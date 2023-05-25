Tina Turner s'est éteinte à l'âge de 83 ans. Image: keystone

Voici comment les stars rendent hommage à Tina Turner

La révélation de la mort de l'icône américaine a suscité un flot de réactions sur Twitter. Tous saluent une légende de la musique et qualifient son décès de «perte immense».

Le journaliste Don Lemon lui a rendu hommage

Tina Turner a rejoint les étoiles

L'ex-président américain Barack Obama

Tina Turner était brute. Elle était puissante. Elle était inarrêtable. Et elle s'exprimait et chantait sans complexes sa vérité dans la joie et la douleur, le triomphe et la tragédie. Aujourd'hui, nous nous joignons aux fans du monde entier pour rendre hommage à la reine du rock and roll et à une étoile dont la lumière ne s'éteindra jamais.

Le basketteur Magic Johnson

Repose en paix l'une de mes artistes préférées de tous les temps, la légendaire reine du rock n' roll Tina Turner. J'ai eu l'occasion de la voir à de nombreuses reprises et elle a donné l'un des meilleurs spectacles que j'aie jamais vus. Elle vous en donnait toujours pour votre argent.

La chanteuse américaine Gloria Gaynor

Je suis tellement triste d'entendre que Tina Turner est décédée, la légende iconique qui a pavé le chemin pour tant de femmes dans la musique rock, noire et blanche. Elle a fait avec beaucoup de dignité et de succès ce que très peu ont osé faire à son époque et dans ce genre de musique.

Le rockeur Mick Jagger

Je suis si triste du décès de mon amie Tina Turner. Elle était vraiment une talentueuse artiste et chanteuse. Elle était inspirante, chaleureuse, drôle et généreuse. Elle m'a tellement aidé quand j'étais jeune et je ne l'oublierai jamais.

La chanteuse Diana Ross

La chanteuse Christina Aguilera

Je suis profondément attristée par la perte de Tina Turner. Sa voix puissante et sa force resteront à jamais gravées dans nos cœurs et nos mémoires. Elle a ouvert la voie à tant d'entre nous dans l'industrie musicale et son héritage continuera d'inspirer les générations à venir.

L'auteur de romans horrifiques a également rendu hommage

