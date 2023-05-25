Navigation
    Mort de Tina Turner: Les stars lui rendent hommage

    Tina Turner en concert à Lausanne
    Tina Turner s'est éteinte à l'âge de 83 ans.Image: keystone
    People

    Voici comment les stars rendent hommage à Tina Turner

    La révélation de la mort de l'icône américaine a suscité un flot de réactions sur Twitter. Tous saluent une légende de la musique et qualifient son décès de «perte immense».
    25.05.2023, 09:4125.05.2023, 10:32
    Plus de «Société»

    Le journaliste Don Lemon lui a rendu hommage

    Tina Turner a rejoint les étoiles

    2
    Tina Turner est décédée

    L'ex-président américain Barack Obama

    Tina Turner était brute. Elle était puissante. Elle était inarrêtable. Et elle s'exprimait et chantait sans complexes sa vérité dans la joie et la douleur, le triomphe et la tragédie. Aujourd'hui, nous nous joignons aux fans du monde entier pour rendre hommage à la reine du rock and roll et à une étoile dont la lumière ne s'éteindra jamais.

    Le basketteur Magic Johnson

    Repose en paix l'une de mes artistes préférées de tous les temps, la légendaire reine du rock n' roll Tina Turner. J'ai eu l'occasion de la voir à de nombreuses reprises et elle a donné l'un des meilleurs spectacles que j'aie jamais vus. Elle vous en donnait toujours pour votre argent.

    La chanteuse américaine Gloria Gaynor

    Je suis tellement triste d'entendre que Tina Turner est décédée, la légende iconique qui a pavé le chemin pour tant de femmes dans la musique rock, noire et blanche. Elle a fait avec beaucoup de dignité et de succès ce que très peu ont osé faire à son époque et dans ce genre de musique.

    Le rockeur Mick Jagger

    Je suis si triste du décès de mon amie Tina Turner. Elle était vraiment une talentueuse artiste et chanteuse. Elle était inspirante, chaleureuse, drôle et généreuse. Elle m'a tellement aidé quand j'étais jeune et je ne l'oublierai jamais.

    La chanteuse Diana Ross

    La chanteuse Christina Aguilera

    Je suis profondément attristée par la perte de Tina Turner. Sa voix puissante et sa force resteront à jamais gravées dans nos cœurs et nos mémoires. Elle a ouvert la voie à tant d'entre nous dans l'industrie musicale et son héritage continuera d'inspirer les générations à venir.

    L'auteur de romans horrifiques a également rendu hommage

    On peut ne pas être d'accord avec le syndicaliste d'extrême droite, par contre, on peut rire à sa blague:

    Bonus

    En parlant d'Afida Turner, elle a posté cette photo pas du tout photoshopée avec son ancienne belle-mère

    Image
    instagram

    Angèle se dit pansexuelle. Mais qu'est-ce que ça veut dire?

    La chanteuse de 27 ans a donné des détails sur son orientation sexuelle lors d'une interview diffusée samedi 20 mai. Dans le cadre de l’émission «Les Rencontres du Papotin», menée par des journalistes porteurs de troubles du spectre autistique, l'artiste d'origine belge s'est vue poser la question suivante: «J'ai entendu dire que tu es bi. Est-ce que tu as un petit ou une petite amie, par exemple?»

    L’article