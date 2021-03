“A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” the Chiefs of Defense of 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 🇩🇪 🇬🇷 🇮🇹 🇯🇵 🇩🇰 🇳🇱 🇳🇿 🇰🇷 🇬🇧 and the 🇺🇸 underscored, addressing the Burmese military. https://t.co/Bhha1DPYjf pic.twitter.com/ZjqUmXc2S9