La Toile se moque du foirage du gouvernement américain

Le Pentagone - et le ministre de la Défense Pete Hegseth - prennent cher sur la Toile.

Il y a des moments dans la vie où vous vous trouvez au bon endroit. Ou involontairement dans un groupe de discussion secret du gouvernement américain.
25.03.2025, 15:01
Non, ceci n'est pas un prank: l'administration Trump a transmis par accident un plan d'attaque à un journaliste américain. Ce dernier a été ajouté par erreur à un groupe de messagerie très confidentiel comprenant des détails sur une frappe aérienne contre les Houthis du Yémen. Il n'en fallait pas plus pour que la Toile dégaine ses mèmes les plus acérés.

Si vous voulez tout savoir sur l'affaire en détail, c'est par ici 👇

L'équipe de Trump vient de faire «le plus grand foirage possible»

Et de votre côté, comment s'est passé votre début de semaine ?

Pete Hegseth today

[image or embed]

— The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 24. März 2025 um 19:20

Le secrétaire américain à la Défense a fait la pire boulette (en partageant des secrets militaires dans une discussion de groupe Signal)

@lincolnproject.us my cartoon:

[image or embed]

— BISHTOONS (@bishtoons.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 02:30
- Papa, où se trouve le Yémen?
– Pourquoi ?
– Mon groupe de discussion dit que nous frapperons à minuit.

Quand on prend la bouteille avant l'iPhone...

A Liter for Our Time. stevebrodner.substack.com

[image or embed]

— brodner.bsky.social (@brodner.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 06:05
«Dis Siri, convoque une réunion top secrète. À propos, tu sais, d'une guerre».

Mais bon, vous n'avez pas besoin d'être ivre pour faire des choses stupides

Pete Hegseth rn

[image or embed]

— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan.bsky.social) 24. März 2025 um 20:38
«L’une des meilleures choses que j’ai apprises en étant sobre, c’est que je n’ai pas besoin d’alcool pour envoyer des SMS que je regrette.»

Ce que le journaliste américain a ressenti après avoir été ajouté par inadvertance au groupe de discussion

Trump Meme
Screenshot: bsky.app

Mais encore...

me in the national security team group chat

[image or embed]

— Rick Wilson (@therickwilson.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 03:00

Fraîchement sorti de la section «Dictons qui vieillissent très mal»

Well this aged like unpasteurized milk🤌 3 days ago: “Under the previous administration, we looked like fools. Not anymore.” –Pete Hegseth

[image or embed]

— Kaylan_TX (@kaylan.bsky.social) 24 mars 2025 à 22:32
«Sous l'ancienne administration, on est passés pour des idiots. Cette ère est révolue.»

Dans le mille!

Hey Pete Hegseth, here are some Yemen coordinates to be bombed, somehow I lost access to our chat: 55.752121 37.617664

[image or embed]

— Dimko Zhluktenko (@dim0kq.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 08:40

😅

Now checking my spam folder to see if I've missed any "bombing Yemen" emails.

— Paul Sinha (@paulsinha.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 08:54
«En train de checker mes spams pour m'assurer que je n'ai raté aucun email labellisé "bombing Yemen"».

Pendant ce temps au Kremlin...

“Wait guys, P. Hegseth is typing…”

[image or embed]

— News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) 24 mars 2025 à 20:15
«Attendez, les gars, Pete est en train d'écrire...»

Internet n'est jamais à cours d'idées...

This Pete Hegseth thing is even worse than we thought

[image or embed]

— Eric Champnella (@echamp.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 06:57

Si Hegseth avait été secrétaire américain à la Défense pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale

Dear Adolph, I hope you and Eva are doing well. Ike is looking at June 6. Weather is iffy but that's his target. (Best for you to be ready by the 5th.) We'll mostly be coming by ship but keep an eye out for the 82nd Airborne. Definitely Normandy... near Point du Hoc. Your pal, Pete Hegseth, DOD

— SeaTea (@tierno158.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 08:32
Cher Adolf,

J'espère que vous et Eva allez bien. Ike a les yeux rivés sur le 6 juin. Le temps est incertain, mais c'est son objectif. (Il est préférable que vous soyez prêt avant le 5.) Nous viendrons principalement par bateau, mais gardez un œil sur la 82e division aéroportée. Certainement en Normandie... près de la Pointe du Hoc.

Votre ami,Pete Hegseth, ministère de la Défense

Le Débarquement de Normandie aurait certainement été différent...

Well the day has come when the might of the West breaks and oaths are forsworn, but at least the memes are great. Here’s one: If Pete Hegseth was Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force

[image or embed]

— Janne M. Korhonen (@jmkorhonen.fi) 25 mars 2025 à 07:02
...avec Pete.

Trump Meme
«Trump est en colère contre «l’Atlantique» et veut changer le nom en Océan américain.»meme: bsky.app

L’erreur de communication la plus stupide de tous les temps va peut-être entrer dans l’histoire

Intelligence. Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 24 mars 2025 à 22:52
«Ensuite, après que nous les avons fait rouler sans le savoir, ils sautent et nous attaquent, comme je l'ai appris dans cette discussion de groupe avec Pete Hegseth.»

Il nous en reste encore un (ou deux)

Me in the national security team group chat.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Pipino (@pp8010.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 07:14

Me in the National security team group chat

[image or embed]

— Annie West (@anniewestdotcom.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 00:30

Pete Hegseth va bientôt recevoir une tonne d'invitations

America’s enemies are keen to invite Pete Hegseth for an official visit

[image or embed]

— Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 05:23

