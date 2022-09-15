Federer annonce sa retraite, Twitter en PLS💔

To my tennis family and beyond,— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022
With Love,
Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN
roger federer and serena williams retiring in the same year pic.twitter.com/sraQP7MyG5— eve:) (@rafas80ftyacht) September 15, 2022
Legend of the game.@rogerfederer 🧡 pic.twitter.com/zztdM9THmc— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 15, 2022
Dear Roger,my friend and rival.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022
I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.
It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻
Roger Federer announces he’s retiring from pro tennis after the Laver Cup.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2022
End of an era 🐐 pic.twitter.com/btKQsi8bnG
You changed the game, #RForever. @rogerfederer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XIyDzCMTuk— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 15, 2022
"Roger, there was and never will be anyone like you." ❤️— TENNIS (@Tennis) September 15, 2022
The tennis world is overflowing with emotion for @rogerfederer:https://t.co/SxpdS7CFIw
Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis. The Swiss star won 20 Grand Slam singles titles. https://t.co/QNzUHIwa6L— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 15, 2022
ROGER FEDERER. A ballboy from Basel became 20 times Grand Slam champion. One of the most talented athletes of all time. Born to play Tennis.— Ammar Amjad (@_ammar_amjad) September 15, 2022
You will forever be missed.@rogerfederer
LEGEND OF THE GAME. FAREWELL.❤️ #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/LMvqfYiExk
Roger Federer is retiring. The Swiss star, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, dominated men’s tennis for two decades. His final competitive matches will be next week in London. https://t.co/G7YK75pASv pic.twitter.com/2W4Kt14oIz— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 15, 2022
Il y a des gens qui marquent votre vie. @rogerfederer a été l’un de ceux là. Je l’ai aimé plus que de raison. Il m’a fait me lever à 3h du matin, coucher à 2h, annuler des après-midi festifs, des déjeuners familiaux.— Florent Barraco (@FlorentBarraco1) September 15, 2022
Roger… 💔— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022
Roger,— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022
Where do we begin?
It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.
We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86
What a heartfelt message , full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 15, 2022
Xoxoxo https://t.co/2s1Aw5SpJ5
An outstanding career comes to an end 😭— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 15, 2022
Thank you for all the memories Roger Federer! You will be missed!@rogerfederer | @swissteam | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/fJ1FZrh9YM
💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022
Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger ….— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022
Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket https://t.co/wjjk1lvd2H— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 15, 2022