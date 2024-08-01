Mehr dazu hier:
1001 singles matches— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 1, 2024
739 victories
105 top 10 wins
46 ATP titles
41 weeks as World No. 1
29 wins over the Big 3
14 Masters 1000 titles
11 Grand Slam finals
3 Grand Slam titles
2 Olympic Gold medals
1 @andy_murray
Thank you, Sir Andy 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/SQyNgA2hqV
The amazing synchronization of Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan winning the Olympic Gold in the women's synchronized 10m platform diving. pic.twitter.com/KNlAvZdup6— NO CONTEXT OLYMPICS (@OlympicsContext) August 1, 2024
Bryan Daniel Pintado - Race Walker from Ecaudor just hit a SIUUUUUU after finishing the 20KM Walk event with a Gold— Prajwal Kalappa (@PrajwalKalappa) August 1, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo - the true Global Influence!!!
Siuuuuuuuuuu!!!#OlympicGames #Olympics #RaceWalk #Ecaudor pic.twitter.com/map3Loqs4U
Italian Olympic silver medalist Giorgia Villa is sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano, and her portraits look exactly like you'd expect. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/w0dNCcg3cn— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2024
CANADA IS MOVING ON! pic.twitter.com/wPfaYssqwW— TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 31, 2024
WOOOORLD RECOOORD!!!!— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 31, 2024
PAN Zhanle 46.40 in the Men's 100m Free pic.twitter.com/j9ZKxHrBw2
Für Biles ist es eine kleine Revanche, nachdem sie in Tokio wegen mentaler Probleme auf den Start im Mehrkampf hatte verzichten müssen. Gold war damals an Sunisa Lee gegangen. Diesmal stand der Ausnahmeturnerin aus Texas, die auch in der Pariser Bercy Arena so sehr zu begeistern weiss, nichts und niemand im Weg.