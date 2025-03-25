La Toile se moque du foirage du gouvernement américain

Non, ceci n'est pas un prank: l'administration Trump a transmis par accident un plan d'attaque à un journaliste américain. Ce dernier a été ajouté par erreur à un groupe de messagerie très confidentiel comprenant des détails sur une frappe aérienne contre les Houthis du Yémen. Il n'en fallait pas plus pour que la Toile dégaine ses mèmes les plus acérés.
Pete Hegseth today— The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 24. März 2025 um 19:20
[image or embed]
@lincolnproject.us my cartoon:— BISHTOONS (@bishtoons.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 02:30
[image or embed]
A Liter for Our Time. stevebrodner.substack.com— brodner.bsky.social (@brodner.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 06:05
[image or embed]
me in the national security team group chat— Rick Wilson (@therickwilson.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 03:00
[image or embed]
Well this aged like unpasteurized milk🤌 3 days ago: “Under the previous administration, we looked like fools. Not anymore.” –Pete Hegseth— Kaylan_TX (@kaylan.bsky.social) 24 mars 2025 à 22:32
[image or embed]
Hey Pete Hegseth, here are some Yemen coordinates to be bombed, somehow I lost access to our chat: 55.752121 37.617664— Dimko Zhluktenko (@dim0kq.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 08:40
[image or embed]
Now checking my spam folder to see if I've missed any "bombing Yemen" emails.— Paul Sinha (@paulsinha.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 08:54
“Wait guys, P. Hegseth is typing…”— News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) 24 mars 2025 à 20:15
[image or embed]
This Pete Hegseth thing is even worse than we thought— Eric Champnella (@echamp.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 06:57
[image or embed]
Dear Adolph, I hope you and Eva are doing well. Ike is looking at June 6. Weather is iffy but that's his target. (Best for you to be ready by the 5th.) We'll mostly be coming by ship but keep an eye out for the 82nd Airborne. Definitely Normandy... near Point du Hoc. Your pal, Pete Hegseth, DOD— SeaTea (@tierno158.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 08:32
Well the day has come when the might of the West breaks and oaths are forsworn, but at least the memes are great. Here’s one: If Pete Hegseth was Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force— Janne M. Korhonen (@jmkorhonen.fi) 25 mars 2025 à 07:02
[image or embed]
Intelligence. Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 24 mars 2025 à 22:52
[image or embed]
Me in the national security team group chat.— Patrick Pipino (@pp8010.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 07:14
[image or embed]
Me in the National security team group chat— Annie West (@anniewestdotcom.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 00:30
[image or embed]
America’s enemies are keen to invite Pete Hegseth for an official visit— Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal.bsky.social) 25 mars 2025 à 05:23
[image or embed]
