Absolute grass court cinema! 🎦— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2026
This ridiculous point between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina & Felix Auger-Aliassime is the Play of the Day presented by @Barclays pic.twitter.com/XA9dYvz7XQ
Wahnsinn! Davidovich Fokina kämpft und hechtet sich zum Punktgewinn
Wahnsinn, wie sich Davidovich Fokina diesen Punkt erkämpft
Hecht holt am Openair St.Gallen die Cuphelden des FCSG auf die Bühne
Stell dir vor, du bist NBA-Champion und wirst fast von der Meisterfeier geworfen
Tyler Kolek played in 62 games for the World Champion Knicks this season— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2026
He was mistaken for a fan at the parade anyway pic.twitter.com/oF2VoPGclD
Der Teambus von Curacao ist mal so richtig iconic 😍
😭 ILS SONT ARRIVÉS À LA COUPE DU MONDE EN BUS SCOLAIRE !!— La Twitchance (@LaTwitchance) June 7, 2026
La sélection de Curaçao est arrivée pour la Coupe du monde 2026 à bord d’un vieux bus scolaire sans fenêtres 😭🚌🇨🇼
Une arrivée complètement improbable… mais des souvenirs qu’ils n’oublieront jamais. ❤️😂🏆 pic.twitter.com/SZpRtm653s
Norwegen setzte beim Team-Foto voll auf Klischees
Und da noch in guter Auflösung:
So wird die Türkische Nationalmannschaft an den Flughafen begleitet
Looking at it again, this special convoy by Turkey for their national team was INSANE 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u4eN0C85Ij— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) June 3, 2026
Ödegaard schiesst Polizisten ab
🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard hit a cop in the head with a header at the parade yesterday. 🚔🤣😭— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) June 1, 2026
I think it's only fair they strip Arsenal of the Premier League title. pic.twitter.com/VLc6fInWri
Achtung Verwechslungsgefahr
Amistoso de Brasil vs Panamá. Las cámaras enfocan la tribuna. Y encuentran juntos a 3 cracks inesperados.— Juez Central (@Juezcentral) June 1, 2026
Los hinchas brasileros son los mejores. pic.twitter.com/iKjaXk7Zgx
So schön feierte RC Lens den französischen Cupsieg
Die jüngste Spielerin am French Open? Belinda Bencics Töchterchen Bella 😍
Diesen Gottéron-Meistersong musst du gehört haben 😂
Eine solche Szene hat man auf dem Fussballplatz auch noch nicht oft gesehen 🍑
Ex-FCZ-Torhüterin Lourdes Romero trifft per direktem Freistoss in der Bundesliga
Die deutschen Hockeyspieler haben noch Mühe mit dem Schweizerdeutsch 😂
Das wohl verrückteste Tor der diesjährigen NHL-Playoffs
This game is so rigged that the Hockey Gods are intervening to tie things up for Buffalo pic.twitter.com/DSMI8bXI5Y https://t.co/sxJwmxjv2g— y - Paving Sports (@PavingTheStreet) May 13, 2026
Regelkunde kostet den Saudi-Scheichs wohl etwas zu viel
QU’EST-CE QUE JE VIENS DE VOIR ? 💀— SPL 🇸🇦 (@ActuSPL) May 12, 2026
Al Nassr et Cristiano Ronaldo étaient à 10 secondes de remporter la SPL… FLOP 😨
90+8’ | Al Nassr 1 - 1 Al Hilal https://t.co/MA5Ltyl5Jf pic.twitter.com/wlp1BSWCKE
MURICA!
🦅.@devinjcooley is such a beauty (and has a stunning 🇺🇸 @BauerHockey setup).— Goalie Gear Nerd (@GoalieGearNerd) May 10, 2026
📸: @usahockey pic.twitter.com/YPQxOkgWPy
Wie feiert Venedig den Aufstieg in die Serie A? Natürlich mit einer Bootsparade
Nach dramatischem Final: Snooker-Youngster Yize krönt sich zum Weltmeister
History made! 22-year-old Wu Yize defeated Shaun Murphy 18–17 in a thrilling final to become snooker’s first post-2000s world champion. Back-to-back Chinese winners in Sheffield for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/PQ8uMjb7MP— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) May 5, 2026
Und hier gibt's die ausführlichen Highlights:
So kreativ verkündet Sheffield Wednesday gute Nachrichtne
[Tegan] Sheffield Wednesday revealing to the fans that they won’t be receiving any points deduction next season after the new ownership was announced.
by
u/Sparky-moon in
soccer
Mikrofon-Fail bei kanadischer Hymne? Kein Problem für das Buffalo-Publikum
Dieses Gegentor hat ein Playoff-Spiel entschieden 🙈
[PHI 2 - PIT (3)] Letang throws the puck on net and Vladar misses it with his glove. Puck hits the backwall and bounces off him for the go ahead goal
by
u/daKrut in
hockey
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