Voici comment les stars rendent hommage à Tina Turner

Damn. She was supposed to live forever.— Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 24, 2023
“Simply The Best.”#TinaTurner #RIP pic.twitter.com/4VebKensLE
Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT— NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023
Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023
Tina Turner était brute. Elle était puissante. Elle était inarrêtable. Et elle s'exprimait et chantait sans complexes sa vérité dans la joie et la douleur, le triomphe et la tragédie. Aujourd'hui, nous nous joignons aux fans du monde entier pour rendre hommage à la reine du rock and roll et à une étoile dont la lumière ne s'éteindra jamais.
Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023
Repose en paix l'une de mes artistes préférées de tous les temps, la légendaire reine du rock n' roll Tina Turner. J'ai eu l'occasion de la voir à de nombreuses reprises et elle a donné l'un des meilleurs spectacles que j'aie jamais vus. Elle vous en donnait toujours pour votre argent.
I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music 🕊 #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/HrcJj7PltI— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) May 24, 2023
Je suis tellement triste d'entendre que Tina Turner est décédée, la légende iconique qui a pavé le chemin pour tant de femmes dans la musique rock, noire et blanche. Elle a fait avec beaucoup de dignité et de succès ce que très peu ont osé faire à son époque et dans ce genre de musique.
I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023
She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO
Je suis si triste du décès de mon amie Tina Turner. Elle était vraiment une talentueuse artiste et chanteuse. Elle était inspirante, chaleureuse, drôle et généreuse. Elle m'a tellement aidé quand j'étais jeune et je ne l'oublierai jamais.
Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023
I am deeply saddened by the loss of Tina Turner. Her powerful voice and strength will forever be etched in our hearts and memories. She paved the way for so many of us in the music industry and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Rje2gNUE2C— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 25, 2023
Je suis profondément attristée par la perte de Tina Turner. Sa voix puissante et sa force resteront à jamais gravées dans nos cœurs et nos mémoires. Elle a ouvert la voie à tant d'entre nous dans l'industrie musicale et son héritage continuera d'inspirer les générations à venir.
