The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at Buckingham Palace.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022
Upon arrival, Their Majesties received a warm reception from members of the public who were paying their respects. pic.twitter.com/1kw62rljUI
A chorus of 'God save the King' breaks out as King Charles shakes hands with well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace.— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 9, 2022
Latest: https://t.co/8AFWhoW82a
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/e8zZmyHEhY
King Charles III greets crowds outside Buckingham Palace— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 9, 2022
Latest https://t.co/AKjEtPjX08 pic.twitter.com/pdsJkEMrTW
I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad for my country and what it has lost.— Sting (@OfficialSting) September 8, 2022
Sting CBE. pic.twitter.com/mN19yt1lfE
God bless Queen Elizabeth II— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022
May she rest in peace
Long live The King
Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa
#QueenElizabeth | Thank you… pic.twitter.com/gD0qumj1LN— Pompiers de France (@PompiersFR) September 8, 2022
The Embassy of Switzerland wishes to express its deepest condolences on the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.— Swiss Embassy UK (@SwissEmbassyUK) September 8, 2022
Our thoughts are with the members of the @RoyalFamily and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. https://t.co/MS0YEPU4y8
Prince Harry has arrived at Balmoral Castle following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/GDHvFYcnii— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 8, 2022
Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022
It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022
Clarence House has confirmed that the monarch will be known as King Charles III.— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 8, 2022
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
Deeply saddened by the passing of HM #QueenElizabeth II. My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the Federal Council and the people of Switzerland. She will be remembered as a woman of great strength & steady leadership.— Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) September 8, 2022
A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
A rainbow has appeared opposite Buckingham Palace over crowds hoping for better news on the Queen’s health @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UsE0CM0siP— Romilly Weeks (@romillyweeks) September 8, 2022
Ambassade de Grande-Bretagne rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré à Paris pic.twitter.com/GI8zFdCj7k— Vincent Derosier (@VincentDEROSIER) September 8, 2022
A royal convoy has arrived at Balmoral Castle. These are the cars that we believe are transporting William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie from Aberdeen Airport. pic.twitter.com/wGGxiduWdF— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 8, 2022
My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022
#Direct Manuel Valls annonce qu'il se rend à son tour à Balmoral.— Le Gorafi (@le_gorafi) September 8, 2022
Statement from Tony Blair on Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/o2M09yzTZs— Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) September 8, 2022
The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022
My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.
Un vent de modernité et de liberté souffle sur l'Angleterre des années 60. Les mœurs et les cœurs s'allègent, les jupes raccourcissent, les lois évoluent, la musique s'encanaille. Au milieu de ces courants novateurs, la monarchie fait figure de bijou de famille, démodé et poussiéreux. Le respect révérencieux du peuple pour cette figure britannique historique, qui peine à évoluer avec son temps, s'étiole.