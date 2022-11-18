Twitter: voici 77 preuves de l'enfer enduré par les employés de Musk

Un coeur bleu pour la solidarité envers les collègues et un emoji «yes sir!», en signe de respect pour la société qui les a vu grandir professionnellement. C'est par ces deux signes que des centaines d'employés de Twitter démissionnent en ce moment en masse et depuis vingt-quatre heures.
Depuis l'ultimatum imposé par le nouveau patron, Elon Musk, c'est la fuite en avant... et un véritable tombeau ouvert. Les ingénieurs qui refuse d'offrir littéralement leur journée et leur sommeil à Musk pour «travailler de longues heures à haute intensité», comme demandé officiellement par le milliardaire, ont signifié leur départ en public, sur Twitter.
Agrémentés parfois du hashtag « #lovewhereyouworked (aime l'endroit où tu travailles), des centaines de messages ont envahi le réseau social. On y découvre des employés fiers, solidaires et reconnaissants de ce que le Twitter d'avant Musk leur a offert. Certains y dévoilent leur badge et leur ordinateur dans des photos qui ressemblent à autant de petites stèles sous lesquelles reposent un passé révolu.
D'ailleurs d'après une journaliste du média spécialisé Platformer, Twitter a prévenu tous les employés, jeudi, que les bureaux étaient temporairement fermés et inaccessibles, même avec un badge. Musk, lui, dans ce que la journaliste en question décrit comme une «purge paranoïaque», semble se moquer éperdument de ce qui est en train de se passer dans sa nouvelle entreprise.
Une débâcle qui fait frémir les utilisateurs du petit oiseau bleu au point que le hashtag #RIPtwitter est au sommet des tendances sur... Twitter. Si certains observateurs vont effectivement jusqu'à affirmer que la société est à deux doigts de la faillite, l'avocat d'Elon Musk, qui dirige avec lui la nouvelle entité de Twitter, a du pain sur la planche. Dernièrement, il a également annoncé être à la recherche d'un PDG pour le remplacer à la barre pour le daily business.
after 12 1/2 hardcore years: gun, badge, flair 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/XZXmlIvv7x— brian wickman (@wickman) November 17, 2022
thank you for everything, twitter - the past two years have been an incredibly rewarding journey with the most talented and supportive coworkers. I’ll miss this place so much 💙🫡— Selynna Sun (@selynnasun) November 17, 2022
The best thing at Twitter were the people; the love, the camaraderie, the commitment to purpose. 🫡💙— f(x) (@Fasholaide) November 17, 2022
Thank you, team 🙏🏾
After 2 rounds at the factory, I am also saying goodbye 🫡— Elizabeth Deng (@elizdeng) November 17, 2022
so proud of tweeps today 🫡💙 can only dream that i'll find a group like this somewhere else someday— em (@mikylime) November 17, 2022
Obligatory gun and badge drop. Didn’t get to finish my collage but glad to have been here for as long as I have. I’m forever going to look for Twitter 1.0 in my future employers. pic.twitter.com/bWFYBhi3It— sarika (@sarikacuppycake) November 17, 2022
It’s been an honor, delight, and a wonderful 9yrs 9mos of learning and making the tweets work. #lovewhereyouworked pic.twitter.com/miuT3EOS3M— Nat (@rattydukes) November 17, 2022
I resigned today from my job at Twitter. I have nothing but love and admiration for the incredibly kind and talented people I have worked with over these past 4 years. #LoveWhereYouWorked 💙— Jen Hamon 👻 (@jenplusplus) November 17, 2022
I may be #exceptional 💁🏼♀️, but gosh darn it, I’m just not #hardcore 🧟♀️#lovewhereyouworked pic.twitter.com/7kLjpmSSzF— Cheesehead in SF 🧀 (@andreachorst) November 17, 2022
Goodbye Twitter, we had a great run! #lovewhereyouworked #extweep— Ilias Pavlidakis (@3liaspav) November 17, 2022
Thanks for all the fish #lovewhereyouworked pic.twitter.com/YFQayGGhmf— kiran paul (@kdspaul) November 17, 2022
What an epic day. The people at Twitter made working at Twitter the best and most unique experience. #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/lqGcEozoBS— Jason Waddle (@jasonwaddle) November 17, 2022
After a bit over 10 years and 2289 commits. I ended my watch in this bird app. #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/TBT8tqufqq— Jason Zhang (@zhiheng_zhang) November 18, 2022
💙🫡 I'm so so happy that I had the opportunity to work with all of you. You all are what made Twitter a special place to be #LoveWhereYouWorked— Mike Jaoudi (@MikeJaoudi) November 18, 2022
Twitter has been a special place to work for, and I think it will always be in my mind for its culture of excellence, diversity, and outpouring of care for all the people that made Flock the Flock— ∃ugene -Yokota 🥙 (@eed3si9n) November 18, 2022
I'm happy that I got to be part of it
🫡 #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/X2szOSxLXu
Two years and one day, it’s been rad. #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/gFKVv9CGlG— Sara Bee (@SaraBee) November 18, 2022
After an amazing 9 years, I resigned from Twitter today as the tech lead of Web Infra. Here I've met the most incredible people. I've had the closest community. I had the best time. Thank you! 🫡 #lovedwhereyouworked— Sky Hu (@SkyHu) November 17, 2022
added: +336025, deleted: -2268778, total: -1932753 pic.twitter.com/n6yh7lhGuw
It’s been near impossible to write something that truly captures how I feel, but this sums it up — it’s been a privilege working with, learning and growing alongside so many incredibly smart and kind people. #OneTeam— Andreas (@andrs) November 17, 2022
after 11 beautiful, life-changing years, I resigned from Twitter today.— Ity Kaul (@Ity) November 18, 2022
Thank you for the ride of a lifetime Twitter! Thank you to all my teammates over the years for making this an experience I will remember forever - its been an honor and a privilege #OneTeam💙 pic.twitter.com/L0UjBq1mL4
I dedicated my third decade to the bird site.— Moses Nakamura 🫡 (@mnnakamura) November 18, 2022
no notes.
💙🫡 pic.twitter.com/6DTMSm3QGw
It has been a remarkable 4 years at Twitter (contractor time counts) and regardless of how it ended I’m still so grateful. 💙🫡— Zach (Parody Account) (@zsheppp) November 18, 2022
today, as i left 245 W 17th for the last time as a tweep, i got shit on by a bird for the first time.— jadila (@jdills13) November 18, 2022
taking it as a poetic send off from this wonderful, weird place— a dream i didn’t know someone like me could have. 3+ years, ♾ impact.#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveWhoYouWorkWith pic.twitter.com/oYTUZrQEhJ
Dear @twitter,— sethrobot (@sethrobot) November 18, 2022
Thank you for the 10 years, a million laughs, immeasurably awesome friendships and the most creative, smart & resilient team I've had the pleasure of being a part of.#LoveWhereYouWorked,
sethrobot pic.twitter.com/cYpRyKe9iA
So much respect for all Tweeps, whichever hard, imperfect choice you made today.— Annie Sultan (@_anniesultan) November 18, 2022
Grateful for everything I’ve learned here, and most of all for the incredible coworkers and friends I’ve gotten to work with over the past 6 years. Time to move forward now. #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/xhAITer3mh
After 5 incredible years at Twitter, today I’m resigning. What a ride! Twitter was my dream job & I’m so fortunate to have lived it. Until next time, ✌🏽 & 💙. #LoveWhereYouWorked 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RuxGXmxUDa— Bionca (@Bionca) November 17, 2022
Today was my last day at Twitter after 4 amazing years. I have no idea what’s next for me but I feel lucky to have worked alongside an amazing team and inspiring community members. #lovewhereyouworked 💙 pic.twitter.com/TpiBqTov4A— Jessica Garson (@jessicagarson) November 18, 2022
After 8 amazing years in this bird app today is my last day. Never expected to come to a stop in such a Twitter way. It is a great honor to work with many talented Tweeps over the years and you will be in my memory for ever. #lovewhereyouworked 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4tsWjDKpYC— Feng ⛷Yun (@fyun) November 18, 2022
Deciding to join @Twitter 7.5 years ago was one of the easiest decisions ever made. Deciding to leave today was 100% the opposite. I will miss the people, the fun, the love, warmth and kindness within and surrounding this company. Thank you, Tweeps. #LoveWhereYouWorked 🫡— Jess DeBolt Berman (@jessdebolt) November 17, 2022
To all my exceptional Tweeps, 🫡💙#lovewhereyouworked pic.twitter.com/23n4PyH4Ld— Jess ✊ 박송이 (@jessp) November 18, 2022
It's hard to put into words what this job has meant to me. I am incredibly grateful for all of it - the growth, the opportunities, the fun projects, and most of all, the people. I will always cherish the memories of the past 6 years 💙 #LoveWhereYouWorked— Dina Peck (@dinapeck55) November 18, 2022
After 5.5 years, I have decided to leave @Twitter. It was an absolute honor to work with my fellow Tweeps 💙🫡 #OneTeam #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/AbqG393pPb— Justin Hendryx (@quantumbagel) November 18, 2022
1/ Over this past weekend, I made the tough decision to resign from Twitter. Originally, my last day was going to be Nov. 25, but now it’s today. So I’m going to share w. all of you what I shared w. the remaining teams at Twitter earlier this week. A love letter:— Melissa Barnes (@melissabarnes) November 17, 2022
Bye all, my only regret is not having joined years ago #lovewhereyouworked— Day Hawkins (@dermothaughey) November 18, 2022
Not a lot to say, just grateful to have worked at the Tweet Factory#LoveWhereYouWorked— Phil Beltre (@PhilBeltre) November 18, 2022
Today is my last day at Twitter.— Freddie Carthy 🇺🇦 (@FreddieCarthy) November 17, 2022
It’s been an incredible journey. I learned more than I could have hoped and opened doors I never thought possible.
I never imagined I’d even get the chance to be a part of this ride, but so glad I did!
💙
Okay, for real this time. 🫡💙 #LoveWhereYouWorkwd https://t.co/PRmzGLUam9— Minie Hsu (@minieoreos) November 18, 2022
This place will always hold a special place in my heart.— Gerard Taylor (he/him) (@TheGerardTaylor) November 17, 2022
🫡💙 #OneTeam
I was going to hold off till my upcoming Twittervesary, but it felt right to do this in solidarity with my fellow comrades who chose to stay or leave today! Twitter for me has always been about the people. To my peers, friends, mentors..who made the last 7 years spectacular 🫡💙 pic.twitter.com/qQc4fE0cQl— Tayo Olukoya (@tayospeak) November 18, 2022
Today is my last day at the birdhouse. Worked with a lot of great people, who influenced my life in so many ways. #gunandbadge #lovewhereyouworked 🫡 pic.twitter.com/HiZ9gGJsp7— Cary (@cwun) November 17, 2022
Thanks Twitter for teaching me that dream jobs and dream teams do exist!— Marisa Back (@back_marisa) November 17, 2022
Going to work on the Marisa 2.0 and will aim for a hardcore life vs a hardcore job.
Will forever be grateful for #oneteam
💙🫡
After 3,384 days (or 9 years and 99 days) at Twitter I pulled the ejection handle (or more accurately: I did not pull the do-not-eject handle) and I'm out of here. pic.twitter.com/et192RZ2Tr— @TonyPrintezis@mastodon.social (@TonyPrintezis) November 18, 2022
I’ve dreaded and despised things like high schools reunions forever but I have never been SO FREAKING EXCITED FOR TWITTER ALUMNI REUNIONS 💙💙💙💙🫡 #LoveWhereYouWorked— Andy Wentland (@djcentos6) November 18, 2022
After 6 years at the birdhouse I’ve decided to leave the nest (🫡)— caleb 🍔 (@cwbalaban) November 18, 2022
I took this picture on my first day, 10/10/16 (🐣): pic.twitter.com/gbXNLbgLWy
The 9 most formative and unforgettable years of my life. Nothing will ever compare 💙 #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/hIsWuad23Y— Kathryn Whittaker (@kmwhittaker) November 18, 2022
today was my last day at twitter— c 🫡💜 (@c_at_work) November 18, 2022
i love this platform and will always root for it
you can find me on main at @carolynz
🫡💜 pic.twitter.com/qNsv7sdqb1
It was a privilege working in the tweet factory. Awesome people, great community. I am forever grateful. 👋 pic.twitter.com/IvVMZDlwT7— juan 🇵🇭🇨🇦 (@juanito) November 18, 2022
Not sure I left it better than I found it, but I sure as hell tried.🫡💙 pic.twitter.com/iWl7QALNmh— Lauren Liao (@iamlaurenliao) November 18, 2022
Feels pretty surreal that it’s all coming to an abrupt end, but it’s been a total blast these 5 1/2 years.— Rick Smith (@RickRedSix) November 18, 2022
See you on the other side 🫡 💙#LoveWhereYouWorked ? pic.twitter.com/y0M2dF70jE
A bittersweet moment after 6.5 years at Twitter, I decided to escape the cage and join the flock. The world is in a hustle rn, at times we don't even get a chance to say goodbye to each other, but I'll see you again.#LoveWhereYouWorked 🫡— Stephen (@StephenNiFree) November 18, 2022
Quoted one of my favorite lines pic.twitter.com/k5CeqWEuaw
After 6 years….💙🫡— Sasha Fierce (@sashaazze) November 18, 2022
More thoughts to come but for now #LoveWhereYouWorked
Oh, yeah! The official picture!— Andres Plaza 🇨🇱 (@AndresPlazaR) November 18, 2022
Badge and gun. #Twitter #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/niQmrUzn3H
At last. #LoveWhereYouWorked#LoveWhoYouWorkedWith— Yifei Shen (@YihuiOO) November 18, 2022
💙🫡 pic.twitter.com/b6WgzoEJh7
Today I decided to leave Twitter. Words can't express how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to work in this amazing place with so many talented people. This was, indeed, my dream job— Gala (@Deawer_87) November 17, 2022
💙
I wish luck and strength to those staying. #lovewhereyouworked #Twitter pic.twitter.com/cId96rvtiS
🫡— noa (@fresh_courage) November 17, 2022
so long…
walked from 17th to chelsea market.
i’m at an indian restaurant eating a roti parcel, sipping on masala cha, listening to indian music…some semblance of home to bring me home, at this very moment. #lovewhereyouworked #OneTeam
Obligatory badge and gun photo pic.twitter.com/E8mJYraAZm— Ivan Esparza (@ivanebernal) November 17, 2022
After 8+ years, I still don't know what to say in this Tweet.— Brian (@brayniac) November 17, 2022
It was one hell of a ride and a highlight of my career. 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/ccxKlUgcfR
I may be #exceptional 💁🏼♀️, but gosh darn it, I’m just not #hardcore 🧟♀️#lovewhereyouworked pic.twitter.com/7kLjpmSSzF— Cheesehead in SF 🧀 (@andreachorst) November 17, 2022
After 8.5 years, I guess it’s time to say goodbye 🫡 #OneTeam #LoveWhereYouWorked— Kelly (@kng) November 17, 2022
Oh shit lol. Twitter HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/wAmL4PUZkU— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 18, 2022
Plusieurs villes ukrainiennes, dont la capitale Kiev, ont été ciblées jeudi par des frappes russes. Ces bombardements ont coïncidé avec les premières chutes de neige dans un pays miné par les coupures d'électricité où les températures pourraient chuter jusqu'à -10°C.