Ces 16 plats japonais avec des oeufs sont fascinants

Ces 16 plats japonais avec des œufs sont fascinants
Depuis quelques jours, mon feed Instagram et TikTok regorge de vidéos d'omelettes baveuses à la forme élaborée, de jaunes d'œufs confits ou de blancs montés en neige pour former des pancakes aussi rebondis qu'appétissants. A l'heure du petit-déjeuner, la tentation était trop grande de ne pas vous les partager... Bon appétit!
Omurice au camembert
Une omelette fine et moelleuse, encore coulante, ici garnie avec un steak haché et un camembert. Ça a l'air tout simplement décadent.
@yuji_gurume ふわとろの贅沢カマンベールオムライス🧀🍳 カマンベールチーズぱっかーんオムライス 3100円 丸々1個カマンベールチーズを乗せたとろっとろの贅沢なオムライス！ 目の前でオムレツをカットしてもらえてチーズ好きにはたまらない😋 🍚店名: とろ～り卵のオムライスさん太 住所: 愛知県岡崎市羽根町鰻池112-3 レストランさん太 最寄駅: JR岡崎駅から車で10分 営業時間：11:00〜15:30 土日11:00〜15:30 17:30〜21:00 定休日：月曜日 #名古屋グルメ#Japanesefood#tiktokfood ♬ 森の小さなレストラン（森林小屋） - 手嶌 葵
Egg sando
Ne me dites pas que ce sandwich aux œufs ne vous met pas à l'eau à la bouche.
@manpuku_gourmet_food 顎が外れそうなぐらい大きい超極厚ぷわぷわたまごサンドが絶品！ たまごサンドは濃厚な黄身をマヨネーズで和えてコクを出し白身はメレンゲにすることで軽い仕上がりに！ ふわふわのパンで挟んでいるから食べ歩きにもピッタリな逸品。 分厚い見た目なのにペロっと食べれるから15時のおやつにもgood！ 《今回注文したお料理》 プワプワ玉子サンド 480円 《店名》こんなにデカいサンドイッチは反則だ 《住所》大阪府大阪市中央区瓦屋町3-5-17 《営業時間》11時から16時 《定休日》月曜日 《来店時間》日曜15時頃 《待ち時間》5分程 《予約》可 《駐車場》なし(近隣にコインパーキングあり) The super thick fluffy egg sandwich is so big you'll fall off your jaw! The egg sandwich is made with a rich yolk mixed with mayonnaise to bring out its richness, and the white is made into meringue to give it a light finish! It's sandwiched between fluffy bread, so it's a great dish to eat on the go. It looks thick, but you can eat it all in one go, so it's great as a 3pm snack! 《Food I ordered this time》 Puffy egg sandwich 480 yen 《Store name》Sandwiches this big are unfair 《Address》3-5-17 Kawarayacho, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture 《Business hours》11am-4pm 《Closed》Mondays 《Visit time》Sundays around 3pm 《Waiting time》About 5 minutes 《Reservations》Available 《Parking》No (there is paid parking nearby) #大阪グルメ #大阪ランチ #japanesefood #tiktokfood ♬ いのちの名前（千と千尋の神隠し） - Kazumi Tateishi Trio
Tamago Kake Gohan
Un bol de riz chaud sur lequel on casse un œuf cru, avec un filet de soja. A ne pas reproduire soi-même à la maison, évidemment, sous peine de grave intoxication alimentaire. On vous aura prévenu.
@awesome.japan Raw egg on rice🥚 Do you want to try it? #japan #japon #일본 #япония # #japantiktok #japanesefood #japaneseculture #fypシ #fypシ゚viral ♬ fish in the pool・花屋敷 - ヘクとパスカル
Des œufs Louis Vuitton
Le résultat est bluffant.
@lomennotcute Sir, your egg feast is ready, please enjoy.#Food #cooking #foodie #yummy #gourmet #foryoupage #fypシ #fyp #foodtiktok #egg #2025 ♬ 森の小さなレストラン（森林小屋） - 手嶌 葵
Omelette soufflée
Admirez combien cette omelette a l'air fluffy.
@s.aa320 Today's breakfast is Japanese-style eggs, very soft, tender and fluffy, just like a cake. 😋 Method and ingredients: 3 eggs.✅ Separate the yolks from the whites (in any way you prefer).✅ Beat the egg whites until they are creamy.✅ Add the yolks, salt, a teaspoon of vinegar, and a quarter teaspoon of baking powder.✅ Stir them gently together so that the air doesn't escape.✅ Heat a pan and a sprinkle of oil. Add the mixture and reduce the heat.✅ Cover it.✅ After 3 minutes, check it from the bottom and wrap it like a sandwich. Don't worry, it will be cooked from the inside by the steam.✅ #homemade #breakfast #eggs #eggstyle #healthy #healthybreakfast #japaneseeggsandwich #omlette #arabtiktok #usa_tiktok ♬ Girls Like Me Dont Cry - Muslim Sounds
Chawanmushi
Un flan à base d'œufs cuits a la vapeur, qui peut être sucré ou salé.
Chīzu Egg Don
Ou, littéralement «bol de riz aux œufs et au fromage», souvent servi avec des morceaux de saucisse japonaise. Un plat qu'on dans les chaînes de fast-food japonaises. J'avoue que ça a l'air cochon, sans mauvais jeu de mot.
Kakitamajiru
Une «soupe aux œufs battus», préparée à base de bouillon dashi (souvent avec un peu de sauce soja et de mirin), dans lequel on verse des œufs battus en mince filet tout en remuant doucement.
@tastemade Leave it up to @Tastemade Japan to make the most satisfying, fluffiest, silky egg soup. 🍲😋 #japanesefood #japanese #eggsoup ♬ Ghibli-style nostalgic waltz - MaSssuguMusic
Résultat: de fines filaments d’œuf soyeux qui flottent dans le bouillon, parfois accompagnés de ciboule, d’algues wakame ou de champignons. Miam.
Sufure Pankēki
Des pancakes soufflés, épais et tremblotants comme des nuages. Ici garnis de bacon, d'œufs au plat et d'une sauce a priori... pas nettement moins légère que les fluffy pancakes. C'est ça qu'on veut!
@jukananan727 東京で1番人気のぷるぷるパンケーキ🥞 📍浅草 紅鶴 べーコンと目玉焼き 2300円 目の前で焼きあげてくれる米粉100%のパンケーキに目玉焼きとベーコンを交互に重ね、仕上げにオランデーズソースをたっぷりかけてくれます！ 焼きたて熱々のパンケーキはふわふわ＆もちもちで最高だし、べーコンと目玉焼きの塩気やバター香るオランデーズソースとも相性抜群🤤🤤 ほかにも炙りバナナチョコナッツや抹茶あずきなど6種類、トッピングも豊富で定期的に食べに来る大好きなお店！ 毎朝8:30からの整理券制、前払い金1人1000円必要です⚠️ 超おすすめ！ BENIZURU Pancake shop in Asakusa famous for their rice flour pancakes🥞 Their specialties are the “Honey and butter” and “Bacon and sunny side up” pancakes. All pancakes are made and assembled right in front of you so you can enjoy watching their amazing teamwork! “Bacon & sunny side up(2300yen)” sandwiches a sunny side up and 2 bacon strips along with marmalade and honey🥓🍳 It’s topped with more bacon strips and a sunny side up, then finished off with lots of Hollandaise sauce! The pancakes are cooked through, super fluffy & moist and the perfect balance of sweet & salty! Advanced reservation starting at 8:30am everyday is required. You can choose the time, and they will give you numbered tickets that show your returning time. Also, advanced payment of 1000yen per person is required as well (they will give the money back if you show up). #japanesefood #japan #東京グルメ ♬ 森の小さなレストラン（森林小屋） - 手嶌 葵
Omuraisu
Une omelette fine garnie de riz sauté au ketchup, servie avec du poulet et une sauce rouge.
@jujumaoo Japanese Omurice (オムライス) - Reuploading this cos Tiktok removed my sound :( #omurice #omuraisu #japanesefood #foodph #tiktokph #asmr ♬ Merry-Go-Round - from 'Howl's Moving Castle' - Joe Hisaishi
Nouilles aux œufs
C'est aussi brillant que joli.
Dashimaki tamago
Cette omelette japonaise roulée servie avec des œufs de poisson est non seulement visuellement extrêmement satisfaisante, mais doit être succulente.
@eggs_japan ローリング明太だし巻きたまご 【店舗】青雲 【住所:】愛知県名古屋市西区浅間2-14-29 【アクセス】浅間町駅から徒歩1分 【営業時間】午後18時~午前1時 【定休日】火曜日 【予算】3,000〜4,000 #japanesefood #egg #名古屋グルメ ♬ The Four Seasons, Concerto No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 8, RV 297 "Winter": I. Allegro non molto - Antonio Vivaldi
Tamagoyaki
Une omelette japonaise sucrée-salée, roulée en couches fines. Yummyyyyyyy.
@savor.japan 🥚東京で1番おすすめしたいだし巻き卵(Tokyo's Top-Recommended Tamagoyaki Egg Roll)🥚 【StoreName】 卵道 Runway 【Place】 東京都西多摩郡奥多摩町小丹波549 549 Kodaba, Okutama Town, Nishitama District, Tokyo 【Menu】 だしまき定食 ¥1,200(税込) Dashi Maki Teishoku ¥1,200 (Tax included) 今日ご紹介するのは東京の奥多摩にある「卵道」！ ふわっとした見た目ながらも分厚く食べ応え最高のだし巻き卵！出汁の風味と卵本来の素材がマッチして絶品！東京の少し外れたところにあるけど、ここまで行く価値ありのお店！かなりおすすめ！ Today, we're introducing Runway, a hidden gem located in the scenic area of Okutama, Tokyo! This restaurant specializes in thick and fluffy Dashi-maki Tamago (Japanese-style rolled omelet), packed with rich dashi broth flavor and showcasing the natural taste of eggs. Although a bit of a journey from central Tokyo, Tamagomichi is well worth the trip for this unique and satisfying tamagoyaki experience. Highly recommended! #savorjapan #japanesefood #Tokyofood #tiktokfood ♬ "Carmen" Overture Orchestra - Kohrogi
Omurice à trois niveaux
Cette version visiblement ultra intense est garnie avec des nouilles.
@eggs_japan 5段ミルフィーユオムライス ◎ 3段ミルフィーユオムライス 2700円 1段追加するごとに＋980円 【店舗名】創作料理アランチャ 【住所】愛知県名古屋市西区那古野2丁目10-10 【アクセス】名古屋駅から徒歩10分 【営業時間】11:30-14:00、17:30-22:30 【定休日】 日曜日 【予算】¥1,000～¥4,000 #japanesefood #egg #名古屋グルメ ♬ The Four Seasons, Concerto No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 8, RV 297 "Winter": I. Allegro non molto - Antonio Vivaldi
Kasutera
Enfin, pour terminer, un peu de légèreté! Voici le kasutera ou castella, un gâteau japonais d’inspiration portugaise, extrêmement moelleux et riche en œufs.
@yuji_gurume 日本一巨大なふわふわ台湾カステラ！ 台湾カステラ 1280円 ふわふわのメレンゲをたっぷり入れた生地は 驚くほどぷるぷるで、焼きたてがたまらなく美味しい大人気の台湾カステラ屋さん！ 2号店で花華1220高島屋店もオープンされ難波でもこのプレーンの台湾カステラを毎日販売されているのでぜひ食べてみて下さい！ 🍚店名: 台湾菓子 万華 住所: 大阪府大阪市北区天神橋1-12-20 最寄駅: 天満宮駅徒歩7分 営業時間：11:00〜21:00 定休日：日曜日 #大阪グルメ#Japanesefood#tiktokfood ♬ 森の小さなレストラン（森林小屋） - 手嶌 葵
Bon, on s'envole pour le Japon ou quoi? On y sera pour le brunch demain matin.