenne, Ursula Von der Leyen, et le président du Conseil européen, Charles Michel, ont eux aussi fait savoir qu'ils assisteraient aux funérailles de la Reine.
    20:23
    Le tournage de «The Crown» est suspendu
    Netflix a suspendu temporairement le tournage de sa série «The Crown» vendredi après le décès d'Elizabeth II, a annoncé la plateforme. La série, primée à plusieurs reprises, dépeint la vie de la reine.

    Le show en est à sa sixième saison, actuellement en tournage. «En signe de respect, le tournage de la série 'The Crown' a été suspendu aujourd'hui», a indiqué un porte-parole de Netflix. «Le tournage sera aussi suspendu le jour des funérailles de sa majesté la Reine», a-t-il ajouté.

    Notre article sur le plan de la série lors du décès de la Reine 👇
    Elizabeth II
    La Reine est décédée et Netflix avait déjà tout prévu
    de Margaux Habert
    19:06
    Charles III promet de servir les Britanniques toute sa vie
    Le nouveau roi du Royaume-Uni, Charles III, prend la parole devant le peuple britannique. Vous pouvez retrouver son discours en entier (en anglais, of course) en cliquant sur ce lien.
    Charles III en direct
    Il y évoque le parcours de feu la reine Elizabeth II, mais aussi William, Harry et Meghan et le futur de la couronne britannique. «Je vous servirai avec amour et loyauté», a-t-il déclaré, promettant de poursuivre et s'inspirer des efforts de sa mère, Elizabeth II.

    «Je renouvelle devant vous cet engagement de service tout au long de la vie», a déclaré Charles lors de sa première allocution télévisée comme souverain, rendant un hommage appuyé à «la vie de service» de sa mère décédée jeudi à 96 ans, à son «amour de la tradition», son «adhésion sans crainte au progrès», mais aussi à sa «chaleur et son humour».

    Le roi Charles III a indiqué que son fils William serait désormais le nouveau prince de Galles. Il n'a pas oublié son second fils et exprimé son «amour» pour le prince Harry et son épouse Meghan.

    «Et à ma maman chérie, alors que vous entamez votre dernier grand voyage pour rejoindre mon cher défunt papa, je veux simplement dire ceci: thank you», a ajouté Charles III.
    18:44
    Le roi et la reine consort à Buckingham
    Le moins que l'on puisse dire, c'est que le Twitter officiel de la famille royale est du genre minimaliste et ne publique que des informations maîtrisées et au compte-goutte. C'est ce compte qui a annoncé le décès de la reine hier soir à 19h30 pile et depuis, seuls trois tweets ont été publiés. Le tout dernier montre Charles III et Camilla à Buckingham Palace.



    «Le roi et la reine consorts sont arrivés à Buckingham Palace», dit le message. «À leur arrivée, Leurs Majestés ont été accueillies chaleureusement par la population qui leur a rendu hommage.»
    15:34
    Le roi Charles III salué par des milliers de personnes
    Plusieurs milliers de personnes massées devant le palais de Buckingham ont salué vendredi le roi Charles III à son arrivée à Londres. Le souverain s'est longuement rendu à la rencontre de la foule, après avoir quitté la voiture le transportant vers sa résidence officielle.



    Après avoir passé la nuit au château de Balmoral, en Ecosse, où s'est éteinte Elizabeth II, Charles est rentré à Londres dans un jet de la Royal Air Force avant de rejoindre le palais, où il doit enregistrer dans l'après-midi sa première allocution de monarque. Il a serré les mains du public, au son des cris de «God Save the King!»

    13:38
    Charles sera officiellement proclamé roi samedi matin
    Charles III sera officiellement proclamé roi samedi matin lors d'une réunion du Conseil de succession réuni à Londres, a indiqué le palais de Buckingham dans un communiqué.

    Ce conseil se réunira à 10h00 locales (11h00 en Suisse) au palais de Saint-James et la proclamation sera lue en public une heure plus tard du balcon de cette résidence, puis dans toutes les provinces du Royaume-Uni le lendemain.

    Pour en savoir plus sur la suite des événements 👇
    L'opération «London Bridge» est reportée, voici ce qu'il va se passer maintenant
    12:26
    Le roi Charles III a quitté le château écossais de Balmoral pour Londres
    Le roi Charles III a quitté vendredi le château de Balmoral en Ecosse pour rejoindre Londres, d'où il doit s'adresser dans la soirée aux Britanniques à la télévision pour la première fois depuis la mort de sa mère Elizabeth II, a constaté un photographe de l'AFP.

    Le nouveau souverain et son épouse, la reine consort Camilla, sont sortis en voiture du domaine de la résidence, où s'est éteinte jeudi la monarque après 70 ans de règne.
    epa10171405 (FILE) - Britain's Prince Charles departs the BBC headquarters in London, Britain, 28 April 2022 (reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir to the British throne, became king upon her death. Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, Clarence House confirmed. EPA/ANDY RAIN *** Local Caption *** 55280519
    Bild: sda
    12:13
    L'empereur du Japon salue les «nombreuses réalisations et contributions» de la Reine
    L'empereur Naruhito du Japon a salué vendredi les «nombreuses réalisations et contributions» de la reine d'Angleterre Elizabeth II, exprimant aussi sa «profonde tristesse» après sa mort.

    «J'exprime mon respect et ma gratitude de tout coeur à la reine pour les nombreuses réalisations et contributions qu'elle a faites» durant ses 70 ans de règne, a déclaré Naruhito dans un communiqué transmis par l'Agence impériale japonaise.
    epa10103631 Japan's Emperor Naruhito, wearing a face mask, delivers an address for the opening of an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, at the upper house of parliament, in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2022. Japan's Emperor Naruhito made an opening address before parliament members. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
    Bild: sda
    11:33
    Le drapeau de l'ONU abaissé à Genève en hommage à Elizabeth II
    Le drapeau de l'ONU a été abaissé à mi-mât au Palais des Nations à Genève en hommage à la reine Elizabeth II, décédée jeudi. Un dispositif similaire a été pris dans tous les sites onusiens dans le monde, a dit vendredi à la presse un porte-parole.

    Ce protocole est appliqué à chaque reprise lorsqu'un chef d'Etat ou une cheffe d'Etat décède. Le secrétaire général de l'ONU Antonio Guterres et la directrice de l'ONU à Genève Tatiana Valovaya avaient déjà salué tous les deux dès jeudi l'héritage laissé par la monarque britannique.
    11:20
    Plusieurs semaines de deuil pour la famille royale
    La mort de la reine Elizabeth II ouvre une longue période de deuil pour la famille royale qui va durer jusqu'à sept jours après les funérailles de la souveraine, dont la date reste à préciser, a indiqué vendredi le palais de Buckingham.

    Distinct du deuil national que doit annoncer le gouvernement britannique, ce «deuil royal», qui débute ce vendredi, sera observé par les membres de la famille royale et le personnel de la monarchie ainsi que les troupes engagées dans les cérémonies.

    Pour en savoir plus 👇
    L'opération «London Bridge» est reportée, voici ce qu'il va se passer maintenant
    11:04
    Ignazio Cassis rend un nouvel hommage à la Reine
    Le président de la Confédération Ignazio Cassis a rendu un nouvel hommage à la reine Elizabeth II vendredi matin. Il a exprimé son admiration pour celle qu'il surnomme «le compas du monde». «Avec la mort de la reine, le monde perd un point d'ancrage», a-t-il déclaré devant les médias.

    Elizabeth II était une personne importante pour de nombreuses personnes dans le monde. «J'ai été impressionné par son humanité et par sa lecture du monde. Elle avait la capacité d'expliquer les liens complexes de manière simple. Ce qui montre sa compréhension du monde et de ses événements.»

    Ignazio Cassis a été l'un des derniers chefs d'Etat à avoir rencontré la reine. Ils se sont entretenus dans son château de Windsor, «sa maison». «Elle brillait de joie de vivre, alors qu'on savait qu'elle était déjà fragile.» Alors que la discussion ne devait durer que 20 minutes, elle s'est prolongée de la même durée. Pour le président de la Confédération, cela montre le «plaisir de la part de la reine de rencontrer à nouveau du monde». «J'ai ressenti une grande émotion à être accueilli par une personne et non par une reine», a-t-il ajouté.

    Le Tessinois avait déjà présenté ses condoléances à la famille royale britannique jeudi soir. Elle restera dans les mémoires comme «une femme d'une grande force et d'un leadership constant», a-t-il tweeté. Le chef du Département fédéral des affaires étrangères (DFAE) s'est dit «profondément attristé» par le décès de la souveraine de 96 ans.
    10:16
    Le prince Harry a quitté Balmoral
    Le prince Harry a quitté le château de Balmoral, informe la BBC.

    Le duc de Sussex est parti vers 08h20 ce matin devant un convoi de deux voitures.

    Son épouse Meghan, la duchesse de Sussex, ne l'a pas accompagné en Écosse.
    9:10
    Les hommages de Sting et Paul McCartney
    La pop star Sting a déclaré avoir versé des larmes après le décès de la Reine. «J'ai pleuré silencieusement pour la reine, je suis triste pour mon pays et pour ce qu'il a perdu», a tweeté Sting (70 ans).



    L'ex-Beatle Paul McCartney (80 ans) a publié sur Twitter une photo de la jeune reine avec ces mots: «Que Dieu bénisse la reine Elizabeth II. Qu'elle repose en paix. Longue vie au roi».

    4:59
    Le roi Charles III va s'exprimer en direct
    Le Royaume-Uni entre dans une nouvelle ère vendredi. Le nouveau roi Charles III doit s'adresser à ses sujets, en deuil après la mort d'Elizabeth II, qui a provoqué une immense vague d'émotion dans le monde.

    La disparition de la souveraine de 96 ans, décédée jeudi dans sa résidence écossaise de Balmoral après 70 ans de règne, a ouvert une période de deuil pour le pays. Elizabeth II laisse aussi un grand vide, tant elle était aimée des Britanniques qui pour beaucoup n'avaient connu qu'elle sur le trône.

    Les défis sont considérables pour Charles, qui devient roi à 73 ans, avec une popularité bien plus faible que sa mère et que son héritier, le prince William. Il hérite d'un royaume qui broie du noir face à la grave crise économique et sociale et à l'unité fissurée par le Brexit, aux velléités d'indépendance et aux tensions communautaires en Ecosse et Irlande du Nord et aux soubresauts politiques avec l'arrivée à Downing Street d'un quatrième premier ministre en six ans.
    3:13
    Plusieurs compétitions sportives suspendues
    Le Tour de Grande-Bretagne, qui devait s'achever dimanche sur l'île de Wight, a été entièrement annulé après la cinquième étape de jeudi.

    En revanche, le match de football de Manchester United en Ligue Europa contre la Real Sociedad a bien eu lieu, mais une minute de silence a été observée avant le coup d'envoi et les joueurs ont porté des brassards noirs.

    La Premier League anglaise a déclaré qu'elle était «profondément attristée» par le décès de la reine. La fédération prendra une décision dès que possible concernant ses prochaines rencontres après avoir discuté avec le gouvernement britannique et le monde sportif.

    Le Championship, la 2e division anglaise de football, doit aussi prendre une décision concernant ses rencontres du week-end, mais il a d'ores et déjà reporté les deux rencontres prévues vendredi.

    Plusieurs sportifs de renom ont rendu hommage à la reine, comme la légende brésilienne du football Pelé. «Je suis un grand admirateur de la reine Elizabeth II depuis la première fois que je l'ai vue en personne, en 1968, lorsqu'elle est venue au Brésil pour être témoin de notre amour du football et qu'elle a fait l'expérience de la magie d'un Maracana plein à craquer», a-t-il tweeté. «Ses actes ont marqué des générations. Cet héritage sera éternel.»

    Le président de World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, a déclaré que la reine avait fait preuve d'un «leadership, d'une grâce, d'une sagesse et d'une force d'âme exceptionnels».
    0:03
    Le moment où la BBC annonce la mort d'Elisabeth II
    Peu après 19h30 (heure suisse), la BBC a annoncé le décès de la reine Elizabeth II. Voici comment ce moment historique a été transmis à la télévision nationale britannique. 👇
    Vidéo
    Voici comment le présentateur de la BBC a annoncé la mort de la Reine
    0:01
    Le monde politique rend hommage à la Reine sur Twitter
    Les hommages du monde politique n'ont pas tardé à pleuvoir. Du haut de ses 96 ans, la Reine représentait, pour beaucoup, un roc intemporel au milieu d'un monde qui change parfois très vite. Elle régnait déjà alors que beaucoup d'entre eux n'étaient pas encore nés. La suite ici 👇
    Elle régnait déjà à leur naissance: ces politiques rendent hommage à la Reine
    22:28
    Profonde émotion à Londres
    Les habitants de Londres sont descendus dans la rue ce jeudi soir pour exprimer leur émotion suite au décès de la reine Elizabeth II. Des fleurs, des bougies et des messages ont été posés devant le palais de Buckingham.
    Bild: watson
    Bild: watson
    Bild: watson
    Bild: watson
    Le reportage de notre correspondante 👇
    Reportage
    «Sans elle, le monde va changer», témoignages dans une Londres en deuil
    de Alice Rizzo / londres
    21:49
    Elizabeth II, 2e souveraine au monde en termes de longévité
    La reine Elizabeth II, morte jeudi à l'âge de 96 ans, était la deuxième monarque d'un Etat souverain en termes de longévité, derrière le roi de France Louis XIV, décédé en 1715.

    Devenue reine le 8 février 1952 à la mort de son père, George VI, Elizabeth II s'est éteinte jeudi après 70 ans et sept mois de règne.
    Bild: sda
    21:31
    L'hommage des Pompiers de France
    Les hommages se succèdent depuis l'annonce de la mort de la Reine. Mais pas uniquement les dirigeants du monde ont exprimé leurs condoléances à la famille royale. Des annonces plus inattendues ont également été publiées. Dernier exemple en date: les Pompiers de France.

    21:28
    C'est officiel, le nouveau roi prend le nom de Charles III
    Le nouveau souverain britannique, connu jusqu'ici sous le nom de Prince Charles, prend le nom de Charles III, ont annoncé jeudi ses services, Clarence House. Charles, 73 ans, est devenu automatiquement roi à la mort de sa mère la reine Elizabeth II dans son château de Balmoral en Ecosse, jeudi.

    Son épouse Camilla devient reine consort, un souhait exprimé par la reine en février dernier. Le sujet restait sensible chez les Britanniques. Après son mariage avec le prince Charles en 2005, Camilla avait choisi de ne pas prendre le titre de princesse de Galles, trop associé à la princesse Diana.

    Son couronnement devrait intervenir au mieux dans quelques semaines, une fois dépassé le traumatisme du décès de sa mère à 96 ans. Elle-même avait été couronnée en juin 1953, seize mois après avoir été proclamée reine.
    21:13
    L'ambassade suisse au Royaume-Uni rend hommage à la Reine
    L'Ambassade de Suisse au Royaume-Uni a exprimé «ses plus sincères condoléances» suite au décès de la reine d'Angleterre.

    «Nos pensées vont aux membres de la famille royale et au peuple du Royaume-Uni et du Commonwealth», peut-on lire sur Twitter.

    21:02
    Le prince Harry arrive (enfin) à Balmoral
    Il était en chemin depuis plusieurs heures, mais l'annonce ne pouvait pas l'attendre... Le prince Harry est arrivé — sans Meghan Markle — au château de Balmoral, en Ecosse.

    21:01
    L'hommage des Obama
    Barack Obama a également rendu hommage à la Reine, dans un tweet conjoint publié avec sa femme Michelle. L'ancien président des Etats-Unis a écrit:

    «Comme beaucoup d'entre vous, Michelle et moi sommes reconnaissants d'avoir été témoins du leadership dévoué de Sa Majesté, et nous sommes impressionnés par son héritage de service public inlassable et digne. Nos pensées vont à sa famille et au peuple du Royaume-Uni en ces moments difficiles.»

    20:58
    L'avis officiel du décès de la reine est placé à l'extérieur du palais.
    Deux membres du personnel ont affiché l'avis officiel du décès de la Reine sur un chevalet fixé aux grilles du palais de Buckingham.

    «La Reine est morte paisiblement à Balmoral cet après-midi. Le Roi et la Reine Consort resteront à Balmoral ce soir et rentreront à Londres demain».
    A member of royal household staff posts a notice on the gates of the Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
    Bild: sda
    20:46
    L'hommage de Zelensky
    Le président ukrainien Volodymyr Zelensky a rendu hommage à la Reine. «C'est avec une profonde tristesse que nous avons appris le décès de Sa Majesté la Reine Elizabeth II», a-t-il écrit sur Twitter.

    «Au nom du peuple ukrainien, nous présentons nos sincères condoléances à la famille royale, à l'ensemble du Royaume-Uni et au Commonwealth pour cette perte irréparable. Nos pensées et nos prières sont avec vous.»

    20:41
    Charles devient le Roi Charles III
    Elizabeth II n'est plus. Son fils Charles lui succède sur le trône britannique et devient le roi Charles III.

    20:37
    Les Anglais se rassemblent devant le palais de Buckingham
    Suite à l'annonce du décès de la Reine, une foule a commencé à se rassembler à l'extérieur du palais de Buckingham, à Londres. Selon notre correspondante sur place, il y a des personnes en pleurs. Le drapeau anglais a été mis en berne.
    Bild: watson
    Bild: watson
    20:15
    Une première annonce sur Twitter
    Dans la modernité jusqu'au bout: la première annonce du décès de la Reine est tombé sur Twitter, sur le compte de la famille royale britannique, avant même l'annonce officielle de la BBC:

    20:13
    Ignazio Cassis rend honneur à la Reine
    Ignazio Cassis a rendu hommage à feu la reine Elizabeth II sur Twitter, où il écrit en anglais: «Je suis profondément attristé par la disparition de Sa majesté la reine Elizabeth II. Mes sincères et chaleureuses condoléances à la famille royale, au nom du Conseil fédéral et du peuple suisse. Nous nous souviendrons d'elle comme d'une femme d'une grande force et de stabilité.»

    20:09
    La famille royale émet un communiqué officiel
    Charles, désormais roi, a émis un communiqué officiel entourant le décès de la reine Elizabeth II sur Twitter.



    Voici son texte: «Le décès de notre mère bien-aimée, Sa majesté la Reine, est un moment de grande tristesse pour moi-même et les membres de ma famille. Nous sommes profondément en deuil à l'heure de la disparition d'une souveraine et d'une mère aimée. Je sais que sa perte sera un grand moment d'émotion pour le pays», dit notamment le texte.
    20:00
    Un arc-en-ciel à Buckingham Palace
    Nous le dévoilions peu de temps avant l'annonce de la mort de la reine Elizabeth II, mais il est toujours là: un impressionnant arc-en-ciel peut être vu en face de Buckingham Palace.
    epa10170327 A rainbow appears above the Queen Victoria Memorial as people gather in front of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, upon the advice of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. EPA/NEIL HALL
    Bild: EPA
    19:56
    Charles succède à Elizabeth
    Le prince Charles succède automatiquement à sa mère, feu la reine Elizabeth II, et devient roi du Royaume-Uni.
    Bild: sda
    «La reine est morte paisiblement à Balmoral cet après-midi. Le Roi et la Reine consort resteront à Balmoral ce soir et retourneront à Londres demain», a indiqué le palais de Buckingham dans un communiqué, une annonce accueillie par une énorme émotion au Royaume-Uni où Elizabeth II était très populaire.
    19:32
    La reine Elizabeth II est décédée
    La reine Elizabeth II est décédée, a confirmé la BBC. Le Royaume-Uni se trouvait depuis plusieurs heures dans l'attente de la triste nouvelle.
    Bild: sda
    L'information a été annoncée en direct sur la télévision publique britannique vers 19h30, heure suisse. La Reine est décédée «paisibilement» cet après-midi, au château de Balmoral, en Ecosse, résidence secondaire de la famille royale britannique.
    Bild: sda
    La reine Elizabeth II rejoint son mari, le prince Philippe, décédé l'année dernière.
    19:16
    Un arc-en-ciel à Buckingham Palace
    Un signe de légèreté au milieu de la morosité ambiante: en face de Buckingham Palace, où une foule de plus en plus importante se rassemble en l'honneur de la reine, un arc-en-ciel a coloré le ciel et a été capturé par cette utilisatrice de Twitter:

    19:07
    L'ambassade britannique en France affiche un grand portrait de la Reine
    L'ambassade du Royaume-Uni en France, à Paris, a affiché un grand portrait de la reine Elizabeth II aujourd'hui en fin d'après-midi. Le signe d'une annonce à suivre?

    18:57
    Joe Biden a envoyé un message de soutien à la famille royale
    La Maison Blanche a déclaré via un communiqué que les pensées du président américain Joe Biden allaient à la reine Elizabeth II et à sa famille.
    President Joe Biden speaks at a United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 event in West Mifflin, Pa., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, to honor workers on Labor Day. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Joe Biden
    Bild: sda
    18:12
    Le prince William est arrivé à Balmoral
    Selon toute vraisemblance, un convoi de voitures noires transportant le prince William est arrivé à Balmoral. Le prince Andrew et la princesse Sophie en feraient également partie. Les trois avaient atterri à l'aéroport d'Aberdeen il y a moins d'une heure.

    17:54
    Le site de la BBC est en noir
    Le site de la BBC, le média public britannique habituellement en rouge, est en noir depuis quelques minutes. Un signe annonciateur d'une mauvaise nouvelle? S'agit-il d'une disposition du plan «London Bridge»?

    Plus d'informations sur «London Bridge»:
    2
    «London Bridge»: voici le plan activé au décès de la Reine
    de Marine Brunner
    17:43
    Meghan Markle restera à Londres ce soir
    Le prince Harry (aka le Duc de Sussex) se rend à Balmoral par moyens séparés des autres membres de la famille royale. Selon la BBC, la Duchesse de Sussex — Meghan Markle, donc — n'est toutefois pas à ses côtés.

    Selon le Guardian, la belle a prévu de rester à Londres ce soir, mais a toutefois annulée sa venue au gala de charité auquel elle était conviée. N'est-elle pas acceptée auprès du reste de la famille royale pour raisons de procédure? A-t-elle refusé de s'y rendre? Pour l'heure: mystère.
    Meghan Markle se confie sur sa nouvelle vie
    Bild: montage watson
    Au chevet de sa grand-mère, le duc fera sans sa duchesse.
    17:35
    La presse étrangère présente en nombre autour de Buckingham Palace
    «Devant le Palais de Buckingham, énormément de journalistes sont présents dont ITV News et NBC News», note notre correspondante à Londres Alice Rizzo.
    Selon elle, les journalistes britanniques sont habillés en noir, ce qui correspondrait au protocole prévu dans le plan «London Bridge».
    17:14
    Le prince William a atterri à Aberdeen
    On pensait qu'il était déjà à Balmoral, mais cette photo le dément: le prince William faisait partie du vol transportant sept membres de la famille royale à Aberdeen. Il devrait arriver dans une heure par voie terrestre au château de Balmoral.
    William descend de l'avion à Aberdeen et doit rejoindre Balmoral pour voir la Reine Elisabeth II, en mauvais santé.
    Le prince William a été vu en train de descendre de l'avion à Aberdeen.

    Deux des fils de la Reine, Andrew et Edward, l'accompagnent, selon la BBC. Le média public britannique nous informe aussi d'une particularité protocolaire qui tient, malgré la situation d'urgence: Harry et Meghan voyagent séparément des membres de la famille royale.

    17:05
    Justin Trudeau s'exprime sur Twitter
    «Mes pensées, et celles des Canadiens de tout le pays, vont à Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II en ce moment», a tweeté le premier ministre canadien Justin Trudeau.

    «Nous lui souhaitons bonne chance et transmettons nos meilleurs vœux à la famille royale», a-t-il ajouté.

    16:58
    Manuel Valls à Balmoral ?!


    Manuel Valls se rend à Balmoral?! Et non: il s'agit d'un tweet du média parodique bien connu Le Gorafi. On appréciera le trait d'esprit concernant le fameux et opportuniste ancien Premier ministre français. Retrouvez les meilleurs tweets sur la situation actuelle dans notre article:
    1
    Elizabeth II
    La Reine est morte 👑 Twitter est en deuil
    16:45
    Mais au fait, Balmoral, c'est où?
    Le château de Balmoral, résidence secondaire de la famille royale, est situé en plein cœur de l'Ecosse, au nord d'Edimbourg et de Glasgow. La ville la plus proche est celle d'Aberdeen, située sur la côte est écossaisse.

    16:35
    Sept membres de la famille royale encore en chemin
    Selon la BBC, un avion parti de Londres et transportant sept membres supplémentaires de la famille royale doit bientôt se poser à l'aéroport d'Aberdeen, en Ecosse, qui se situe à une heure en voiture du château de Balmoral. La BBC ne sait pas qui est à bord.
    16:13
    Tony Blair tweete son inquiétude
    L'ancien Premier ministre Tony Blair (1997-2007) a tweeté. Il se dit «profondément inquiet» d'entendre les informations provenant de Buckingham Palace. «Mes pensées et prières sont avec Sa Majesté la Reine et sa famille durant ces moments de doute.»

    16:07
    La BBC interrompt ses programmes
    La chaîne nationale britannique BBC a interrompu ses programmes télévisuels pour lancer un live sur la santé de la reine. Les intervenants sont notamment habillés tout en noir, comme le veut la procédure lors du possible décès d'un membre de la famille royale.
    15:58
    Débuts de rassemblements autour de Buckingham Palace et de Balmoral
    La population commence à se rassembler à Buckingham Palace à Londres, résidence officielle de la famille royale, selon le Guardian. L'habituel show de la relève de la garde, présentée aux touristes, a été annulée pour aujourd'hui. Des équipes de télévision sont en train d'installer leurs équipes, tout comme autour du Au château de Balmoral, une résidence secondaire de la famille royale en Ecosse, où la Reine se trouve actuellement.
    Bild: sda
    Des équipes de télévision se posent devant le château de Balmoral.

    Une dizaine de personnes se sont également rassemblées devant l'édifice. La police commence à installer des barrières, prévoyant une arrivée plus massive de personnes.
    Bild: sda
    La police installe des barrières.
    15:36
    Liz Truss s'exprime sur Twitter
    «Tout le pays est préoccupé» par les nouvelles sur la santé de la reine, a de son côté affirmé la nouvelle première ministre britannique Liz Truss. «Mes pensées - et celles de tous les habitants du Royaume-Uni - vont à Sa Majesté la reine et à sa famille».

