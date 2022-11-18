Twitter est devenu un cimetière à employés. montage: watson

Twitter: voici 77 preuves de l'enfer enduré par les employés de Musk

Twitter est devenu un véritable tombeau ouvert. Depuis l'ultimatum imposé au personnel par Elon Musk jeudi (tu bosses 24h/24h ou tu dégages), les ingénieurs démissionnent par camions entiers et en direct sur le réseau social. On parle de 1500 des 3000 restants, ceux qui n'avaient pas encore été licenciés. Pour que vous vous rendiez compte du désastre, voici 77 messages de démission qui donnent le vertige.

Un coeur bleu pour la solidarité envers les collègues et un emoji «yes sir!», en signe de respect pour la société qui les a vu grandir professionnellement. C'est par ces deux signes que des centaines d'employés de Twitter démissionnent en ce moment en masse et depuis vingt-quatre heures.

Une «purge paranoïaque»

Depuis l'ultimatum imposé par le nouveau patron, Elon Musk, c'est la fuite en avant... et un véritable tombeau ouvert. Les ingénieurs qui refuse d'offrir littéralement leur journée et leur sommeil à Musk pour «travailler de longues heures à haute intensité», comme demandé officiellement par le milliardaire, ont signifié leur départ en public, sur Twitter.

«Seule une performance exceptionnelle vaudra une note suffisante» Elon Musk au personnel, dans une note interne.

Agrémentés parfois du hashtag « #lovewhereyouworked (aime l'endroit où tu travailles), des centaines de messages ont envahi le réseau social. On y découvre des employés fiers, solidaires et reconnaissants de ce que le Twitter d'avant Musk leur a offert. Certains y dévoilent leur badge et leur ordinateur dans des photos qui ressemblent à autant de petites stèles sous lesquelles reposent un passé révolu.

D'ailleurs d'après une journaliste du média spécialisé Platformer, Twitter a prévenu tous les employés, jeudi, que les bureaux étaient temporairement fermés et inaccessibles, même avec un badge. Musk, lui, dans ce que la journaliste en question décrit comme une «purge paranoïaque», semble se moquer éperdument de ce qui est en train de se passer dans sa nouvelle entreprise.

La mort de Twitter?

Une débâcle qui fait frémir les utilisateurs du petit oiseau bleu au point que le hashtag #RIPtwitter est au sommet des tendances sur... Twitter. Si certains observateurs vont effectivement jusqu'à affirmer que la société est à deux doigts de la faillite, l'avocat d'Elon Musk, qui dirige avec lui la nouvelle entité de Twitter, a du pain sur la planche. Dernièrement, il a également annoncé être à la recherche d'un PDG pour le remplacer à la barre pour le daily business.

Voici le cimetière

Pour vous donner un aperçu de l'odeur de mort qui se dégage de Twitter, voici 77 messages de démission: