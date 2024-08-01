1001 singles matches

739 victories

105 top 10 wins

46 ATP titles

41 weeks as World No. 1

29 wins over the Big 3

14 Masters 1000 titles

11 Grand Slam finals

3 Grand Slam titles

2 Olympic Gold medals

1 @andy_murray



Thank you, Sir Andy 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/SQyNgA2hqV — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 1, 2024

Andy Murrays Tennis-Karriere ist in den Viertelfinals des olympischen Doppels zu Ende gegangen. Der 37-jährige ehemalige Weltranglisten-Erste und dreifache Grand-Slam-Sieger unterlag mit dem Briten Daniel Evans den Amerikanern Taylor Fritz und Tommy Paul 2:6, 4:6.Mit fünf abgewehrten Matchbällen in der 1. Runde und zwei abgewehrten Matchbällen im Achtelfinal hatte der seit einigen Jahren mit einer künstlichen Hüfte spielende Murray sein sportliches Ende in den letzten Tagen noch hinausgezögert. Gegen die als Nummer 3 gesetzten Amerikaner Fritz/Paul bedeutete der zweite Matchball nach einem weiteren Aufbäumen schliesslich Endstation.Murray hatte seinen anstehenden Rücktritt vor den Spielen angekündigt. Der Schotte, der in seinem Zenit zu den Big Four mit Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal und Novak Djokovic gehörte und einer der beliebtesten Spieler auf der ATP Tour war, erklomm 2016 die Weltranglisten-Spitze und hatte diese während insgesamt 41 Wochen inne. (abu/sda)