Israel: Only 51% of the critically ill are above the age of 60. Down from ~80%



Close to our original projection of 47%, and still going down



People above the age of 60 were vaccinated first



By now, 50% of the population of Israel received at least 1 dose https://t.co/s0tMFLG3dg pic.twitter.com/XPt7oqH8sA