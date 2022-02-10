Dans une diatribe prononcée mardi soir sur la chaîne très conservatrice One America News, l'élue complotiste et antivax a assimilé la prison où sont détenus les assaillants du Capitole du 6 janvier 2021 à un «goulag» et a dénoncé «la police gaspacho de Nancy Pelosi, qui espionne les membres du congrès».
Cette confusion entre la police politique du troisième Reich et le fameux potage espagnol de légumes servi glacé a fait la joie mercredi de multiples internautes et personnalités. Sélection.
Just to clear things up, @RepMTG— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022
Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup
Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G
Dear @RepMTG the Gazpacho police was created by me in 1993 to make sure that no one will add Tabasco or jalalpeño or strange things to my beloved soup! Please don’t blame anybody else but me…stop by for a glass anytime. Don’t forget your mask and vaccination card!😜 https://t.co/srhSZXWv6L— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 9, 2022
With the Gazpacho Police, every crime is a cold case— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 9, 2022
I did a Google images search for "gazpacho police" and was not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/mv1dgbj91v— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 9, 2022
"Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police" sounds like the greatest ska-punk band of all time. https://t.co/ygrs8sj8Wb— Dan Franko (@danfranko) February 10, 2022
Pendant ce temps, Greene a tenté de minimiser les dégâts avec un peu d'autodérision: «Pas de soupe pour ceux qui espionnent illégalement les membres du Congrès, ils seront jetés dans le goulasch», a-t-elle écrit sur Twitter. Nice one.
No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.#Gazpacho #Gestapo— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 9, 2022
Le verdict est tombé! L'international français Kurt Zouma est condamné à 300 000 euros et a également perdu la garde de ses chats, rapporte Cnews mercredi.