Une élue complotiste appelle la Gestapo «gaspacho», Twitter réagit

Grosse gaffe de Marjorie Taylor Greene, qui a osé la métaphore nazie pour dénoncer les méthodes des opposants démocrates. Dommage qu'elle n'a pas choisi le bon mot.

Dans une diatribe prononcée mardi soir sur la chaîne très conservatrice One America News, l'élue complotiste et antivax a assimilé la prison où sont détenus les assaillants du Capitole du 6 janvier 2021 à un «goulag» et a dénoncé «la police gaspacho de Nancy Pelosi, qui espionne les membres du congrès».

Cette confusion entre la police politique du troisième Reich et le fameux potage espagnol de légumes servi glacé a fait la joie mercredi de multiples internautes et personnalités. Sélection.

Pendant ce temps, Greene a tenté de minimiser les dégâts avec un peu d'autodérision: «Pas de soupe pour ceux qui espionnent illégalement les membres du Congrès, ils seront jetés dans le goulasch», a-t-elle écrit sur Twitter. Nice one.